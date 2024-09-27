Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hota Kotb Gets Emotional Announcing She'll Be Leaving 'Today' Show—And Now We're All Sobbing

YouTube screenshot of Hoda Kotb
TODAY/YouTube

Kotb was in tears surrounded by her cohosts while announcing that she'll be leaving Today early next year after reflecting on turning 60.

AB Keith
By AB KeithSep 27, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

It's the end of an era for Today and for Hota Kotb, who tearfully announced on Thursday that she would be leaving the show early next year.

Kotb, who has been apart of the NBC family for nearly three decades, has most recently co-hosted the fourth hour of Today with Kathie Lee Gifford and then Jenna Bush Hager and co-anchored Today with Savannah Guthrie for the last five plus years.

But soon that will all come to an end.

On Thursday's show, Kotb took a moment to share the news of her upcoming departure with viewers and her Today family.

Kotb will continue to work for NBC in an unspecified role, but she emotionally shared during the segment that she wanted to exit her anchoring role on a high note.

"I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new."

She continued:

"I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, 'This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.' And I thought it can't get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on."

The host also hopes to spend more time with her daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 5.

"Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have."
"I feel like we only have a finite amount of time.."
"And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world."

She tearfully added:

"It's kind of a big deal for me."
"I've been practicing so I wouldn't cry, but anyway, I did."

You can watch the segment below.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

On September 26, Kotb also shared a letter with the Today staff.

"To my TODAY family,"
"As I write this, my heart is all over the map. I know I'm making the right decision, but it's a painful one. And you all are the reason why."
"They say two things can be right at the same time, and I'm feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it's time for me to leave the show."

The letter went on:

"My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure."
"Looking back, the math is nuts. 26 years at NBC News - Ten years at Dateline, seven on the seven o'clock hour, sixteen on the ten o'clock hour."
"I'm picturing your faces and your families and all the ways you've lifted me up and inspired me. That's my heart singing."
"So many of my professional relationships have become some of my most cherished friendships. Savannah: my rock. Jenna: my ride-or-die. Al: my longest friend at 30 Rock. Craig, Carson, Sheinelle and Dylan: my family. Libby, Mazz and Talia: my fearless leaders."
"I will miss each and every one of you at TODAY desperately."

Kotb mentioned in the letter as she did on the show that her 60th birthday celebration validated the "shift" she'd been entertaining.

"I’ve been weighing this decision for quite a while – Am I truly ready? But, my sixtieth birthday celebration on the Plaza felt like a shift."
"Like a massive, joyful YES, you are! I saw it all so clearly: my broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie."
"I will miss you all desperately, but I’m ready and excited."

She added that she knows "everything is going to be just fine" at the Peacock because of all of its "amazing people" before signing off:

"Love, Hoda"

People on social media all agreed that Kotb will surely be missed.





And they wished her all the best as she navigates this new chapter.



Kotb's fellow Today cast also shared both their sadness in her leaving and their excitement for what her future holds.

Guthrie emotionally told her co-host:

"We love you so much."
"And when you look around and see these tears, they're love. You are so loved."
"We don't want to imagine this place without you."

She continued:

"So it's complicated because we love you so much, and we don't want you to ever go."
"But also I just want to say I am so proud of my friend. You have guts."
"For someone to leave at the top of their game, to leave something that's wonderful that you love, where it's easy and comfortable and beautiful and fun, and say, 'But I dream bigger for myself into the great unknown.'"
"You have so much guts. You inspire me. I love you."

Bush-Hager added:

"It's not over."
"I'm going to be showing up at your house like the stalker you are to Zac Brown."
"I will be there on your doorstep, and we are your friends forever."

Al Roker also chimed in:

"I have never known anybody like you."
"I've known you forever, and I love you."

She will definitely be missed, but her departure is well-earned.

We are wishing her all the best!

Latest News

Screenshot of Kamala Harris; Donald Trump
2024 Election

Harris Just Slipped In Another Epically Shady Dig At Trump's Rally Crowd Sizes During Interview

More from Entertainment/tv-and-movies

Woman covering face with one hand out of embarrassment
tabitha turner/Unsplash

Scandalous Yet Funny Secrets People Are Keeping From Their Partners

Couples who've been together a long time reach a point in their relationship where nothing is sacred, and they think they know everything about the other person.

With long-earned trust and devotion to one another, there are no secrets.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump; Mark Robinson
@Acyn/X; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump Was Asked If He'll 'Pull' Mark Robinson Endorsement After Scandal—And His Response Is Peak Trump

Former President Donald Trump was criticized for playing dumb when asked if he'll "pull" his endorsement of North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson in the wake of revelations about Robinson's racial and sexual comments.

Robinson—who polls show trails behind Democratic nominee Josh Stein, the current Attorney General—pledged last week to stay in the governor's race despite a CNN report alleging he made explicit racial and sexual comments on an online message board, stating he won’t be pushed out by "salacious tabloid lies."

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Steve Jakubowski on Jeopardy!
ABC

A 'Hot Priest' Just Went Viral After Competing On 'Jeopardy!'—And Viewers Are Fanning Themselves

Jeopardy! fans enjoyed some serious eye candy when 29-year-old Father Steve Jakubowski, a Catholic priest from Austin, Texas, appeared on the program and had everyone swooning.

Jakubowski was one of the three contestants on the trivia game show’s September 19th episode, and was quite the sight in his priestly robes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of James Talarico; Donald Trump and J.D. Vance
@jamestalarico/X; Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Texas Democrat Lays Out How Trump & Vance Would React If They 'Met Jesus Today'—And Yep, That Tracks

Texas State Democratic Representative James Talarico laid out in a powerful speech how former President Donald Trump, his running mate J.D. Vance, and Christian nationalists are the antithesis of Jesus Christ—and pointed out how they'd likely react if they were to meet him today.

Despite his adultery, dishonesty, criminal behavior, and other personal shortcomings, Trump claims to be a Christian and has actively sought the support of the evangelical community. He has delivered on his pledges to appoint conservative Christian judges to senior positions, a move that has been instrumental in restricting women’s reproductive rights and solidifying his base.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikTok screenshots of @sundayfunday74
@sundayfunday74/TikTok

TikToker Sounds Off After Hearing Ad In Arizona Telling Women To Let Husbands 'Vote For Your Household'

TikToker @sundayfunday sounded the alarm in a viral video, recounting the moment she heard an ad in the bathroom during a recent Arizona Cardinals game encouraging women to let their husbands "vote for your household" instead of casting their own votes.

She recalled:

Keep ReadingShow less