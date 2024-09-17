Skip to content

Conservative CNN Pundit Gets Instant Reminder After Trying To Rip Kamala Harris's Rhetoric

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Jimmy Kimmel Has Perfect Trump Jab After Losing Emmy To Jon Stewart And 'The Daily Show'

Jimmy Kimmel; Donald Trump; Jon Stewart
Mindy Small/Getty Images; Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The late night host took a page out of Trump's playbook in an X post declaring the Emmys 'RIGGED' after 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' lost the Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series to 'The Daily Show' yet again.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 17, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel took a page out of former President Donald Trump's playbook in an X post declaring the Emmys "RIGGED" after Jimmy Kimmel Live lost the Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Series to Jon Stewart's The Daily Show yet again.

Kimmel—who has never won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series but who nonetheless has three Emmy Awards to his name for hosting several variety specials—spoke out after Stewart won his 23rd Emmy and his first in nearly a decade as part of the team on The Daily Show.

He issued the following remarks on X, formerly Twitter that mocked Trump's constant bogus allegations about election fraud:

"The results of last night’s #Emmys were TOTALLY UNFAIR in the category of LATE NIt SHOW!! Sad! RIGGED!! POLSS SAY I won!!! BY a LOT!"

You can see his post below.

People immediately got what Kimmel was putting down—and the jokes came flying.


At the start of the year, Stewart announced his plan to join The Daily Show as the Monday host throughout this election season.

When asked backstage if he’d consider extending his stint, Stewart jokingly suggested he might have to:

“Well, my feeling is this election will never end. So why would I? How could I leave? I won’t be allowed to leave until the election, until we’re all ground to some sort of calcified nubs. … We’re looking forward to it being awful.”

When Stewart returned to the program, Variety reported that he was expected to take on a behind-the-scenes oversight role, potentially extending through 2025.

However, Stewart’s response hints that the executives at Comedy Central and Paramount Global might be satisfied with the hybrid hosting approach for The Daily Show and could be interested in keeping it going for the time being.

Donald Trump never won an Emmy for The Apprentice, which he whined about at every opportunity.

We wish Kimmel luck for next year's awards ceremony.

Latest News

Screenshots of Sarah Cooper
2024 Election

Sarah Cooper Has Stark Message For Fans After Posting Latest Trump Lip-Sync Video

More from News/2024-election

Dave Bautista
Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

Dave Bautista Assures Fans That He's Fine After Concern About His Dramatic Weight Loss

Actor Dave Bautista assured fans he was fine amid concerns he's lost weight and appears unhealthy.

The 55-year-old actor, known for his hulking presence combating malevolent crime lords and intergalactic henchmen in action films like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, explained his significant weight loss was due to recent movie roles.

Keep ReadingShow less
Justin Timberlake
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

Justin Timberlake Gets Candid About Drinking And Driving In Somber Statement Outside Courthouse

Prince of Pop star Justin Timberlake addressed the public about drinking and driving after taking a plea deal on Friday after being arrested earlier this year for drunk driving near the Hamptons in New York.

On June 17, the Friends with Benefits actor was initially charged with DWI (driving while intoxicated) after he drove his 2025 grey BMW XM through a stop sign and swerved into oncoming traffic in Sag Harbor, an incorporated village in Suffolk county, New York.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Screenshot of Erika Lee's post in Springfield, Ohio, neighborhood group
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; @AmyHarber/X

Woman Behind Viral Post That Sparked Rumor About Haitian Immigrants Eating Pets Speaks Out

Springfield, Ohio resident Erika Lee, whose Facebook post alleging that Haitian immigrants were eating pets became a viral GOP conspiracy, now claims that she "didn't mean" for the claim to "explode" like it did.

Republicans have spread hateful rumors about Haitian immigrants "eating cats" after former President Donald Trump made outrageous, racist, and patently false claims during last week's presidential debate.

Keep ReadingShow less
Brand new sports car
Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash

Things The Super Rich Do That Normal People Could Never Dream Of Doing

Times are tough right now, and for many people, it's hard to know where the money for groceries and bills is going to come from.

But for a limited few, money is truly no object, and it's crazy to realize what they spend money on as a matter of convenience rather than necessity.

Keep ReadingShow less
RuPaul's Drag Race stars on the Emmys red carpet
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

'Drag Race' Queens Clap Back After Reporter Claims They Walked Out After Losing Emmy

The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner is in hot water online after posting a misleading tweet during last night's Primetime Emmy Awards.

Gardner posted a video clip he filmed just after the announcement of the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program, which RuPaul's Drag Race had won five of the past years in a row.

Keep ReadingShow less