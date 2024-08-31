Woman Calls Out Guy After Showing Up To Paddleboarding Date Only To Find Him With Someone Else

A woman on TikTok shared her confusion after she showed up to a paddleboarding date to find her date-to-be already on the water with someone else.
TikToker Vicki (@earth.to.vicki) went viral on the platform after she documented her arrival to a first date with a man she met on an app only to see that he was already paddleboarding with another woman.
In the video, the creator shared not only her shock but also the exchange that went down after she called him out.
And some 1.3 million viewers are rolling their eyes at his excuse.
Vicki began her video with text overlay reading:
"Has anyone else shown up for a date just to see your date on another date?"
"I'm so confused but also this is hilarious..."
She then explained:
"So...I'm supposed to be on a date right now. But I think I just watched my date go on another date?"
"So I'm supposed to meet this guy for paddleboarding. We've never met...we met on a dating app."
"And so I show up, he says he's wearing a blue shirt, and so I see a guy wearing a blue shirt."
Vicki continued, however, that he was already on the water with another woman.
"I'm like OK, cool there he is, and like he's with another girl."
"And so I was like, OK I'm gonna stay a little bit away but like, literally 20 feet away."
"And just like, pumping up my paddleboard as he's like having a full-on conversation with this girl."
The TikToker then turned the camera around.
"And here they are."
"Like what? What just happened?"
Vicki wanted to know for sure it was her date, so she decided to check his location.
"He shared his location with me so I'm gonna check it and see if it's currently on the lake."
"Although he may've left his phone in the car. But like, what? I'm so confused."
And, yeah, it was definitely him.
Next, she shared a screenshot of their text exchange in which she included a photo of him and the mystery girl paddleboarding and the comment:
"Hope you had fun."
And he totally replied, chalking it up to an innocent case of mistaken identity.
"I am so sorry! I went on a paddle with entirely the wrong person."
"I saw a person pumping up a paddleboard and I thought it was you."
"I'm so embarrassed and I feel so bad."
The TikToker, however, was a little curious and wrote in another text overlay:
"I kinda wanna meet up with him just to hear the story of what happened."
She shared their exchanges after asking what the other girl thought.
The date replied that the girl looked "very different" from the photos, but she "totally went along with it."
He also added, "I feel like such a moron," before offering to do something to make up for his mistake.
You can watch below.
@earth.to.vicki
If anyone was wondering what dating is like in Seattle… My instagram followers said i needed to post this on tik tok. #dating #datingfail #hinge #singleforever
People on the platform were split in all kinds of ways.
Some actually believed the date's excuse.
Others, however, weren't buying it at all.
And they applauded the TikToker for the way she handled the whole situation.
But they, too, were curious about what was going through the other girl's mind in that moment.
Replying to comments, Vicki revealed that the two are going to give it another go.
We really hope this one goes better to plan!