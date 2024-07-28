People Share Their Best 'I'm Dating A F*cking Idiot' Experiences

Dating can be such a fun experience, giving us a chance to get to know someone, spend time with them, and learn more about their interests.

But it's also the time to test the waters and to decide whether or not this could turn into something long-term, and sometimes some serious deal breakers reveal themselves after a few dates.

A big turn-off for most people? Knowing a lot more than the other person.

Curious, Redditor dm_me_yourtinyt*ts:

"What was your 'I'm dating a f**king id**t' moment?"





Oh My!

"He refused to believe me and went home in a huff when I talked about the fact we used to have wolves and bears in the UK centuries ago."

- alancake

Forever 72

"She said that the temperature in her house never changed, so she couldn't understand why she was always hot/cold."

"She had never taken the packaging off of the digital thermometer, so she was just looking at a sticker that said 72 degrees."

- GameVoid

"To give her the benefit of the doubt, I thought I had a blue dishwasher for 10 years. Nope. The people before us just never peeled the blue film off the front. It’s black."

- InevitableRhubarb232

...Don't We All Walk Our Waffles First?

"We were walking together in a park when an older lady with a small dog passed by, and she, inquiring about the dog, asked the owner, 'Is that a Belgian Waffle?'"

"I laughed my a** off and thought it was the funniest joke I had ever heard until I realized she was entirely straight-faced."

- DJBreadwinner

"What did she actually meannnnnnnnn?"

- Quick-Strength4023

"Belgian Short Stack."

- perpetualis_motion

"Belgian Woofle."

- mermaidsez

Legend Has It That Pickles Grow On Christmas Trees, Too

"When I mentioned that a particular restaurant made their own pickles, he firmly corrected me, informing me that 'pickles grow on bushes.'"

- MainKaleidoscope4942

"My dad said he was about sixteen years old when he learned that pickles were actually cucumbers that had been put in a jar with spices for a long time. He said he was very upset when he found out."

- Electrical_Pomelo556

Not Made For Bear Country

"I got in a big fight with my girlfriend at the time because I saw a bear crossing sign and thought it was worth pointing out."

"She called me an id**t because there was no way there were possibly bears in Michigan. I reminded her that we were going to the Sleeping Bear Dunes."

"That made us discuss if there were bears in our hometown (also in MI). I said yes. She said there couldn't possibly be bears in our hometown and I'm stupid for thinking that."

"We got in some ridiculous fight about how she can't date an id**t. A week later, a car accident happened less than a mile from her house where the car hit a bear."

"I sent her the news article, and that's when another fight started."

- Coda17

Reading Compatibility

"The first time he stayed the night I heard him talking to his friend on the phone the next morning (this was before texting) and he said, 'Hey man, guess what this girl has, like, BOOKS and s**t.'"

- TurtleSeahag

"So my brother is five years younger than I am (he's 18), and he was playing Playstation with his friend who is even younger than him. They invited me to play something, and I was reading through 'Lord of the Rings' again, but decided to set the book down once I finished the chapter and hop on the game with them. Because 'why not?' is what I thought."

"Oh boy... Once I joined, my brother asked what took me so long to join, and I said I was finishing the chapter in the book I was reading."

"I s**t you not, my brother's friend full-on belly-laughed for a solid minute and a half to two minutes, before saying, 'You were READING?! Who the f**k reads books anymore?' and continues to laugh."

"My brother and I sit in silence for a solid minute to let him finish laughing, and then we change the topic."

"Apparently he still brings up the fact I read, to my brother sometimes. Weird."

- DrizztRL

If You Can't Stand The Heat...

"My ex would find a recipe online, not follow it, and blame the recipe for being s**t. Things like subbing breadcrumbs with flour, and adding pepper flakes in dishes that are not spicy. Those were the most disgusting Swedish meatballs I've ever had."

- AdInevitable2695

Littering Is Not Hot

"He kept littering. I really hate littering. The day he spit his gum out on the sidewalk of a zoo, I called him out on it."

