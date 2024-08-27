Skip to content
Harris Campaign Pounces With Hilarious Supercut After Trump Wavers On Attending Debate

Kamala Harris; Screenshot of Donald Trump
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images; Fox News

After Donald Trump questioned whether he would debate Kamala Harris as previously agreed, the Kamala HQ X account posted a hilariously enhanced video.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 27, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

After former President Donald Trump questioned whether he would debate Vice President Kamala Harris as previously agreed, her official campaign account posted a hilariously audio-enhanced video.

After initially agreeing to a September 10th debate on ABC, on Sunday Trump posted on Truth Social openly wondering why he would attend that debate.

"I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both lightweight reporter Jonathan Carl’s(K?) ridiculous and biased interview of Tom Cotton (who was fantastic!), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I ask, why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network? Will panelist Donna Brazil give the questions to the Marxist Candidate like she did for Crooked Hillary Clinton? Will Kamala’s best friend, who heads up ABC, do likewise. Where is Liddle’ George Slopadopolus hanging out now? Will he be involved. They’ve got a lot of questions to answer!!! Why did Harris turn down Fox, NBC, CBS, and even CNN? Stay tuned!!!"

You can see his post below:

In response, the Harris campaign has posted a hilarious and damning supercut to underscore Trump's cowardice.

The video shows Trump telling host Laura Ingraham the following when she asked him why he won't debate Harris:

"Because they already know everything. They're all, 'Oh, Trump's not going to debate her.' It's the same thing they say right now. I mean, right now I say, 'Why should I do debate? I'm leading in the polls and everybody knows her and everybody knows me."

It then cuts to footage of Trump declaring that the debate should be on a network other than ABC, a push for, as he's done before, having the debate featured on Fox News:

"When I looked at the hostility of that [Harris' request that he debate], I said, 'Why am I doing that? Let's do it with another network."

The video, as you can see below, has been enhanced and overlayed with chicken noises—and the perfect response to Trump's apparent fear of debating Harris on a network more likely to call out his lies:

"You scared, [Donald Trump]? [chicken emoji]"

The campaign followed that up with another post making the same point.


People loved it—and continued to slam Trump for wavering so much on whether or not he'll debate the Democratic nominee.



According to a new Truth Social post, which Trump posted Tuesday afternoon, he has officially agreed to the ABC debate under the same rules as his June debate with President Biden.



This comes in the wake of sparring between the candidates over whether each candidate's mic would be turned on for the entire debate or muted when the other candidate is speaking, as was done during the June 27th debate between Trump and Biden.

Whether or not Trump has officially agreed to debate Harris on ABC on September 10 has yet to be confirmed.

