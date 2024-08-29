Skip to content
Nick Offerman's New Music Video About 'Kamala-Curious' Republicans Is Honestly Everything

Nick Offerman
Nick Offerman/YouTube

After debuting a parody song set to the tune of 'God Bless the U.S.A.' at the 'Comics for Kamala' fundraiser, the actor decided to release a 'professional-style' version—and it's pretty great.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyAug 29, 2024
Actor Nick Offerman is the latest celebrity to lend their voice to Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign—literally, in this case, with a new parody song called "Proud to Be a Kamala Man."

The ditty, set to the tune of "God Bless the U.S.A." (you may know it by its chorus, "I'm proud to be an American"), skewers Donald Trump while presenting Harris as an alternative for "Kamala-Curious" Republicans.

Offerman created the song as part of the "Comics for Kamala" fundraiser, and the internet is loving every minute of it.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

The video opens with Offerman first announcing his support for Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, before making an appeal to conservatives who might have had their fill of Donald Trump.

“For obvious reasons, there are a lot of Republicans that are very Kamala-curious.”
“Let me offer you a song that’s from the point of view of one of these Republicans, one of these good citizens, who formerly was blinded by misinformation and has now found a way to see clear to decency.”

Offerman then launches into a funny and unsettling parody of "God Bless the U.S.A." over clips of Donald Trump's low points, from his indictments to his buddying up to Jeffrey Epstein, while offering Harris as an alternative that will "stand up for democracy" and other ideals.

Offerman's lyrics sum it all up hilariously:

“I’m proud to be a Kamala man, who’s quit the GOP"
"I just can’t stick with the man convicted of 34 felonies"
"It’s time to stand up and face the facts after all the scams and tricks. He’s a half-a**ed Putin wannabe, yes, Trump’s a f**king d*ck.”

Really drives the point home, doesn't it?

People on social media were loving Offerman's new tune—as well as his hot take on Trump and Harris.








The response was so overwhelmingly positive, in fact, that Offerman announced he'll soon be offering the song on streaming platforms, and has turned it into a fundraiser for the Harris-Walz campaign.

Harris has already had quite a line-up of celebrity endorsers so far, but none quite so creative as Offerman.

