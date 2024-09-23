Skip to content

Melania Gets Brutal Reminder After Launching New Christmas Ornament Grift

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Kate Winslet Reveals She Was Told To Suck In Her 'Belly Rolls' While Filming Bikini Scene In New Biopic

Kate Winslet
Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Oscar winner told Harper's Bazaar about how a crew member on her upcoming biopic Lee advised her to hide her "belly rolls" during a bikini scene—and she pushed back.

AB Keith
By AB KeithSep 23, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

Kate Winslet revealed that while shooting a scene for her upcoming biopic Lee, a crew member advised her to "sit up straighter" to make her stomach look flatter during a bikini scene... and she wasn't having it.

Last month, the actor opened up to Harper's Bazaarabout the incident.

In the film, Winslet portrays Lee Miller, the acclaimed model and photojournalist who became one of four female photographers accredited as official war correspondents with the U.S. armed forces during World War II.

Winslet said that while she was filming a scene in a bikini, a crew member suggested she change the way she was sitting to hide her "belly rolls."

The actor explained:

“There’s a bit where Lee’s sitting on a bench in a bikini... And one of the crew came up between takes and said, ‘You might want to sit up straighter."
“So you can’t see my belly rolls? Not on your life! It was deliberate, you know?”

She continued that she doesn't want to look "perfect" on screen.

“I take pride in it because it is my life on my face, and that matters."
"It wouldn’t occur to me to cover that up.”
“I think people know better than to say, ‘You might wanna do something about those wrinkles.’”
“I’m more comfortable in myself as each year passes. It enables me to allow the opinions of others to evaporate.”

People on social media applauded Winslet for refusing to make the suggested change.





Variety/Facebook

This Morning/Facebook

This Morning/Facebook

This Morning/Facebook

This Morning/Facebook

This Morning/Facebook

This Morning/Facebook

They also shared their disappointment that someone even made such a suggestion.



This Morning/Facebook

And though Winslet appreciates the support from her fans who commend her for promoting body positivity, she does not think she should be called "brave" for doing so.

On the Sept. 11 episode of the How To Fail podcast, Winslet said “it’s so f**king annoying" being referred to as "brave" for shooting topless scenes.

“Brave is going to the front line. Brave is being an NHS nurse in COVID. You know? That’s brave."
"It’s not flipping brave to go topless or have no makeup or no botox so that you can move your face around and morph it into different characters."
"That’s not brave. That’s just being a real person.”
“The use of this word, ‘brave’... I think it’s only because they just haven’t come up with a better word yet."

Winslet suggested "honest."

In that case, thank you for being honest, Kate.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Lady Gaga
What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates/Netflix

Lady Gaga Explains Heartfelt Reason She Never Denied Rumors That She's Secretly A 'Man'

Lady Gaga gave a poignant explanation about why she refused to deny some early speculation she was trans.

In the "Truth and Consequences?" episode of Netflix's What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates, the "Born This Way" singer reflected on the 2011 rumor about her gender identity that culminated in a CNN interview with Anderson Cooper that year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from MAGA fashion show
@diet_prada/Instagram

MAGA Just Held An Ultra-Cringey Fashion Show On Long Island—And It Got Brutally Roasted

The more time passes, the more clear it becomes why the Harris campaign's moniker of "weird" for MAGA has worked so well—because they just keep getting weirder by the week.

A recent MAGA "fashion show"—and we use that term EXTREMELY loosely—held on Long Island is exhibit # 1 million.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman looking bored during meeting
Photo by The Jopwell Collection on Unsplash

People Describe The Absolute Worst Jobs They've Ever Had

Though we've all experienced this to varying degrees, we've all had at least one terrible job that we absolutely would never, ever, ever do again... ever.

While it might be hard to even think back on that period, sometimes it's cathartic to complain about it and to read about others' experiences, or at least that's Reddit's train of thought!

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Joe Germanotta; Lady Gaga
Fox News; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Lady Gaga's Dad Just Publicly Endorsed Trump On Fox News—And It's A Massive Yikes

Joe Germanotta, the father of pop superstar Lady Gaga, went on Fox News to explain why he's supporting former President Donald Trump's bid to return to the White House—and received immediate backlash from his daughter's fans after simply repeating right-wing talking points.

Germanotta, a New York City restaurateur, referred to Trump as "pure" and a "patriot" while referring to Vice President Kamala Harris—the Democratic nominee—as someone who is "just gonna say whatever she needs to say to get elected."

Keep ReadingShow less
Josh Gad; Olaf
Jason Mendez/Getty Images; Disney

Josh Gad Reveals 'Big Mistake' He Made With His Olaf Voice In 'Frozen'—And We Can Only Imagine

Josh Gad revealed he made one very "big mistake" when voicing Olaf in the massively successful Frozen franchise.

The actor, who voiced the beloved snowman in both 2013's Frozen and its 2019 sequel as well as its many shorts, opened up during a recent interview at Fan Expo Canada where he shared that if he could do it "all over again," he would change one thing.

Keep ReadingShow less