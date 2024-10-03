Skip to content

MAGA Rep. Dragged For Sharing Bizarrely Doctored Photo Of Vance With Chiseled Jawline

Jonathan Groff's Story About How Late Ex-Boyfriend Gavin Creel Inspired Him To Come Out Has Us Sobbing

Gavin Creel with Jonathan Groff
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/GettyImages

Groff's sweet anecdote about how his ex-boyfriend, Tony winner Gavin Creel, inspired him to come out publicly as gay in 2009 has resurfaced after Creel's tragic death at age 48 from an aggressive form of cancer.

Oct 03, 2024
The Broadway community was devastated after learning that actor Gavin Creel died at 48 from a rare form of cancer.

Creel was known for his work in musical theater, including originating the role of Jimmy Smith in Broadway's Thoroughly Modern Millie for his Broadway debut in 2002 followed by an extensive resume starring in various productions like The Book of Mormon, the 2004 revival of La Cage Aux Folles, and the 2009 revival of Hair.

In July, Creel was diagnosed with metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer that starts in the peripheral nerves that connect the spinal cord to the body, according to the Mayo Clinic. He died just two months later.

As colleagues and friends who were heartbroken over Creel's tragic passing shared poignant remembrances, an anecdote from his ex-boyfriend Jonathan Groff about how Creel inspired him to come out of the closet resurfaced.

Groff earned his first Tony nomination for his Broadway debut portraying Melchior Gabor in the original 2006 musical Spring Awakening. He told Interview he was "in a closeted relationship with a guy for three-and-a-half years" during the show's run.

He came out to his friends and family shortly before breaking up. However, it wasn't until the fall of 2009 when he started dating Creel that he was inspired to publicly declare his sexual identity.

Groff told the magazine:

"I was in love and dating Gavin Creel and he had organized these buses of artists from New York to go to Washington, D.C. for the Marriage Equality March on Washington."

He continued:

"And a woman from Broadway.com was there interviewing people and she said, 'Who do you represent at this March on Washington?' "

Groff said of the reporter's attempt at divulging he was gay:

"I froze. I hadn’t even thought about coming out as a public person. She was like, 'Oh my god, never mind. I’m so sorry.' And then she moved along."

"And I really remember this moment of looking over to the right and seeing Gavin," said Groff of his epiphany.

"He had also just recently come out a year or two before, and seeing him with a bullhorn corralling the people, god, I was so in love with him."
"I was like, 'Oh my god, I am coming out. I’m coming out. I’m coming out.' So I went back over to her and I was like, 'Hi, please excuse my hesitation, I’m gay.' ”
"And that was how I came out publicly at the March on Washington for Marriage Equality."

A screenshot of his comments from the May interview was shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), who wrote:

"Thinking of Jonathan Groff’s story about how his relationship with Gavin Creel gave him the strength to come out publicly."


The post went viral and inspired other users to share their thoughts.










Many of Creel's prominent Broadway colleagues paid him tribute, including Idina Menzel, who wrote, "Sweet sweet Gavin Creel. An angel among the angels. I love you so much."

Sutton Foster, who starred opposite Creel as Millie Dillmountshared in Thoroughly Modern Millie, shared a photo of her with Creel, writing, "My sweet friend. I will love you forever."

Josh Gad, who originated the role of Elder Arnold Cunningham in Book of Mormon, also shared a photo of Creel and wrote:

"We have lost someone far too young, far too early still in his journey and far too impactful to our creative community."
"My heart breaks for his family and his closest friends. This is just not fair. We will never forget you @realgavincreel,"

Creel died from the disease while under hospice care at his home in Manhattan on Wednesday. He was in a relationship with Alex Temple Ward at the time of his death.

