Flavor Flav 'Applauds' Selena Gomez For 'Being So Open' With Fans About Her Health Journey

In 2024, the representation of mental health and physical health concerns is more important than ever.
Singer-songwriter and actress Selena Gomez has been unflinchingly honest about her struggles with her mental and physical health.
Gomez has received public support for her openness and vulnerability since her documentary, My Mind and Me, came out and in her messaging on the red carpet and through her beauty and makeup company, Rare Beauty.
But someone unexpected spoke up this week about Gomez's advocacy, calling her "strong" and "beautiful."
Rapper Flavor Flav shared an image of Selena Gomez on X (Twitter) and shouted her out.
Flavor Flav tweeted:
"I don't know her personally... but Selena Gomez is one of the STRONGEST and MOST BEAUTIFUL people inside and out."
"I applaud her for being so open about her health and mental health."
"And I applaud her even more for clapping back at haterz... but she shouldn't have to."
He then concluded with a series of clapping emojis.
You can see the original post here:
I don’t know her personally,,, but Selena Gomez is one of the STRONGEST and MOST BEAUTIFUL people inside and out. I applaud her for being so open about her health and mental health. And I applaud her even more for clapping back at haterz,,, but she shouldn’t have to.
👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/rGyUljAETm
— FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) November 5, 2024
Being a huge Swiftie, Flavor Flav was also delighted to find out that Selena Gomez is best friends with Taylor Swift.
Me finding out Taylor and Selena are best friends
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gS0FjeYDnt
— FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) November 5, 2024
Fans of Gomez were delighted to see her receive such kind recognition.
She really is beautiful. I can’t believe they are still going after her. As her bestie says…”haters gonna hate hate hate hate.”
— C.J. Holliday (@c_j_holliday) November 5, 2024
I agree with you, Flavor Flav!
— David Krepps (@dnk900) November 5, 2024
Some people shine from the inside, and Selena Gomez is definitely one of them. Talent, grace, and heart in one 💖🫶🏻
— Akriti Gupta (@akriti_2point0) November 6, 2024
I agree.
Maybe it’s because I need a kidney transplant and she’s had one, but I’m rooting for her. She seems to be a really good soul. Never met her, but I’ve seen a ton of late night interviews over the years. She seems genuine.
— Rhys Riddell (@RhysRiddell) November 5, 2024
My teen daughter had a kidney transplant in March, she’s always loved her but she’s been such an inspiration to her especially with the weight issue. The steroids cause so much weight gain, but she hasn’t let it bother her. Thank you Selena!
— Sita Scott (@ScottSita) November 5, 2024
I suffer from Lupus and blood disease. I swell and etc from infusions and steroids when I get em. She is so amazing. She deals with it and people tearing her down with a smile she's just so beautiful and brave.
— Jess blahblah (@Jessisamessnsht) November 5, 2024
I agree. She is an amazing young woman. Dealt a tough hand in life with her medical ailments, but she sails through life with elegance and grit.
— BeckPictures (@BeckPictures) November 5, 2024
Others also took a moment to shout out Flavor Flav for being such a hypeman for fellow kind people.
Thank you for always being so respectful of brave, strong women who are often judged too harshly. Selena really is an icon of courage for all that she has revealed to the world about her mental health journey. I so appreciate you recognizing her for the role model she is. It…
— The Neuron Dance (@theneurondance) November 5, 2024
I love your heart Flav! Selena is all that you mentioned and more. 🔥🫶🏻
— Jason’s Blue Advocacy (@j_blue_advocacy) November 5, 2024
Thank you for Gv Selena her flowers while shes still here @selenagomez. Thanks for being positive your good man, God bless your Heart
— Anastacy (@Anastacy_28) November 5, 2024
She would love your spirit ❤️❤️❤️❤️
— Lady Luck (@SelOnTheBrain) November 5, 2024
Man, I have been inspired by you and your music since Public Enemy dropped FOABP. Your expressions of love, kindness and vocal support for others, and for righteous causes, in recent years lifts my heart and spirit. Thank you, Flav. Peace + Love, boyee! Darren 💙☮️✌🏾
— d a singer ☮️ (@dasinger22) November 5, 2024
I don’t know you personally but I knew your music when I was young. I have to say that this public persona you reveal these days is beautiful. You may have always been this person but I’m just seeing it now. Bravo sir.
— REDL1NK (@REDL1NK) November 5, 2024
You are the ultimate hype man for all the folks! I love that you are unrestrained in lifting others up. You set such a wonderful example. Thank you 💜🙏
— Sharon Lynn ☮️🌻🇺🇦🌻 (@rvabooklover) November 5, 2024
It's lovely to see such big-name celebrities putting themselves in the spotlight in such a meaningful way.