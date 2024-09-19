'Bridgerton' Star Praised For How She Handled Rude Treatment On Emmys Red Carpet

Everyone enjoys looking back on a good first time: your first sleepover, your first kiss, your first walk down the red carpet at the Emmys...
Even if we don't all experience the luxury of walking down the red carpet, we can all empathize with a first time being tarnished with someone else's bad behavior, like someone pulling a prank at that sleepover.
Beloved Bridgerton actor Nicola Coughlan experienced her first walk down the red carpet at the Emmys this year, and unfortunately for her, it was not all smooth sailing.
As can be seen from the following clip from Twitter/X, while Coughlan was attempting to pose for a series of images on the red carpet, no fewer than four inconsiderate attendees walked through her shot, with one literally pausing right in the way of the camera.
Other than a quick, surprised look after the first person interrupted her picture being taken, Coughlan patiently waited as more people walked in front of her, continuing to pose for the camera when it was possible to do so again.
You can see the clip here:
When asked later about her first red carpet appearance, Coughlan maintained her positive demeanor.
"I just went to In-N-Out Burger and stuff."
"I went to get my photos taken, and then I looked to my left and Jennifer Aniston was standing right beside me. I heard her voice, and I gasped! I am normally quite OK, but I mean, she’s Rachel! …She’s perfect."
While it's refreshing that she didn't let the frustrating moment get the best of her, fans wanted justice for the Bridgerton actor.
PUSH THEM OFF IDC
— jas🫀 (@gayloise_) September 16, 2024
why are those old people walking like she wasn’t there
— 👑 SonesLoveSoshi 💗 (@soneslovesoshi) September 16, 2024
And she's still being so sweet about it too.. she doesn't deserve to be treated like this 😤
— naomi ✨ (@iamnaaomixx) September 16, 2024
This is why women need to be yelling on these carpets
— viridis (@viridisartem) September 16, 2024
Let the queen enjoy her moment why they keep disrupting her
— Insulin (@Insulin56) September 16, 2024
walking and STOPPING in the middle in front of the cameras? what happened to manners? 😭😭
— 🔞Rayne-Arts (@ArtsRayne) September 16, 2024
This is just plain rude
— Morgan (@user_1_1) September 16, 2024
That's so rude. I don't even walk infront of strangers photos. ITS JUST MANNERS
— 01Mika (@itsmichaelalee) September 16, 2024
Her patience tho! 🥰
— Kashmala🌸 (@kashmalo7) September 16, 2024
It’s not hard to be considerate guys !!!
— 🍑Peach Petras🎀FreePalestine ✊FreeCongo✊ (@moonlyte94) September 16, 2024
It's endearing to see an actor make the most of a frustrating situation, and between how gracefully she handled herself and how her fans backed her, this will be far from the last public appearance for Lady Whistledown.
For her first red carpet experience, Nicola Coughlan wore a stunning and shapely silver gown with her hair done in a way that beautifully accentuated her features.
Considering how well she handled the situation, her first pictures on the red carpet were worth the wait.