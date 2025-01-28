Selena Gomez Claps Back After Failed Senate Candidate Calls For Her To Be 'Deported'

Emotions have run high in the last few days since the Trump Administration initiated ICE raids and mass deportations of men, women, and children in businesses, homes, and schools.
Singer and actress Selena Gomez did not stay quiet about the deportations and voiced her heartbreak and disgust in a since-deleted video on Instagram.
"I'm so sorry. All my people are getting attacked, the children."
"I don't understand. I wish I could do something."
"I don't know what to do. I'll try everything. I promise."
You can watch a copy of the video here:
Selena Gomez shares new Instagram story crying amid the deportation of Mexicans:
“I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I wish I could do something.” pic.twitter.com/9H7ojMhpCN
— Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2025
Sam Parker, who failed in his bid for the U.S. Senate and blamed "a glitch" for a registration error, latched onto Gomez's reaction—and targeted her for deportation.
In one post on Twitter (X), Parker wrote of Gomez:
"Selena Gomez picked illegals over America b/c she's the 3rd gen descendent of Mexican illegals who received citizenship in the '87 Amnesty."
"She has an entitlement attitude toward America, like her illegal g'parents."
"Maybe Selena should be deported, too?"
In a second post, Parker was even more direct:
"Deport Selena Gomez."
Deport Selena Gomez. https://t.co/QkkDIBWBKD
— Sam Parker 🇺🇲 (@SamParkerSenate) January 27, 2025
Parker's followers and those who identify with the Republican party, and especially MAGA, agreed with Parker's stance and called for people like Gomez to be deported. They argued that since Gomez's family originally entered the United States without legal paperwork, her status as a U.S.-born citizen should be impacted, as well.
In true "baddie" fashion, however, Gomez did not let Parker's words phase her.
On her Instagram stories, Gomez shared screenshots of Parker's tweets.
Then against an all-black background, Gomez wrote:
"Oh, Mr. Parker. Mr. Parker..."
"Thanks for the laugh and the threat."
@selenagomez/Instagram
Fans of Selena Gomez applauded her comeback and courage.
Hahahahha you tell him Selena 💀
— Ms Shaay🥊 (@shay_90_x) January 28, 2025
Her response to Parker’s remark shows she’s not easily rattled.
— Daniel | News (@DanielOnTheNews) January 28, 2025
She’s in her villain era pic.twitter.com/gyDxkSlOeq
— 𝒱𝑒𝓃𝓊𝓈 (@sweatyvenus) January 28, 2025
she ain't gonna get bullied by that mf 😭
— Angelica Reed (@Angelica_Reed1) January 28, 2025
that clapback was everything ngl
— LUCY🐰 (@lucyqrow) January 28, 2025
Others pointed out that Selena's initial reaction wasn't something to laugh or scoff at, either.
People laughing at her are so disgusting mind you her people are getting deported including children too she has the right to cry she comes from an Mexican immigrant parents she was given an opportunity we love you Selena
— HARRYS HOUSE (@harryshouse3) January 27, 2025
this is heartbreaking
— Liz Mejia (@Lizmej12) January 27, 2025
let's keep spreading awareness and support each other through this tough time.
— Amy (@itsamyycute) January 27, 2025
Selena has always cared about this issue and to see her hurting like this breaks my heart. I hope her voice gets heardhttps://t.co/FLs6WKihyf
— Tory 🐎💘 (@cutietoryxo) January 27, 2025
People mocking her need to realize these are real lives being torn apart
— Scope360 (@Scope360Journal) January 27, 2025
No matter our stance on immigration and deportation laws, being nasty toward one another is far from productive.
Even if Sam Parker refuses to understand why Selena Gomez is upset, it's perfectly human and kind to worry about what will happen to all of these displaced people and whether or not they'll be okay.
If you wish to assist those impacted by this mass deportation movement, you can donate to the National Immigrant Justice Center and/or Immigrant Legal Resource Center, which help immigrants with legal services.