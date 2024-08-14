Dr. Dre Reveals He's 'Dead-Ass Serious' About Trying Out For The 2028 Olympic Team

Rapper Dr. Dre expressed interest in participating in a 2028 Los Angeles Olympics team—not as a performer, but as a competitor in a skill he claims to excel in: Archery.
He's not kidding.
The 59-year-old hip-hop artist, who won the Grammy for "Let Me Ride," is now aiming to win gold by shooting arrows at the Summer Games four years from now, and why not?
He told Entertainment Tonight, "I’m trying to try out for the Olympics in 2028," and added that he was "dead-ass serious" about it.
You can watch a video here.
When the ET host was at a loss as to what sport Dre could compete in, she asked if he would enter the 2028 Olympics like Raygun, the Australian breakdancer, Rachael Gunn, who went viral at the 2024 Paris Summer Games for busting all the wrong moves.
"No, no!" replied Dre, adding that he did not appreciate Gunn's bizarre performance given there were "so many great breakdancers. I don't know why they had this particular person doing that."
He added:
"It was funny. I got some laughs out of it, but...WTF."
The host brought the conversation back on track and asked what sport Dre would like to compete in.
He replied:
"Archery."
Social media users shared their thoughts on his latest aim.
After realizing the rapper was serious in his conviction, the wide-eyed host had some questions.
"Okay, so where did this come from? Where did you pick up archery?" she asked.
To which Dre said he acquired the skill of shooting with a bow and arrow in junior high.
After stopping the practice for a while, Dre said his son reunited him with archery by gifting him with a setup for a celebratory occasion.
"I don't know if it was for my birthday or Father's Day or something like that."
He continued:
"So I have it set up in my backyard, and I heard that qualifying for the Olympics is 77 feet, and I practice at 90."
"Yeah, wouldn’t that be interesting to go, especially with it being here in LA, and win a gold medal?”
Dream big, Dre.
And if you make it to represent Team USA in archery, we'll be there watching in 2028.