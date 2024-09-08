People Who Discovered A Deal Breaker Mid-Date Share How The Rest Of The Date Went

I don't miss my dating days. Sure, some dates were fun, but plenty of others were awkward or awful.

I'd much rather go out with a group of friends or my family. None of the pressure or anxiety of dating with all the benefits of going out to do something fun.

There were guys I went out with more than once, but for some dates once was one time too many.

Reddit user captainmadrick asked:

"People who discovered a deal-breaker part way through a date, what was the rest of the date like?"

WTF‽‽

"I was on a casual date in a park with a guy I had never met before. Everything was going fine but then he suddenly stopped me, looked at me all wide-eyed and said, 'I’m going to sh*t my pants'."

"We then walked to a Starbucks so he could use the bathroom. I sat there waiting for around 20 minutes… until he SnapChatted me a photo of him from the bathroom sitting on the toilet—the kind of side-top angle where I could see everything I never wanted to see of him."

"I called my dad to come get me and drive me home."

~ OutrageousDoodle

Family First

"2nd date with a guy. We were chatting, I notice he's talking over me a bit, but I overlook it because it might be nerves."

"I tell him I'm reading the Wheel of Time series, he lights up and proceeds to tell me his favorite parts. I tell him kindly I am only on book 8, so please no spoilers....he then immediately tells me about the ending of the entire series."

"He goes into great detail for the remainder of dinner."

"I text my sister my SOS code and she called me right after dinner pretending she had an emergency. I didn't want to do anything else with this man."

"He tries to get me to ignore her!! He says she can wait!"

"She wasn't really in trouble but if she had been??? Two strikes in one night!"

~ illuminn8

Used For Revenge

"Went to Applebee's at her request because that’s where her baby daddy worked. Mind you, I had no idea she had kids, or that he worked there at the time I agreed to go there."

"We go in, she asks to be seated at the bar. We sit, we order, everything seems great."

"Good conversation, then: 'What the f— are you doing here, Diamon! I know you’re doing this s— to piss me off'."

"They began to argue, fairly loudly, by the bar—until his manager came out and told them to take it out back. She just went with him as if I wasn’t even there."

"After a minute, I asked the bartender for the tab and for both meals to be wrapped up. I paid, grabbed the meals, and split."

"One and only time I agreed to go out with a co-worker, and man, did I learn that lesson the hard way on Monday."

~ RoyalTune2444

Surrogate

"She was very sweet, gorgeous, talented, hard-working, and independent. The deal breaker was that I looked like a guy she worked with and had had a crush on for years."

"And he had just died. Two weeks earlier."

"She had some stuff she wanted to say, I guess, so we sat there eating sushi for 6 hours. It was a late afternoon date, and we closed the place."

"I gave her a big hug and we said goodbye."

~ copingcabana

Date And Switch

"Halfway through dinner she asked me if I was religious. Then she asked me if I would consider converting when I said I wasn't."

"I spent the rest of the date trying to explain why I didn't need religion in my life and she took everything I said as a 'sign'. A sign of what? Who knows?"

"Finally, I tried to find a good excuse to end the date, and the best thing I could come up with was, 'I have to go grocery shopping'."

"She then followed me to the grocery store to continue trying to convert me."

"I suspect recruiting me wax the whole purpose of the date."

~ Nidarodam

Just Said No

"I was texting with an ex-Amish guy for about a month and decided to meet up with him at his place. Right before I left my house, he let me know that he 'rescued' his 17-year-old brother the night before."

"The three of us just chilled in his garage drinking. We had very different lifestyles and disagreed politically—so I knew it wouldn’t work out, but we had a few laughs and just told stories about our lives."

"Halfway through the date, he receives a call from a coworker going through some drama and invites him over to keep him safe. The coworker shows up, and almost immediately, the coworker and brother break out the drugs—not pot."

