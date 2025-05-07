People Break Down The Nicest Celebrities They've Ever Met

A lot of attention is paid to fan interactions with celebrities that don't go well.

But there are plenty of times when everyone approached the situation with kindness and the experience was positive for both parties.

A Redditor asked:

"Who was the nicest celebrity you have ever met?"

Leslie Nielsen

"Leslie Nielsen. Great guy. He used to shop at Costco and always joked with everyone. Always had a smile on his face."

~ BocaDog

Giphy

Tony Hawk

"Tony Hawk! And I met him because he generously donated a bunch of money to build a sick skate park in my small town and brought a whole team of professional skaters to break it in as a spectacle for the whole community. So cool."

~ hoffsta

Giphy

Mr. Rogers

"Mr. Rogers. I met him once when I was about 4 at a meet and greet, and then again when he handed me my college diploma."

"Both times he made me feel like I was the only person in the room."

~ MenudoFan316

Giphy

Gregory Hines

"Gregory Hines. My partner and I were promoting our monthly club night just off the main drag through downtown Memphis."

"A ton of people were in town for Tyson vs Lewis and looking for stuff to do afterwards. Apparently, the deep house music coming from our club night caught Mr Hines' ear."

"He paid to get in and danced his a** off all night. Just the nicest guy."

"Shook our hands and thanked us on the way out and everything. I was barely 22, and it blew my mind."

~ NewRazzmatazz1641

Giphy

Ethan Hawke

"Ethan Hawke. I met him back in the 90’s outside of a small theater in NYC."

"He was asking me more questions about me than I could ask about him, he seemed like an old friend."

~ jonnyredshorts

Giphy

Cyndi Lauper

"Cyndi Lauper. I worked for over a decade hosting some of the world's most famous people, from politicians to celebrities."

"Honestly, I met lots of really nice people over the years, but Cyndi Lauper stood out as someone who really had a beautiful soul."

~ zep2floyd

Giphy

Robert Smith

"Robert Smith (The Cure lead singer) was absolutely a really kind and genuine person during a pre-show meeting."

~ jsd5113

Giphy

Weird Al Yankovic

"Weird Al Yankovic. He is awesome. A true gem."

~ OldRelic

"Can confirm, Weird Al is the nicest guy ever."

"Interviewed Al for my podcast years ago. Was told I had 10 minutes for the interview. We wrapped up, and he said it was cool to hang out!"

"Felt like it was straight out of Wayne’s World. And that’s how I spent 45 minutes chilling with Weird Al talking about Star Warsand music."

~ Lazer310

Giphy

Brian Cranston

"Brian Cranston and his wife. We happened to be sitting next to him and his wife at dinner and ending talking the whole time."

"They spent so much time talking to my daughter who was visiting Barnard College about colleges, all the schools their daughter considered, like really normal sweet people."

~ whoneedskollege

Giphy

Elijah Wood

"Elijah Wood is incredibly nice and normal and will just chat it up with anybody like a regular Joe."

"Maybe the most normal former child star."

~ Dry-Sky1614

Giphy

Giancarlo Esposito

"Giancarlo Esposito was a blast to meet. He spoke at my college years ago and he told us about his life and working on Breaking Bad. He even spoke briefly about his time on Community as well."

~ Beginning-Wing-333

Giphy

Dan Aykroyd

"Dan Aykroyd. I ran into him years ago at the Met in NYC. Told him my son was a big Ghostbusters fan and asked for his autograph."

"He grabbed me by the arm and pulled me behind a statue. I thought he was going to kick myaa**, he’s much bigger than me.

"He said he didn’t want to create a scene. Hence the statue hideout, then wrote a nice personalized note to my son (including Take good care of your pop) and signed it with the A in Aykroyd in the shape of a Conehead."

"So cool. Nice guy."

~ gsp137

Giphy

Sean Astin

"Sean Astin. He came and hung out with the techs for like 20 minutes before he did a talk about his childhood and bi-polar disorder."

~ Mrlin705

Giphy

Little Richard

"I flew on a commercial flight with Little Richard and his band back in the late 90s. He was in full makeup and had a beaming smile as we all boarded the plane."

"After we landed my mom wanted to get his autograph but he had a circle of people around him. He noticed my mom standing there and grabbed her hand and pulled her into the inner circle."

"He signed her notebook and chatted for a while. Super nice guy."

~ leelouislinden

Giphy

"Post Malone. Everyone on his team during pre-production said he’s just the greatest person ever. I thought, 'How great can he be?'."

"Post Malone is one of the nicest and truly genuine people I’ve ever met. Dude brought his parents on set and was just so excited to share what we were doing with them. He deserves all the success in the world."

~ shouldvekeptlurking

Giphy

Have you had a close encounter with a celebrity who was genuinely kind?