Turns Out The Guitar A Texas Man Bid $4k On And Smashed Wasn't Even Signed By Taylor Swift

A couple of days ago, a man in Waxahachie, Texas, went viral on social media for bidding $4000 on a guitar signed by Taylor Swift at an event called Ellis County Wild Game Dinner—and immediately beating it with a hammer.
And though the guy definitely did not prove whatever kind of point he was trying to make in the first place, it just got better.
Enter the most hilarious twist of plots.
The guitar wasn't even signed by Swift.
Nope, it turns out it was not, in fact, an official Swift-certified guitar.
Not only was it not signed by the singer, but it also was not even a guitar the 14-time Grammy winner had ever used, a source told Variety.
Many online speculated that the reason for the teardrops on his $4k shattered guitar was Swift's recent endorsement of Kamala Harris on social media.
And that just made the entire scenario all the more amusing to the twitterverse.
Last month, Swift ruffled some MAGA feathers when she took to Instagram to share with her followers that she would be voting for Kamala Harris in the rapidly-approaching presidential election, writing:
"Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation."
"It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth."
"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."
"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."
"I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."
She finished her post:
"I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice."
"Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make."
"I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early."
"With love and hope,"
"Taylor Swift"
"Childless Cat Lady"