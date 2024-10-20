Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trans Woman Records As She Comes Out To Great-Grandma—And Her Reaction Has Us Sobbing

Instagram screenshots of Jenna Tea and great-grandmother
@thejennatea/Instagram

Drag performer Jenna Tea shared an emotional video on Instagram of her 89-year-old great-grandma Katherine's poignant reaction after she came out to her as trans.

AB Keith
By AB KeithOct 20, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

Utah drag performer Jenna Tea went viral after sharing her great-grandmother's reaction to her coming out as trans, and we can see why it racked up more than a million views and 145k likes.

Jenna Tea took to Instagram in August to share her great-grandma's touching message to her after the revelation, and all of the internet was overcome with emotion.

The video begins with text overlay that reads:

"Coming out to my 89 yo grandma as trans 🏳️⚧️❤️"

As a photo of Jenna Tea and her great-grandmother, Katherine, graces the screen, Katherine can be heard assuring her:

“Well, it's your life, honey.”
"You have to do what makes you happy."

She continued:

“It’s something that we have to adjust to and sometimes, it’s hard for other people but they’re not living your life, you are."
“It’s kind of their problem to readjust and so, the best thing is to put it out there, deal with it, and it is what it is.”

Katherine also added that she'd always had some intuition about Jenna Tea, but thought it was only fair for her great-granddaughter to come out in her own time.

“And I’ve always thought it. I always noticed that you had more of a softer side when you wanted dolls and not trucks and things."
"There were signs, but we never said anything to you because until you know, it’s not fair to say anything to you either."

She added:

“Because I don’t want you to be unhappy and struggle with this and let it destroy you because people are not accepting."
"They’re just idiots.”

Katherine finished her heartwarming reaction:

“I love you. It doesn't matter to me if you’re male or female."
"Whoever is in there, I love.”

Jenna Tea responded:

“That means the world.”

You can watch below.

In the caption of her post, Jenna Tea wrote:

"Putting all of these quotes at the end of my songs in my future album 😭🩷"
"I sobbed so much creating this. What an amazing woman."
"At 89 years old I hope to be half the woman she is. So glamorous, so kind, so funny, SO accepting."

She continued:

"I knew when I came out to her that it wasn’t going to be a bad reaction and I am very lucky to be able to know that."
"As a trans person I often get a lot of dysphoria, but sometimes when I look in the mirror, I see parts of her face in me, and that erases all of the fear and discomfort."
"She is such a rare and special soul and we need more people like her in the world, I am so lucky to call her Grandma. 🩵🩷🤍"

Viewers wholeheartedly agreed with everything Jenna Tea wrote about her great-grandmother.

@thejennatea/Instagram

@thejennatea/Instagram

@thejennatea/Instagram

@thejennatea/Instagram

@thejennatea/Instagram

@thejennatea/Instagram

And they, too, were sobbing over Katherine's reaction.

@thejennatea/Instagram

@thejennatea/Instagram

@thejennatea/Instagram

@thejennatea/Instagram

@thejennatea/Instagram

@thejennatea/Instagram

Earlier this month, Jenna Tea told PEOPLE:

“She always has been so supportive of me ever since I was a kid.'
“She always knew I was different than other kids and always saw the difference as a good thing."
"She is also always telling me how pretty I am, and it is the sweetest thing ever to hear.”

She also said that Grandma Katherine enjoys watching her great-granddaughter perform.

“Every show she has been to she's loved so much."
“It's so special to watch her tip the drag queens and have a good time — it makes my soul so happy."
"She knows I want drag to be my full-time career in the future and she always believes in me.”

And, of course, she's Jenna Tea's biggest fan.

“One thing she said to me recently is, ‘You’re a star! I love watching you perform and seeing you in your element,.'"
“That comment really stuck out to me.”

Latest News

More from News/lgbtq

Screenshots of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
Fox News

Harris Campaign Trolls Trump With Side-By-Side Graphic Comparing Her And Trump's Fox Ratings—And Uh-oh

Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign trolled former President Donald Trump with a side-by-side graphic comparing her and Trump's Fox ratings after she sat for an interview with network anchor Bret Baier on Wednesday.

The two candidates' respective appearances on Fox on Wednesday—Trump's during an all-female town hall hosted by Fox host Harris Faulkner—came less than three weeks before Election Day and as polls continue to indicate that that it will be a close race in key battleground states, particularly Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral college votes are the most of any swing state.

Keep ReadingShow less
Official Struggles To Keep It Together After Revealing The NSFW Cause Of Train Station Flooding
@10NewsFirst/TikTok

Official Struggles To Keep It Together After Revealing The NSFW Cause Of Train Station Flooding

Mile high club? Nope, train-station club.

The Minister for Transport Infrastructure of Victoria in Australia, Danny Pearson, couldn't hold back laughter recently while discussing the flooding that shut down two Melbourne train stations and delayed Olivia Rodrigo fans after her concert.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sydney Sweeney; Christy Martin
Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images, Jed Jacobsohn/ALLSPORT/GettyImages

Sydney Sweeney Reveals Just How Jacked She's Gotten To Play Real-Life Boxer In Upcoming Film

Actor Sydney Sweeney gave fans a sneak peek into her latest project portraying professional boxer Christy Martin in a new biopic.

The Euphoria star shared behind-the-scenes photos of her on set sporting brunette locks and flexing her biceps, demonstrating she was more than up for the challenge of stepping into the former super welterweight champion's shoes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cyntha Erivo
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo Sparks Debate After Slamming 'Offensive' Fan-Edited 'Wicked' Poster

Countless first looks and promos have been circulating online after anticipation has been mounting for the long-awaited November release of the Wicked musical film adaption.

Among the slew of memes shared on social media was a fan-made manipulated image featuring the film star Cynthia Erivo depicted in a manner that the actor found highly "offensive," and it's polarizing the internet.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Rufus Wainwright discussing Donald Trump
MSNBC

Rufus Wainwright Unloads On Trump For Playing 'Hallelujah' At Rally In Blistering Takedown

Musician Rufus Wainwright blasted former President Donald Trump for playing his cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" at a recent MAGA rally in Pennsylvania, saying in a statement that he was "mortified" and telling MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle that Trump's use of it was "blasphemous."

Trump was in Oaks, Pennsylvania, for a town hall event aimed at highlighting his policy positions and contrasting them with those of his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. However, the evening took an odd turn when two attendees experienced medical issues.

Keep ReadingShow less