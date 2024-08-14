Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Dr. Dre Reveals He's 'Dead-Ass Serious' About Trying Out For The 2028 Olympic Team

Dr. Dre
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LA28

The famed rapper told 'Entertainment Tonight' that he is considering trying to qualify for the 2028 LA Olympics in archery.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiAug 14, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Rapper Dr. Dre expressed interest in participating in a 2028 Los Angeles Olympics team—not as a performer, but as a competitor in a skill he claims to excel in: Archery.

He's not kidding.

The 59-year-old hip-hop artist, who won the Grammy for "Let Me Ride," is now aiming to win gold by shooting arrows at the Summer Games four years from now, and why not?

He told Entertainment Tonight, "I’m trying to try out for the Olympics in 2028," and added that he was "dead-ass serious" about it.

You can watch a video here.

When the ET host was at a loss as to what sport Dre could compete in, she asked if he would enter the 2028 Olympics like Raygun, the Australian breakdancer, Rachael Gunn, who went viral at the 2024 Paris Summer Games for busting all the wrong moves.

"No, no!" replied Dre, adding that he did not appreciate Gunn's bizarre performance given there were "so many great breakdancers. I don't know why they had this particular person doing that."

He added:

"It was funny. I got some laughs out of it, but...WTF."

The host brought the conversation back on track and asked what sport Dre would like to compete in.

He replied:

"Archery."

Social media users shared their thoughts on his latest aim.






After realizing the rapper was serious in his conviction, the wide-eyed host had some questions.

"Okay, so where did this come from? Where did you pick up archery?" she asked.

To which Dre said he acquired the skill of shooting with a bow and arrow in junior high.

After stopping the practice for a while, Dre said his son reunited him with archery by gifting him with a setup for a celebratory occasion.

"I don't know if it was for my birthday or Father's Day or something like that."

He continued:

"So I have it set up in my backyard, and I heard that qualifying for the Olympics is 77 feet, and I practice at 90."
"Yeah, wouldn’t that be interesting to go, especially with it being here in LA, and win a gold medal?”

Dream big, Dre.

And if you make it to represent Team USA in archery, we'll be there watching in 2028.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/music

YouTube screenshot of Rachel Dratch and Jimmy Fallon
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Rachel Dratch Crashed Jimmy Fallon's Monologue As That Olympic Breakdancer—And It's Everything

On Monday night's episode of the Tonight Show, SNL alum Rachel Dratch crashed Jimmy Fallon's monologue as Raygun, the viral Olympic Australian breakdancer, much to the internet's delight.

When viral sensations hit the web, the twitterverse often rallies for actors—usually Saturday Night Live cast members, current or former—to portray them due to likeness in one way or another.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of BD Wong and Wong with Douglas Emhoff (left and right); Kamala Harris (center)
@douglasemhoff/Instagram (left and right); Andrew Harnik/Getty Images (center)

BD Wong's Iconic 'Law & Order'-Inspired Harris For President Video Even Has A Doug Emhoff Cameo

Law & Order: SVU star BD Wong had social media users cackling after sharing a video on Instagram to show his support for Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign—and it even included from her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

The video was a riff on Law and Order's now-iconic opener and featured Wong delivering the following intro that takes aim at former President Donald Trump in the wake of his felony convictions in his hush money trial:

Keep ReadingShow less
Glenn Close; J.D. Vance
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

'Hillbilly Elegy' Star Glenn Close Epically Trolls JD Vance With Cat Photo On Instagram

Actor Glenn Close is an eight-time Academy Award nominee, recognized for her work in such classics as The World According to Garp, Fatal Attraction, and Dangerous Liaisons.

But her most recent nomination came in 2021 in the Best Supporting Actress category for her work as Mamaw—the grandmother of a young J.D. Vance—in Ron Howard's adaptation of Vance's bestseller Hillbilly Elegy, which positioned him as a notable voice on rural America and the political ascent of former President Donald Trump.

Keep ReadingShow less
Flavor Flav; Jordan Chiles
Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Flavor Flav Unveils Special Necklace He Made For Jordan Chiles After She Was Stripped Of Bronze Medal

Flavor Flav just unveiled the bronze clock necklace he made for Jordan Chiles after the gymnast was stripped of her Olympic bronze medal.

Chiles earned her podium finish in the floor finals in Paris after an appeal by her coach Cecile Landi moved her from the fifth position to third. The appeal came after judges failed to add difficulty points for a skill in which she performed a split in the air while turning 540 degrees.

Keep ReadingShow less
Black and white photo of surgeons working furiously on a patient.
Photo by Austrian National Library on Unsplash

Hospital Employees Break Down The Most Insane Things They've Seen On The Job

Hospitals are a mess.

Have you been?

Keep ReadingShow less