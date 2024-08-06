Skip to content

Trump Campaign Mocked After Claiming Tim Walz Will 'Unleash Hell On Earth' As Vice President

Pelosi Couldn't Help But Crack Up After She Was Asked If Trump Made A 'Mistake' Picking Vance

JD Vance, Nancy Pelosi
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, YouTube/CBS Sunday Morning

After CBS reporter Leslie Stahl asked the former House Speaker about Trump's vice presidential pick, Pelosi gave a shady response before breaking out in laughter.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 06, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

After CBS reporter Leslie Stahl asked Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi for her thoughts about former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance during a recent CBS This Morning interview, Pelosi gave a shady response before breaking out in laughter.

Stahl asked:

"Did Donald Trump make a mistake when he chose J.D. Vance?"

Pelosi responded:

"I think it was a great choice."

Then she cracked up, which you can see in the video below.

Pelosi's response comes as Vance's favorability ratings plummet. According to FiveThirtyEight, only 31.8% of Americans view him favorably as of August 6, while 40.6% view him unfavorably.

This comes just about three weeks to the day since Vance was announced as Trump's running mate. It appears the more people get to know him, the less they like him.

Vance's decline has been fueled in part by various controversies, most notably his recent remarks about "childless cat ladies" and concerns about his positions on reproductive freedom, which include support for a nationwide abortion ban, which data shows is remarkably unpopular.

Pelosi's laughter said it all.


Adding to Vance's unpopularity, Republican strategist Susan Del Percio predicted over the weekend that Vance may attempt to "downplay" his involvement for the remainder of Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. Del Percio told MSNBC that Vance has "taken a few lumps on the head and will kind of downplay his role on the campaign."

Meanwhile, Anthony Scaramucci, who lasted 10 days as Trump's White House Communications Director before he was fired in 2017, claimed "Trump has to replace Vance to get back in the race."

Both of these statements reflect concerns that Vance is weighing down the GOP ticket, though Trump's team has insisted he is "thrilled" with his pick and has no intention to drop Vance altogether.

You can watch Pelosi'a full take down of Trump and Vance beginning at 6:20 in the video below:

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Tom Brady; Simone Biles
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

