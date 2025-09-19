'Glee' Star Hilariously Stuns Castmates With Reveal About $100k 'Playgirl' Photoshoot Offer

Former Glee star Chord Overstreet may have had a squeaky-clean, all-American image back when the show was dominating the airwaves.
But what was going on behind-the-scenes? Well, that was apparently a LOT more NSFW than anyone knew—even his fellow castmates.
On a recent appearance on the gameshow Celebrity Weakest Link, Overstreet revealed he was once offered $100,000 to do a pictorial for none other than Playgirl magazine.
And not just any pictorial—a full-frontal one. Scandal!
@foxtv
y'all heard jane, we have a task at hand! 🤭 #celebrity #weakestlinkfox #chordoverstreet #janelynch
The male nudie-mag equivalent of Playboy, ostensibly marketed to women but purchased almost exclusively by gay men in its heyday, apparently reached out to Overstreet in 2010 after he joined Glee's second season with quite an offer.
They were willing to pay $100,000 for Overstreet's pictorial and said he wouldn't "even have to take it all off," according to a Playgirl rep at the time.
Pretty wild considering that exact same kind of content is just on Instagram for free nowadays. In any case, Overstreet declined the offer and that was that.
Until now, that is, because Overstreet revealed on Celebrity Weakest Link that the offer got a lot further along than previously thought—the photo shoot actually took place!
He told host Jane Lynch:
“We shot it, and the images were so… we shot it, we filmed it."
“I pocketed the money and it was the biggest issue that they had ever had – pre-orders, pre-sales – and then my publicist pulled it off the rack."
"So that… It’s out there. It’s out there somewhere.”
Lynch, along with several of Overstreet's cast members like Jenna Ushkowitz who joined him on the game show, were all shocked by the news of how close we came to seeing Overstreet in the altogether back in the day.
And it left Lynch issuing a command to the Celebrity Weakest Link audience:
“America, I’m giving you a task. This is your mission, should you choose to accept. Find those Playgirls!”
On social media, fans were ready to do whatever it takes to follow through on the mission.
tric101/TikTok
Devin/TikTok
Jason G/TikTok
Bri Trimble / TikTok
Diane_Lasaber/TikTok
cheifchaos/TikTok
Jamieeee/TikTok
Sean Stephens/TikTok
Adam Walpole/TikTok
In reality, it's highly unlikely that any physical copies of the Playgirls were actually ever released, or all kinds of drama, namely lawsuits, probably would have ensued.
But by God, if anyone can find those photos, it's social media users and their detective skills. Get to work, everyone!