"He said, 'It will evaporate.' I laughed and said, 'That's funny, but no, seriously, you should just use the trash can.'"

"He gave me a confused look. That's when I realized he was serious. He was so convinced that trash evaporates in the sun we had a full-on debate about it."

"The f**king id**t was me because I stayed with him for three years after that."

- agreekyninja

"Well, plastic 'evaporates' in the sun. It is photodegradable, it just takes 100,000 years..."

- pacify-the-dead

Voice... Acting?

"We watched 'Shrek,' and she didn't believe that the guy who voiced Shrek was the same guy who played Austin Powers because 'their accents aren't the same.'"

"I explained that it was the same actor doing different voices. She couldn't fathom it."

"When I told her that Austin Powers' voice wasn't the actor's real voice either, that was too much for her to handle."

- jsmys

Basic Life Skills Wanted

"I had a college girlfriend who was not a fully-functioning adult. Zero life skills."

"She got a flat tire while driving alone, and stood by the car acting helpless until a guy stopped and offered to help. He changed it, but unbeknownst to her had set the parking brake."

"She got in her car and it won't go anywhere because the parking brake was set. She ran out of the car and asks the guy, 'My car won't go, did you put the wheel on backward?' No s**t, she actually told everybody about it."

- AdSalt9219

April Fools!

"Google had an April Fool's joke one year where if you lick your phone screen, you can actually taste the object of what's being displayed on the screen."

"Needless to say, she did it several times and said it didn't work."

- jlaux

In Hindsight...

"She was complaining about money problems and then casually spent 2000 dollars on a lingerie photoshoot without telling me until after she already spent the money… This was the beginning of the end of our relationship."

"Oh, the other one that sticks out in my mind: I was driving and it was dark af out. There weren’t any lights around except for the headlights on my car, so she whipped out her phone light and put it up on the front windshield as if to help."

"I roasted her pretty hard for that one, but in hindsight, I should have seen that as a red flag."

- Mekrot

"Nah, it was dark, I'm sure you couldn't see any flags back then."

- internetquickie

Like Living In Two Different Worlds

"I dated a woman who was sweet and sassy, but not terribly bright."

"One weekend, we went out for an afternoon walk and I made a casual observation about the moon (it was visible that day)."

"She stopped and just kinda stared at it and told me, 'That can't be the moon!'"

"After some light interrogation, I found out that she believed:"

"1. the sun and moon cannot be out at the same time."

"2. she thought the sun and moon were the same thing."

"3. she thought that the moon is just the sun when it 'runs out of fuel.'"

"This kinda led to a whole rabbit hole of other things (misconceptions, light conspiracy theories, etc). We did enjoy ribbing each other a bit, but I felt genuine pity for her the more I learned and started to step back."

- Shahfluffers

Easy To Mix Up

"I met a cute girl and asked her for a date. This was pre-cell phone or GPS, so I asked her for directions."

"She said, 'Go past the train track, take the second left, the third right, the second right, then the second left, and my house is the white one.'"

"I started at the train tracks, took her directions, and ended up in the middle of nowhere. I did this three times."

"So, just for s**ts and giggles, I started at the train tracks, and everywhere she said 'left,' I turned right, and where she had said 'right,' I turned left."

"I found her place on the first try."

"During the date, she also told me she wanted to be a 'veteran' because she loved working with animals."

- GrimSpirit42

You Like What You Like

"I took her out to dinner and gave her two options: an Italian restaurant or just like a regular restaurant where they served all kinds of stuff."

"She said she really hated Italian food, so we went to the regular restaurant... where she ordered a lasagna."

- Boris9397

"I experienced a similar situation, except it was movie genres. My mom said she HATES musicals. Her two favorite movies? 'Grease' and 'Chicago,' lol (laughing out loud)..."

- smilie03982





It's shocking sometimes to realize what someone will know that you do not know, or vice versa, but it's even more alarming to realize the vital information a person may have missed out on either in school or life experiences.

At least in these Redditors' cases, they only dated these people or later divorced them. Sometimes there's only so much mind-bending a person can take.