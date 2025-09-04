Skip to content

Newsom Epically Claps Back After Jesse Watters Asks Why He Doesn't Imitate Trump's 'Policies'

'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Leaves Hilariously Bizarre Comment Under Jimmy Fallon's Sweet Family Photo

Abby Lee Miller; Jimmy Fallon
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Miller left fans creeped out after she left an odd comment under Fallon's recent family photo on Instagram.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsSep 04, 2025
Some comments on celebrities' social media posts really should have been personal, inside thoughts—and definitely not shared with the rest of the world.

This was the case with former Dance Moms trainer Abby Lee Miller, who recently commented on an Instagram post by comedian and late night host Jimmy Fallon, utterly baffling people who saw what she wrote.

Fallon had posted a picture of himself and his family on a dock. Contextual clues suggested he's somewhere on vacation, just a dorky dad posing with his family on vacation. How delightful.

Most of the comments on the post congratulated Fallon on his show, his beautiful family, even going as far as saying that it would make a great Christmas Card photo.

But one comment in particular, by Abby Lee Miller, caught everyone off guard.

@jimmyfallon/Instagram

Unsettling.


Miller rose to fame as the strict teacher at the "Abby Lee Academy" featured in the hit reality series Dance Moms, which ran for most of the 2010s and eventually reached nearly 225 episodes over eight seasons.

In the show, Miller was a demanding teacher and very strict with the girls enrolled in her classes, sometimes reducing girls to tears on camera. She was a bit of a polarizing figure for her methods when the show aired, so it was no wonder people paid attention when they spotted her weird comment on Fallon's post.

It wasn't just that she commented on a random post, trying to make it about herself, but rather the way it was phrased.

The tone was difficult to get a handle on, but people tried to pin it down.



Obviously she and Fallon did not have an affair. Miller did not even appear on his show. Other than sharing an industry, the two haven't met, as far as anyone knows.

But she commented.



"Time cast a spell on you" is the famous opening line of Fleetwood Mac's song "Silver Springs," which was written by singer Stevie Nicks about her rocky relationship with bandmate Lindsey Buckingham. Definitely a deep cut, but points for originality.

There were of course the few commenters who felt an unfortunate connection to Miller's comment, fearing that they themselves would one day say something that odd and out-of-context on another person's post.

One commenter poked at the question a bit further, asking why Miller would even think that children in 2025 would be watching Dance Moms, as the show stopped airing in 2019. Sure, there's syndication and binge watching them on streaming services, but Dance Moms no longer has the water-cooler conversation level of TV market saturation that it once had.


Dance Moms is available for streaming, and Fallon returned from his vacation earlier this week.

