Selena Gomez Claps Back After Failed Senate Candidate Calls For Her To Be 'Deported'

After failed MAGA U.S. Senate candidate Sam Parker called for the actor to be "deported" following her viral video in which she cried over the deportation of Mexican immigrants, Gomez responded to his threat.

By McKenzie Lynn TozanJan 28, 2025
Emotions have run high in the last few days since the Trump Administration initiated ICE raids and mass deportations of men, women, and children in businesses, homes, and schools.

Singer and actress Selena Gomez did not stay quiet about the deportations and voiced her heartbreak and disgust in a since-deleted video on Instagram.

"I'm so sorry. All my people are getting attacked, the children."
"I don't understand. I wish I could do something."
"I don't know what to do. I'll try everything. I promise."

You can watch a copy of the video here:

Sam Parker, who failed in his bid for the U.S. Senate and blamed "a glitch" for a registration error, latched onto Gomez's reaction—and targeted her for deportation.

In one post on Twitter (X), Parker wrote of Gomez:

"Selena Gomez picked illegals over America b/c she's the 3rd gen descendent of Mexican illegals who received citizenship in the '87 Amnesty."
"She has an entitlement attitude toward America, like her illegal g'parents."
"Maybe Selena should be deported, too?"

In a second post, Parker was even more direct:

"Deport Selena Gomez."

Parker's followers and those who identify with the Republican party, and especially MAGA, agreed with Parker's stance and called for people like Gomez to be deported. They argued that since Gomez's family originally entered the United States without legal paperwork, her status as a U.S.-born citizen should be impacted, as well.

In true "baddie" fashion, however, Gomez did not let Parker's words phase her.

On her Instagram stories, Gomez shared screenshots of Parker's tweets.

Then against an all-black background, Gomez wrote:

"Oh, Mr. Parker. Mr. Parker..."

"Thanks for the laugh and the threat."

Fans of Selena Gomez applauded her comeback and courage.






Others pointed out that Selena's initial reaction wasn't something to laugh or scoff at, either.





No matter our stance on immigration and deportation laws, being nasty toward one another is far from productive.

Even if Sam Parker refuses to understand why Selena Gomez is upset, it's perfectly human and kind to worry about what will happen to all of these displaced people and whether or not they'll be okay.


If you wish to assist those impacted by this mass deportation movement, you can donate to the National Immigrant Justice Center and/or Immigrant Legal Resource Center, which help immigrants with legal services.

