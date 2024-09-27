Hota Kotb Gets Emotional Announcing She'll Be Leaving 'Today' Show—And Now We're All Sobbing

It's the end of an era for Today and for Hota Kotb, who tearfully announced on Thursday that she would be leaving the show early next year.
Kotb, who has been apart of the NBC family for nearly three decades, has most recently co-hosted the fourth hour of Today with Kathie Lee Gifford and then Jenna Bush Hager and co-anchored Today with Savannah Guthrie for the last five plus years.
But soon that will all come to an end.
On Thursday's show, Kotb took a moment to share the news of her upcoming departure with viewers and her Today family.
Kotb will continue to work for NBC in an unspecified role, but she emotionally shared during the segment that she wanted to exit her anchoring role on a high note.
"I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new."
She continued:
"I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, 'This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.' And I thought it can't get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on."
The host also hopes to spend more time with her daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 5.
"Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have."
"I feel like we only have a finite amount of time.."
"And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world."
She tearfully added:
"It's kind of a big deal for me."
"I've been practicing so I wouldn't cry, but anyway, I did."
You can watch the segment below.
On September 26, Kotb also shared a letter with the Today staff.
"To my TODAY family,"
"As I write this, my heart is all over the map. I know I'm making the right decision, but it's a painful one. And you all are the reason why."
"They say two things can be right at the same time, and I'm feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it's time for me to leave the show."
The letter went on:
"My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure."
"Looking back, the math is nuts. 26 years at NBC News - Ten years at Dateline, seven on the seven o'clock hour, sixteen on the ten o'clock hour."
"I'm picturing your faces and your families and all the ways you've lifted me up and inspired me. That's my heart singing."
"So many of my professional relationships have become some of my most cherished friendships. Savannah: my rock. Jenna: my ride-or-die. Al: my longest friend at 30 Rock. Craig, Carson, Sheinelle and Dylan: my family. Libby, Mazz and Talia: my fearless leaders."
"I will miss each and every one of you at TODAY desperately."
Kotb mentioned in the letter as she did on the show that her 60th birthday celebration validated the "shift" she'd been entertaining.
"I’ve been weighing this decision for quite a while – Am I truly ready? But, my sixtieth birthday celebration on the Plaza felt like a shift."
"Like a massive, joyful YES, you are! I saw it all so clearly: my broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie."
"I will miss you all desperately, but I’m ready and excited."
She added that she knows "everything is going to be just fine" at the Peacock because of all of its "amazing people" before signing off:
"Love, Hoda"
People on social media all agreed that Kotb will surely be missed.
And they wished her all the best as she navigates this new chapter.
Kotb's fellow Today cast also shared both their sadness in her leaving and their excitement for what her future holds.
Guthrie emotionally told her co-host:
"We love you so much."
"And when you look around and see these tears, they're love. You are so loved."
"We don't want to imagine this place without you."
She continued:
"So it's complicated because we love you so much, and we don't want you to ever go."
"But also I just want to say I am so proud of my friend. You have guts."
"For someone to leave at the top of their game, to leave something that's wonderful that you love, where it's easy and comfortable and beautiful and fun, and say, 'But I dream bigger for myself into the great unknown.'"
"You have so much guts. You inspire me. I love you."
Bush-Hager added:
"It's not over."
"I'm going to be showing up at your house like the stalker you are to Zac Brown."
"I will be there on your doorstep, and we are your friends forever."
Al Roker also chimed in:
"I have never known anybody like you."
"I've known you forever, and I love you."
She will definitely be missed, but her departure is well-earned.
We are wishing her all the best!