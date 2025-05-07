Skip to content

Former Trump Official Faints And Falls Off Chair In Shocking Moment During Live Fox News Interview

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

People Break Down The Nicest Celebrities They've Ever Met

Hollywood sign
Venti Views on Unsplash

A Redditor asked: "Who was the nicest celebrity you have ever met?"

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMay 07, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Metís Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

A lot of attention is paid to fan interactions with celebrities that don't go well.

But there are plenty of times when everyone approached the situation with kindness and the experience was positive for both parties.

A Redditor asked:

"Who was the nicest celebrity you have ever met?"

Leslie Nielsen

"Leslie Nielsen. Great guy. He used to shop at Costco and always joked with everyone. Always had a smile on his face."

~ BocaDog

Leslie Nielsen GIFGiphy

Tony Hawk

"Tony Hawk! And I met him because he generously donated a bunch of money to build a sick skate park in my small town and brought a whole team of professional skaters to break it in as a spectacle for the whole community. So cool."

~ hoffsta

Tony Hawk GIF by X GamesGiphy

Mr. Rogers

"Mr. Rogers. I met him once when I was about 4 at a meet and greet, and then again when he handed me my college diploma."

"Both times he made me feel like I was the only person in the room."

~ MenudoFan316

Mr Rogers GIF by Won't You Be My NeighborGiphy

Gregory Hines

"Gregory Hines. My partner and I were promoting our monthly club night just off the main drag through downtown Memphis."

"A ton of people were in town for Tyson vs Lewis and looking for stuff to do afterwards. Apparently, the deep house music coming from our club night caught Mr Hines' ear."

"He paid to get in and danced his a** off all night. Just the nicest guy."

"Shook our hands and thanked us on the way out and everything. I was barely 22, and it blew my mind."

~ NewRazzmatazz1641

Gregory Hines GIFGiphy

Ethan Hawke

"Ethan Hawke. I met him back in the 90’s outside of a small theater in NYC."

"He was asking me more questions about me than I could ask about him, he seemed like an old friend."

~ jonnyredshorts

Ethan Hawke GIFGiphy

Cyndi Lauper

"Cyndi Lauper. I worked for over a decade hosting some of the world's most famous people, from politicians to celebrities."

"Honestly, I met lots of really nice people over the years, but Cyndi Lauper stood out as someone who really had a beautiful soul."

~ zep2floyd

Cyndi Lauper GIFGiphy

Robert Smith

"Robert Smith (The Cure lead singer) was absolutely a really kind and genuine person during a pre-show meeting."

~ jsd5113

Robert Smith GIFGiphy

Weird Al Yankovic

"Weird Al Yankovic. He is awesome. A true gem."

~ OldRelic

"Can confirm, Weird Al is the nicest guy ever."

"Interviewed Al for my podcast years ago. Was told I had 10 minutes for the interview. We wrapped up, and he said it was cool to hang out!"

"Felt like it was straight out of Wayne’s World. And that’s how I spent 45 minutes chilling with Weird Al talking about Star Warsand music."

~ Lazer310

Weird Al GIFGiphy

Brian Cranston

"Brian Cranston and his wife. We happened to be sitting next to him and his wife at dinner and ending talking the whole time."

"They spent so much time talking to my daughter who was visiting Barnard College about colleges, all the schools their daughter considered, like really normal sweet people."

~ whoneedskollege

Bryan Cranston GIFGiphy

Elijah Wood

"Elijah Wood is incredibly nice and normal and will just chat it up with anybody like a regular Joe."

"Maybe the most normal former child star."

~ Dry-Sky1614

Elijah Wood Hot Ones GIF by First We FeastGiphy

Giancarlo Esposito

"Giancarlo Esposito was a blast to meet. He spoke at my college years ago and he told us about his life and working on Breaking Bad. He even spoke briefly about his time on Community as well."

~ Beginning-Wing-333

Giancarlo Esposito GIF by Team CocoGiphy

Dan Aykroyd

"Dan Aykroyd. I ran into him years ago at the Met in NYC. Told him my son was a big Ghostbusters fan and asked for his autograph."

"He grabbed me by the arm and pulled me behind a statue. I thought he was going to kick myaa**, he’s much bigger than me.

"He said he didn’t want to create a scene. Hence the statue hideout, then wrote a nice personalized note to my son (including Take good care of your pop) and signed it with the A in Aykroyd in the shape of a Conehead."

"So cool. Nice guy."

