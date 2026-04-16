Rosie O'Donnell Hilariously Shuts Down Rumors She'll Be On 'Dancing With The Stars' After AI Photo Goes Viral

With the dawning of AI, we're basically in a time where we have no idea what's real or fake anymore—and sometimes it's really, really funny.

Case in point, an AI-generated photo of Rosie O'Donnell with a headline screaming that she'd be returning to the U.S. to make her big debut on Dancing With the Stars.

The ludicrous photo shows O'Donnell in a sequined gown and, for whatever reason, not just a perm but a perm cut into something discomfitingly close to a mullet.

The photo is so absurd O'Donnell shared it herself, calling it "completely untrue, but funny."

Along with the ridiculous portrait of O'Donnell, the image's headlines read:

"Rosie O'Donnell, 63, makes 'Dancing With the Stars' debut"

"She returns to the U.S. in an epic comeback!"

O'Donnell, as ever, was a good sport about the prank, the origins of which are unknown. But even she got quite a kick out of it, writing in her caption:

"This made me laugh- reminds me to never get a perm !!! Completely untrue but funny."

O'Donnell left the United States in 2025 just before our dear dictator took office. O'Donnell has long been an outspoken critic of the president, and left the country with her child Clay, now 13, in January of 2025.

In a TikTok posted in March 2025, she shared that she and Clay had landed in Dublin on January 15.

She has since shared several glimpses into her new Irish life and what it has been like to make a new home in a new country amid the turmoil the U.S. is experiencing.

@rosie hello all - here’s whats been going on folks - sending love ❤️- follow me on substack - link in my bio #bewell #speakkindlytoyourself #dourbest

And from the sounds of it, she doesn't have plans to come back any time soon. As she put it on TikTok:

"When it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back."

So, it doesn't sound like there's much chance of a Rosie O'Donnell Dancing With the Stars stint.

But people were definitely as tickled as she was by the notion!

Though O'Donnell doesn't seem to have any plans to come back to the States, for Dancing With the Stars or otherwise, she and Clay have been back to visit recently, because, she told reporter Chris Cuomo, she "wanted to hold my children again."

O'Donnell's four other children with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter, Parker, Chelsea, Blake and Vivienne, are all adults in their 20s and 30s and still live in the States.

Nevertheless, O'Donnell says she has no qualms about moving abroad, telling Cuomo, "I don't regret leaving at all."