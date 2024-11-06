Skip to content

MTG Roasted For Delusional Post Celebrating Trump's Election Win

Flavor Flav 'Applauds' Selena Gomez For 'Being So Open' With Fans About Her Health Journey

Flavor Flav; Selena Gomez
Gregg Deguire/Variety via Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The rapper took to X to praise the singer and actor for her openness and vulnerability when it comes to discussing her health and mental health—and fans agree.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 06, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
In 2024, the representation of mental health and physical health concerns is more important than ever.

Singer-songwriter and actress Selena Gomez has been unflinchingly honest about her struggles with her mental and physical health.

Gomez has received public support for her openness and vulnerability since her documentary, My Mind and Me, came out and in her messaging on the red carpet and through her beauty and makeup company, Rare Beauty.

But someone unexpected spoke up this week about Gomez's advocacy, calling her "strong" and "beautiful."

Rapper Flavor Flav shared an image of Selena Gomez on X (Twitter) and shouted her out.

Flavor Flav tweeted:

"I don't know her personally... but Selena Gomez is one of the STRONGEST and MOST BEAUTIFUL people inside and out."
"I applaud her for being so open about her health and mental health."
"And I applaud her even more for clapping back at haterz... but she shouldn't have to."

He then concluded with a series of clapping emojis.

You can see the original post here:


Being a huge Swiftie, Flavor Flav was also delighted to find out that Selena Gomez is best friends with Taylor Swift.


Fans of Gomez were delighted to see her receive such kind recognition.







Others also took a moment to shout out Flavor Flav for being such a hypeman for fellow kind people.








It's lovely to see such big-name celebrities putting themselves in the spotlight in such a meaningful way.