~ gsp137

Dan Aykroyd GIF by GhostbustersGiphy

Sean Astin

"Sean Astin. He came and hung out with the techs for like 20 minutes before he did a talk about his childhood and bi-polar disorder."

~ Mrlin705

Sean Astin GIFGiphy

Little Richard

"I flew on a commercial flight with Little Richard and his band back in the late 90s. He was in full makeup and had a beaming smile as we all boarded the plane."

"After we landed my mom wanted to get his autograph but he had a circle of people around him. He noticed my mom standing there and grabbed her hand and pulled her into the inner circle."

"He signed her notebook and chatted for a while. Super nice guy."

~ leelouislinden

Little Richard GIFGiphy

Post Malone

"Post Malone. Everyone on his team during pre-production said he’s just the greatest person ever. I thought, 'How great can he be?'."

"Post Malone is one of the nicest and truly genuine people I’ve ever met. Dude brought his parents on set and was just so excited to share what we were doing with them. He deserves all the success in the world."

~ shouldvekeptlurking

Post Malone GIFGiphy

Have you had a close encounter with a celebrity who was genuinely kind?

Latest News

Pope Leo XIV; JD Vance
Political News

MAGA Brands New Pope 'Woke' After His Past Tweet Criticizing JD Vance Resurfaces

Donald Trump
Political News

Dept. Of Energy Roasted After Posting Bonkers Light Switch Meme To Praise Trump

Tim Walz; Donald Trump
Political News

Tim Walz Perfectly Explains Why Trump Running The Country 'Like A Business' Is A Bad Idea

A young angered woman looks into the camera and sternly holds up her index finger. Behind her is a chainlink fence with a sign showing a stenciled person being barred.
Trending

People Reveal Red Flags That Scream "This Couple Won't Last!"

More from Entertainment/celebrities

JD Vance; Cory Bowman
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images; @corymbowman/X

Vance Roasted After His Brother Gets Walloped In Ohio Primary Following Vance's Endorsement

On Tuesday, the city of Cincinnati, Ohio, held their primary election to determine who would earn a spot on November's mayoral ballot.

The city's mayoral race is nonpartisan—no parties appear next to candidates' names on the primary or general election ballots. The top two vote getters in the primary, regardless of their party affiliation, vie for the office.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ellen DeGeneres; Ellen DeGeneres on a lawn mower in the UK
FOX via Getty Images; @ellendegeneres/Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres Just Tried To Mow The Lawn At Her Sprawling UK Estate—And It Went South Fast

Say what you may about Ellen DeGeneres, but we can all agree that she's always tried to find the funny side in a situation, even if it's something that should be as mundane as mowing the lawn.

DeGeneres left the talk show scene in 2022 after allegations ran rampant about her running a toxic workplace, so when President Donald Trump was elected for a second term, it seemed the perfect time for the entertainer and her wife, Portia de Rossi, to look for greener pastures, namely in the U.K.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Pete Buttigieg; Linda McMahon
MSNBC; Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images

Buttigieg Epically Drags Education Secretary For Confusing A.I. With 'A1 Steak Sauce'

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg mocked Education Secretary Linda McMahon during an MSNBC appearance after she recently went viral for confusing AI with A1, the steak sauce brand.

McMahon slipped up during her appearance at the ASU+GSV Summit last month. While discussing the state of modern education, she brought up the role of AI in today's classrooms.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Elon Musk
Fox News

Musk Ripped After Explaining Why He's So Adamant About Colonizing Mars Right Now

Billionaire Elon Musk was widely mocked after explaining to Fox News personality Jesse Watters that he's set on colonizing Mars to ensure that human life continues once Earth is destroyed by the Sun—which is odd, because that eventually is billions of years away.

The Sun, our life-sustaining star, is essentially a massive nuclear reactor, continuously converting hydrogen into helium through fusion and radiating energy outward. But like all stars, it has a finite lifespan. Scientists estimate that the Sun will exhaust its core hydrogen supply in about five billion years, marking the beginning of the end of its stable life.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @chloyorkcity's TikTok video
@chloyorkcity/TikTok

Disastrous Baltimore Book Festival Sparks Brutal 'Willy Wonka Experience' And 'Fyre Fest' Comparisons

The "Willy Wonka Experience" disaster has struck again—but now among the BookTok community.

BookToker and indie author Grace Willows, who has since set her TikTok profile to private, told the BookTok community that she was organizing a literary ball for indie authors, literary vendors, and readers to meet.

Keep ReadingShow less