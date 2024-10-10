Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

A Scientist's Ashes Were Dropped Into The Eye Of Hurricane Milton—And People Are In Awe

Screenshots of pilots in "Miss Piggy" and the eye of Hurricane Milton
Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Rannenberg, NOAA Corps; WHAS11/YouTube

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration paid tribute to radar scientist and researcher Peter Dodge by dropping his cremated remains from a plane into the eye of Hurricane Milton.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 10, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) paid tribute to radar scientist and researcher Peter Dodge by dropping his cremated remains from a plane into the eye of Hurricane Milton—and people are in awe.

The flight that carried Dodge's remains was part of research into the storm. A Florida resident, Dodge celebrated 44 years of federal service before his death last year. He had advanced expertise in radar technology and collaborated with the National Hurricane Center and Aircraft Operations Center on land-based and airborne radar research, according to the NOAA meteorological laboratory.

The lab noted that during hurricane seasons, Dodge served as the onboard radar scientist on hurricane missions. He also designed flight modules and coordinated with research landfall teams to gather data using mobile weather platforms, contributing to efforts to better understand the evolution of hurricanes' structures.

Throughout his career, Dodge received the Department of Commerce Bronze Medal, two NOAA Administrator Awards, and the Army Corps of Engineers Patriotic Civilian Service Award.

On Dodge's final flight on Tuesday, the Hurricane Hunters were collecting data inside, above, and around Hurricane Milton to provide critical and real-time information to the National Hurricane Center and other modelers and forecasters.

The videos of NOAA's team flying "Miss Piggy"—the name of the plane—into the eye of the storm have gone viral.


Michael Lowry, a hurricane specialist and storm surge expert at WPLG in Miami, shared on X that a vortex data message sent by the plane to record information about Milton included a tribute to Dodge’s final mission.

The message read, “PETER DODGE HX SCI (1950-2023) 387TH PENNY,” with “387th” indicating the number of flights he completed. Lowry described the act of scattering the esteemed meteorologist’s ashes into Milton’s eye, along with the data message, as a “beautiful tribute.”

Many were moved by NOAA's efforts and paid tribute to Dodge themselves.



Shirley Murillo, deputy director of the Hurricane Research Division at NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory, said of Dodge:

“Peter truly had an unyielding passion for participating in field activities, including flying, and an insatiable curiosity for research. By releasing his ashes into Hurricane Milton, we sought to honor his memory and his spirit of teamwork, adventure and curiosity.”

Dodge, who was 73, notably contributed to an academic paper on Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans in 2005 and resulted in $125 billion in damages. The paper modeled the forces associated with winds, waves, and storm surge to enhance understanding of the performance of flood control systems.

Latest News

More from News/science

Screenshot of Lara Trump and Laura Ingraham discussing Kamala Harris
Fox News

Lara Trump Roasted After Claiming MAGA Fans Slip Her Notes On Napkins 'Every Time' She Flies

Former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law and current RNC co-chair Lara Trump was roasted after claiming MAGA fans slip her notes on napkins affirming their support for Trump "every time" she flies.

Lara Trump expressed skepticism about new polling that suggests Vice President Kamala Harris is now increasingly viewed as the “change candidate” in the 2024 election.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Screenshot of Kamala Harris
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; CBS

Trump Is Now Demanding That Harris's Interview On '60 Minutes' Be Investigated In Unhinged Rant

Former President Donald Trump was criticized after claiming in a post on Truth Social that 60 Minutes "sliced and diced" answers Vice President Kamala Harris gave during an interview and demanded an investigation.

Trump claimed, without providing any evidence, that Harris's responses were "virtually incoherent" and suggested they had been edited "as many as four times in a single sentence or thought."

Keep ReadingShow less
Asian elder
Jixiao Huang on Unsplash

People Break Down Advice That Seemed Crazy At First But Was Actually Life-Changing

Unsolicited advice can be very annoying, but that doesn’t mean there aren't any nuggets of wisdom there.

Sometimes the most bizarre suggestions end up being a good idea.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kamala Harris on 'The View'
@theviewabc/TikTok

Harris Writes Notes To Teachers For Students Missing Class For 'The View' Taping In Hilarious Video

Vice President Kamala Harris has been on a bit of a media blitz lately, and this week her many stops included an appearance on ABC's The View.

Harris had a wide-ranging conversation with the show's panel of co-hosts, but during a commercial break she had pressing business to tend to—on behalf of some kids playing hookie.

Keep ReadingShow less
Wooden wedding decoration reading 'Mr. and Mrs.'
Photo by micheile henderson on Unsplash

People Divulge The Strangest Reasons Couples Have Gotten Divorced

Even though when we think of marriage, we think of a lifelong love and the couple being "endgame," sometimes that isn't the reality for every couple.

But some reasons for divorce are much more unexpected than others.

Keep ReadingShow less