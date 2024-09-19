Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'Bridgerton' Star Praised For How She Handled Rude Treatment On Emmys Red Carpet

Nicola Coughlan at Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Actor Nicola Coughlan made her first appearance at the Emmys on Sunday—but her moment in the spotlight was rudely interrupted by several people as she posed for photos on the red carpet.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 19, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Everyone enjoys looking back on a good first time: your first sleepover, your first kiss, your first walk down the red carpet at the Emmys...

Even if we don't all experience the luxury of walking down the red carpet, we can all empathize with a first time being tarnished with someone else's bad behavior, like someone pulling a prank at that sleepover.

Beloved Bridgerton actor Nicola Coughlan experienced her first walk down the red carpet at the Emmys this year, and unfortunately for her, it was not all smooth sailing.

As can be seen from the following clip from Twitter/X, while Coughlan was attempting to pose for a series of images on the red carpet, no fewer than four inconsiderate attendees walked through her shot, with one literally pausing right in the way of the camera.

Other than a quick, surprised look after the first person interrupted her picture being taken, Coughlan patiently waited as more people walked in front of her, continuing to pose for the camera when it was possible to do so again.

You can see the clip here:

When asked later about her first red carpet appearance, Coughlan maintained her positive demeanor.

"I just went to In-N-Out Burger and stuff."
"I went to get my photos taken, and then I looked to my left and Jennifer Aniston was standing right beside me. I heard her voice, and I gasped! I am normally quite OK, but I mean, she’s Rachel! …She’s perfect."

While it's refreshing that she didn't let the frustrating moment get the best of her, fans wanted justice for the Bridgerton actor.











It's endearing to see an actor make the most of a frustrating situation, and between how gracefully she handled herself and how her fans backed her, this will be far from the last public appearance for Lady Whistledown.

For her first red carpet experience, Nicola Coughlan wore a stunning and shapely silver gown with her hair done in a way that beautifully accentuated her features.

Considering how well she handled the situation, her first pictures on the red carpet were worth the wait.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshot of George Clooney; Donald Trump
Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube; Grant Baldwin/Getty Images

George Clooney Epically Responds To Trump's Demand That He 'Get Out Of Politics'

Actor George Clooney had a great response to former President Donald Trump's demand that he "get out of politics and go back to television"—advising Trump that he'll do so on the condition that Trump does so as well.

Trump issued his demand in July after the actor wrote a New York Times op-ed urging President Joe Biden to step aside in the 2024 race, warning it could jeopardize Democratic control of Congress. Biden eventually bowed out and backed Vice President Kamala Harris, which disrupted Trump's campaign strategy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tim Walz talking with frat bros
@Tim_Walz/X

Video Of Tim Walz Winning Over A Bunch Of Undecided Frat Bros Has Democrats Cheering

Vice presidential candidate and Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is getting applause online after a viral video showed him convincing frat boys to vote for him and Kamala Harris.

With more and more men, including young men, shifting ever further to the right, the importance of Walz's impact cannot be overestimated.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Trump Bluntly Fact-Checked After Bonkers 'Seafront Property' Claim At Michigan Town Hall

Former President Donald Trump was bluntly fact-checked after telling his supporters in Michigan how climate change could lead to more "seafront property for the state"—despite the fact Michigan is located in the heartland, nowhere near the ocean.

Trump—whose Mar-a-Lago estate would be completely claimed by the sea in the event it rises more than 20 feet—did not seem to realize that Michigan is not only nowhere near the ocean but also hundreds of feet above sea level. Nor did he acknowledge the reality that flooding, coastal erosion and other issues would impact the state negatively, as it borders all four Great Lakes.

Keep ReadingShow less
blue shopping cart in grocery store
Eduardo Soares on Unsplash

Discontinued Foods And Products That People Still Deeply Miss

There are two products from my childhood in the 1970s that I miss: Carnation Instant Breakfast Bars and Hunt's Snack Pack canned pudding.

Yes, there are products from both companies still on the market, but they're just not the same. Taste and texture are completely different now.

Keep ReadingShow less
Two people watching a movie in a movie theater with popcorn and drinks
Photo by Felipe Bustillo on Unsplash

Common Tropes In Movies That Never Actually Happen In Real Life

As fun as it is to watch movies and to read books, sometimes there are plot points that simply could never happen in real life.

As disappointing as that might be to think about, it's probably best for us to accept it and just enjoy the stories as stories.

Keep ReadingShow less