"I felt super uncomfortable because I don’t do drugs and, as a teacher, felt super uncomfortable being around an underage kid doing them."

"I went in the house to use the bathroom and get away from everything. As I was trying to leave, the coworker cornered me, and he wouldn’t let me leave because of the paranoia drugs create."

"My date finally convinced him to move out of my way. I rushed out to my car and safely made it home. Blocked him ASAP."

~ ImPerfectlyKateable

Language Barrier

"I discovered after making a date that we essentially didn’t have a language in common. I live abroad and speak the local language reasonably well and am a native English speaker."

"She was from a different country and her speech was just unintelligible to me."

"She didn’t speak English or the local language particularly well, and I didn't know any of the languages she was fluent in, so we just kind of struggled to have a basic conversation the entire time."

"Bid farewell and never saw her again. I know other people who are married and barely speak the same language, the sex must be great because I could barely stand an hour of that."

"I struggle to think about what would happen if it was like that every day."

~ Realistic-Minute5016

Too Early For This Nonsense

"This person invited me to breakfast and then proceeded to not speak to me throughout the entire meal. When they did finally speak, it was to say, 'It's too early for this'."

"To which I said, 'This was your idea!' They were probably the most self-centered and boring person I'd ever gone out with."

"I ended up leaving them at the table while they were scrolling their phone."

~ 0mg_what

Too Soon

"We matched on a dating app and he kept messaging me persistently, but he seemed like a nice guy. So he picked me up and took me to a decent sushi place."

"The actual dinner part went fine aside from him being VERY nervous and visibly sweating."

"As he drove me home, he continually asked if he could come up to my room with me and literally professed his love for me."

"By the time we got to my building, I was ready to book it as fast as possible into the entrance door, which would lock behind me and he would be unable to enter without a key."

"This dude was literally screaming 'I love you, please let me in!!!' as I politely, but quickly, went inside."

"Blocked him immediately."

~ Helpful_Finding78

You Can't Afford Me

"Once this date explicitly told me after I ordered my first drink that he wouldn't pay for my drinks unless I went home and slept with him after."

"I didn't drink any of my drink, immediately went to the bathroom and I had to pass him on the way out so I went up to him and told him I was leaving."

"He then proceeded to try to walk me to my car..."

~ eltas13

Miss Manners

"Immediate red flag was she told me she had no money and then she ordered the most expensive beer on the list."

"Halfway through the date, she said she came from her ex-boyfriend's house. 'But don't worry, it's not like I sucked his d*ck or anything'."

"I finished my drink and excused myself to the bathroom. I tracked down our waitress and paid for our drinks."

"When I returned to the table I told her I didn't think this was going to work out and left."

"The double whammy of using me and being crass did me in."

~ SnitchAddict

Enough About Me, What Do You Think Of Me?

"Blind date, friend of a friend. He did NOT STOP TALKING the entire time. Didn’t ask me one question."

"I just sat there mentally playing my favorite songs in my head until the bill came. Because I’m a nice person and thought he might be nervous, I gave him another chance."

"The same thing happened over the phone. I fell asleep for 15 minutes and when I woke up he was still talking."

"We did not meet up again."

~ ABooShay

Run!

"The guy admitted to being 'technically homeless' and crashing in a studio with two other guys, which gave him little privacy for '... You know' and he did the hand gesture."

"Told me he'd had 13 concussions and might already have dementia. Didn't believe in key rings so he kept his keys on a rope."

"Farted on a cat while pet sitting. I could go on—so much happened and all of it was unhinged."

"He got up to go to the bathroom, and in a moment of inspiration/panic, I suddenly gained self-awareness and realized I could leave."

"I threw money down on the bartop, made sympathetic eye contact with the bartender who had been watching the trainwreck go down, and then sprinted out of the restaurant."

~ innerbloooooooooooom

Well, they say you have to kiss a lot of frogs! So pucker up and power through.

Do you have any similar experiences? Let us know in the comments below.