McDonald's Linked To Massive E. Coli Outbreak After Trump Stunt—And The Jokes Are On Point

Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Shortly after Trump's photo-op at a Pennsylvania McDonald's, it was reported that the fast food giant has been linked to an E. Coli outbreak across several states—and the internet couldn't help but jokingly connect the two events.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 24, 2024
Shortly after former President Donald Trump's photo-op at a Pennsylvania McDonald's, it was reported that the fast food giant has been linked to an E. Coli outbreak across several states—and the internet couldn't help but jokingly connect the two events.

Trump's visit was more of a publicity stunt than anything else—and was predominantly set up so he could promote his false claim that Vice President Kamala Harris did not work at McDonald's in college.

The restaurant was closed to the public during his appearance, and the motorists he served at the drive-thru were pre-screened by the U.S. Secret Service and positioned before his arrival. No one placed an order; instead, attendees received whatever Trump handed out.

The stunt drew criticism toward McDonald's, but the company is facing even more serious issues following reports of E. coli food poisoning linked to its Quarter Pounder hamburgers. Federal health officials have confirmed that at least 49 people in 10 states have been affected, with one death and 10 hospitalizations.

Infections were reported between Sept. 27 and Oct. 11 across Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Colorado has the highest number of cases with 26, followed by Nebraska with nine.

According to the CDC, everyone interviewed in connection with the outbreak reported eating at McDonald's before becoming ill, with most mentioning Quarter Pounder hamburgers. The U.S. Agriculture Department, the Food and Drug Administration, and state health officials are investigating.

While the exact cause has not been identified, investigators are focusing on onions and beef. A preliminary FDA investigation points to slivered onions served on the burgers as a likely source of contamination, while the USDA is examining the hamburger patties.

No one is actually blaming Trump for this but considering the timing... the jokes flew almost immediately.


E. coli bacteria are naturally present in the intestines of animals and can be found in the environment. Infections can lead to serious symptoms, including fever, stomach cramps, and bloody diarrhea. Anyone experiencing these symptoms after consuming contaminated food should seek medical attention and inform their healthcare provider about what they ate.

In a statement, McDonald’s officials noted that initial investigations point to onions from a single supplier as the likely source of the outbreak. The company has suspended distribution of the slivered onions and temporarily removed the Quarter Pounder from menus in the affected states, as well as in parts of Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Following the CDC's announcement, McDonald’s shares dropped 9% in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

An Alarm clock sitting on a bedside table
Common Life Hacks That Are Actually Bad For You

