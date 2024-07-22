Janet Jackson Hilariously Explains Why She Hates Being Interviewed—And We Totally Get It

Pop icon and actor Janet Jackson had a very candid response to being asked an interview question, and the internet didn't hate her for it.
The "Rhythm Nation" singer continues to perform since establishing herself early in the 1980s as an artistic force to be reckoned with in her own right, independent of her family's musical legacy.
The tenth and youngest child of the Jackson family, whose brother was the legendary Michael Jackson, is known for her provocative live performances and erotically-tinged music videos with sexy choreography that made her a sex symbol, culminating in 2004's scandalous "wardrobe malfunction" during the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime performance with Justin Timberlake.
In music, her socially conscious songwriting conveying sexual themes, political ideology, and feminist principles was highly influential and broke many social and racial barriers throughout the '90s, paving the way for successive young female artists to unapologetically convey their truths authentically through music.
Apart from her stage persona, however, Jackson remains an elusive individual. Interviewers have tried to delve deep into getting to know the real Janet but always left hardcore fans wanting more.
The host of Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin got about as close as an interviewer could get when he recently asked Jackson:
"Do you have a question that is a 'Please stop asking me'…maybe it just comes up a little too much?"
The five-time Grammy winner replied with a reassuring smile:
"I don't mean to be rude, but I have to be honest with you. Please stop asking me questions."
You can watch Jackson making her interviewer crack up with her blunt answer here.
Jackson said she didn't mean to be disrespectful but explained that it came from a place of insecurity.
Said Jackson:
"I never thought I give good interviews. I really don't like speaking, so I'd rather stay quiet and listen to other people talk."
"That's always been me," she added and emphasized that being quiet and listening to others was more her vibe.
"Are we finished?" she asked, prompting more chuckles from Griffin.
Fans found her relatable.
Some even found her shy, polite temperament to be similar to that of her late brother.
Jackson is regarded as one of the best-selling music artists, with over 100 million records sold.
She broke out as a major artist after terminating her family business affairs with her career-defining third album, Control.
The album, released in 1986, spawned the hits, "What Have You Done for Me Lately," "Nasty," "When I Think of You," "Control," and "Let's Wait Awhile," and a top 15 hit with "The Pleasure Principle."
Her collaboration on Control with major producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis continued on successive albums including the iconic 1989 record Rhythm Nation 1814, which inspired a theme of unity in the wake of numerous reports of crimes and tragedies in the media at the time.
Her earliest music videos also introduced choreography from a then-unknown Paula Abdul, whose resulting success working with Jackson led her to become an artist after signing with Virgin Records.
Jackson, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, currently holds the record for most consecutive top-ten entries on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart by a female artist, with 18.
She embarked on the Together Again Tour on April 14, 2023, after her previously announced Black Diamond World Tour in 2020 was postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19.
Behind-the-scenes footage in preparation for the Together Again Tour was compiled for Janet Jackson: Family First, a Lifetime and A&E documentary that is a follow-up to Jackson's 2022 documentary.
Janet Jackson: Family First, will also cover her and her brother Randy's attempt at reuniting with the family's band after 40 years of performing.
The new documentary is currently filming.