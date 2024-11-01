Don Jr. And Eric Ripped For Wearing The Most Self-Own Halloween Costumes Ever

Brothers Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were widely mocked after dressing up as different versions of "garbage" for Halloween—and their critics really let them have it.
Their costume choices came after their father, former President Donald Trump, participated in a Wisconsin garbage truck stunt.
The elder Trump almost fell getting into a campaign-branded garbage truck. He eventually managed to step into the truck, engaging in a quick conversation with reporters as he peered out the window—a scene reminiscent of his recent staged photo op at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania earlier this month.
Trump Jr. shared a video of himself modeling his garbage costume that was topped off with a MAGA hat for good measure.
Meanwhile, Eric Trump shared a photo of himself wearing a garbage bag while with his family. The post, titled "American Garbage," included the following cloying message:
"Happy Halloween Friends! We love you all! Eric, Lara, Luke, Carolina, Charlie and Ben!"
You can see it below.
It was very on the nose—and people were quick to point it out.
Were the Trump brothers telling on themselves? It seemed so!
The garbage truck incident—and these garbage costumes—unfolded in the wake of backlash Trump and fellow Republicans have encountered over comments made by MAGA comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at a weekend Trump rally at Madison Square Garden, where he referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”
Trump, in turn, seized on a remark from Biden on Wednesday appearing to refer to Trump supporters as "garbage," although Biden made clear what he really meant in real-time.
But Hinchcliffe's "joke" has complicated the final days of Trump's campaign: Puerto Rican stars Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin have expressed their support for Harris, while reggaeton singer Nicky Jam, who also has connections to the island, cited recent remarks as the reason for withdrawing his endorsement of Trump on Wednesday.