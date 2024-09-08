Skip to content
Homecare Expert Reveals Game-Changing iPhone Hack For Reading Laundry Care Instructions

Screenshots from @madamesweat's TikTok video
@madamesweat/TikTok

TikToker Madame Sweat confirmed a fellow TikToker's revelation that iPhones can tell you exactly how to care for your laundry just by taking a photo of the tag.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 08, 2024
Except for a rare few, most of us despise the whole process of doing laundry: the dirty pile, transferring from washer to dryer, the folding, and the putting away. We might love clean, folded and warm clothes and towels, but the whole process of getting there hardly seems worth it.

And for certain articles of clothing, attempting to read and figure out the garment care instructions can be next to impossible due to the small font.

Fortunately, sometimes the best solution is right in front of you, and sometimes it involves a device that you probably have with you all the time already.

Popular for her silent book reviews, imagined interactions with Matt Damon, and "Why didn't I already know that?"-style life hacks, TikToker @wtfaleisa shared a hack for laundry that she was shocked she didn't know before: how to read the care tag with her phone.

Another TikToker, Madame Sweat, who is known specifically for her smart life hacks and navigating adult life, immediately took notice of the hack and endorsed it.

Madame Sweat reiterated:

"What [Aleisa] wants you to do is to take a picture of the laundry care tag on your garment."
"[After going into your phone's photo gallery], click on the information button at the bottom of your picture."
"What pops up says, 'Laundry Care.' Press that button, and look at what pops up! A page with all the instructions on how to wash [the clothes.]"

You can watch the laundry hack video here:

@madamesweat

#stitch with @wtfaleisa This laundry label trick is #lifechanging #didyouknow

Some found the laundry hack to be incredibly helpful for knowing how to care for their clothes.

@madamesweat/TikTok

@madamesweat/TikTok

@madamesweat/TikTok

@madamesweat/TikTok

@madamesweat/TikTok

But others weren't convinced by the innovative concept.

@madamesweat/TikTok

@madamesweat/TikTok

@madamesweat/TikTok

@madamesweat/TikTok

@madamesweat/TikTok

Some TikTokers' minds were blown by this hack and were looking forward to using it, but there were others who felt that their usual methods for washing their clothes were effective enough on their own.

While this does not solve all of our problems regarding having to do laundry at all, at least we can rest assured that we are doing our laundry correctly.

Knowing how to read the care instructions, or seeing them in a more accessible size if the tag is too small to read, eliminates our need to be way too careful with our laundry, while also treating our clothes better than piling everything we own into the same load and hoping for the best.

Screenshots of Jim and Maureen from @manlyobserver's Instagram post
Viral Tiktok Videos

Man's Poignant Message On T-Shirt About Wife's Dementia Is Giving TikTok All The Feels

