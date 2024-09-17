Jimmy Kimmel Has Perfect Trump Jab After Losing Emmy To Jon Stewart And 'The Daily Show'

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel took a page out of former President Donald Trump's playbook in an X post declaring the Emmys "RIGGED" after Jimmy Kimmel Live lost the Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Series to Jon Stewart's The Daily Show yet again.
Kimmel—who has never won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series but who nonetheless has three Emmy Awards to his name for hosting several variety specials—spoke out after Stewart won his 23rd Emmy and his first in nearly a decade as part of the team on The Daily Show.
He issued the following remarks on X, formerly Twitter that mocked Trump's constant bogus allegations about election fraud:
"The results of last night’s #Emmys were TOTALLY UNFAIR in the category of LATE NIt SHOW!! Sad! RIGGED!! POLSS SAY I won!!! BY a LOT!"
You can see his post below.
People immediately got what Kimmel was putting down—and the jokes came flying.
At the start of the year, Stewart announced his plan to join The Daily Show as the Monday host throughout this election season.
When asked backstage if he’d consider extending his stint, Stewart jokingly suggested he might have to:
“Well, my feeling is this election will never end. So why would I? How could I leave? I won’t be allowed to leave until the election, until we’re all ground to some sort of calcified nubs. … We’re looking forward to it being awful.”
When Stewart returned to the program, Variety reported that he was expected to take on a behind-the-scenes oversight role, potentially extending through 2025.
However, Stewart’s response hints that the executives at Comedy Central and Paramount Global might be satisfied with the hybrid hosting approach for The Daily Show and could be interested in keeping it going for the time being.
Donald Trump never won an Emmy for The Apprentice, which he whined about at every opportunity.
We wish Kimmel luck for next year's awards ceremony.