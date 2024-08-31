People Break Down Discreet Luxury Brands Only Known To The Ultra-Wealthy

Let's say you hypothetically won the jackpot lottery or suddenly inherited millions from a wealthy stranger you once administered CPR to at a restaurant and wrote your name in the will. What would you do with all that cash?

If you've never left a posh lifestyle and found yourself in a financially life-changing situation, what would you spend your money on?



To those clueless about high-end brands, an anonymous Redditor sought guidance by asking:



"What are the «discreet» luxury brands that are known only to the ultra-wealthy?"



Reddit didn't disappoint.



Custom Cobbler



"I have a shoe guy who travels the major cities of the world and rents out a luxury suite in every city. His clients come in and design a shoe with him using exotic leathers and custom measurements."



"Then a year or two later, when he comes back to the city, he brings you the shoes. His client list is a who’s who of billionaires and celebrities."



– darthchedda



Personal Banker



"Did you know a lot of banks have a 'private banking' service for their wealthy clients?"

"These accounts often aren't even tied to a web log in to ensure safety. You have to speak with your personal banker and request transfers. They literally know you in person, they know what you're doing, theyre involved enough to prevent scams or breaches."

"They act as an intermediary for security, they act as an advisor for investments, they provide detailed reports, and they also do all the leg work for you."

"In other words, they don't cut a check, they make a call and the money moves."



– MyNameIsRay

"One of the most powerful parts about private banking is that you can get extremely attractive interest rates usually materially below whatever the market rate is."

"Mortgage rates at 6%? Private wealth teams can get you rates 5.25% or below. Might seem small, but when you’re talking about things like a mortgage…"

– Jumpy-Candy-4027

Bougie Lodging

"You have hotels for the super rich too. They don’t look like hotels from the outside, they look like normal office bldgs. I know of one in London, but I can’t remember the name; each room/apartment has its own butler/concierge."

"Anytime you stay there, the room/apartment will be set up the way you like it. At the same time, idk how often ultra-wealthy stay at 'hotels.' "

– smooze420

"Any time you travel and don’t want to buy a house."

"my understanding is there are resorts for the ultra wealthy as well. They are the 'if you need to ask the price' kind of places. And the big thing you are buying for that price is discretion and silence."

– Elfich47

"There is hunting lodges in the middle of south dakota. You and I can't go. They have private security. They also have a private airport. Mostly helicopters. I wouldn't be surprised to find out they are hunting humans."

– knumberate

Going Places



"I remember watching a TV show about Harrods or somewhere where they had a specialist travel agent for the super wealthy. They would do things like book fishing trips for their clients and would make sure there was a diver in the water to hook on a big fish if they couldn't catch a real one. 😂"

– Lead_Penguin

"Not quite that level but I have a buddy who owns a hunting guide company in Wyoming. His clients only touch their guns to pull the trigger. They don’t do anything else. He hates most of them, but he makes six figures doing just a few big game hunts per year."

"He also does guided fly fishing tours and he says they’re much better to deal with because most peeps who fly fish love the craft if it."

– ksigguy



Watch This

"Most people will recognize a Rolex watch but will miss a Patek Philippe or a Vacheron Constantin which can be 10 times the price."

– Neutron-Soup

"F.P. Journe watches. Only 800 made every year, and each piece can sell for 100k new. Because it is so hard to get one new (they don't take orders from nobodies), it can sell twice that in the secondary market."

– ReadyFyre1

"A Rochefoucauld watch, the thinnest water-resistant watch in the world. Singularly unique, sculptured in design, hand-crafted in Switzerland, and water resistant to three atmospheres, this is the sports watch of the 1980s."

"Six thousand, nine hundred and fifty-five dollars retail. It tells time simultaneously in Monte Carlo, Beverly Hills, London, Paris, Rome, and Gstaad."

– dystopiadattopia



Nuts And Bolts

"I work in high end residential millwork so P.E. Guerin is my go to for this question. Do you want to spend $2k for a pair of door hinges? How about for the 70+ doors in your Armonk, NY mansion?"

– CasimirTheRed

"God Armonk is ridiculous. I went to school in Somers back in the day and as such had quite a few classmates from Scarsdale and Armonk. Going to their houses was a trip. I was at a friend's place and was complimenting how nice the kitchen was."

"His response was 'oh thanks man, it's just kinda for show though. We really only use it when people are over and we have a chef cook". He was actually a really humble and funny guy, so I just thought he was joking."

"Nope. There was a full second kitchen hidden behind that one for everyday use."

– user67445632

"Gaggenau appliances."

"It's the super high end version of Bosch. You have more detailed control than any other brand. They also do stuff like have extra lining on the interior which is really just meant to keep the heat from the outside. I thought it was meant to be more efficient but the main appeal is if you have expensive cabinetry, it keeps it from damaging the cabinets."

– Frankie__Spankie



Serious Question

"Why would you need a 'brand' when you can commission everything?"

– strange



"This answer always come up and while yes its correct, it's also wrong."

"I work in the luxury industry and I know for a fact, the truly rich can get the brands to make things for them."

"There are bespoke options open only to the VIP clients of each LVMH, Kering, Richemont etc brands out there."

"I mean why pay 5 to 6 figures for an obscure tailor to create something for you when you can get the creative director of a famous brand to do it for you."

"Bespoke even has different tiers. There's the... our artisans took the time to create a truly unique piece for you tier."

"And there's the... our creative director himself.... the designer of a billion-dollar brand... took the time to create a piece just for your tier."

– sharkybyte101

"This is very true. My brother has collected high-end watches and jewelry for years. High seven if not eight figures spent on watches and jewelry every couple of years. A few years ago, the dealer he worked with presented him and his wife a custom-made one-off matched watch set from Patek as a gift."

– Uncle_Sams_Uncle_Sam

Sleep On This

"Hastens mattresses. You can pay more for one than some small houses."

– 30clean

Tailored To The Privileged Few

"Saville Row tailors like Desmond Merrion, Italian masters like Brioni, et cetera."

"Also, there are exclusive lines of popular luxury brands like Armani Collezioni and Milan Atelier of Ermenegildo Zegna."



– Relative_Ad6501

Fancy Threads

"Clothing worn in Succession, it is a masterclass in quiet fashion. There‘s an Insta (successionfashion), which identifies the pieces and brands worn in the show."



– _TH3M0



"I recently discovered Loro Piana through a (wealthy) friend. They make garnements in Vicuña wool, one of the most expensive that exists. Hoodies go for 4,000€ and coats for more than 15,000€. That seems to be a brand for which you’re not only paying the brand and logo, but also the actual product, made from only Tier-1 materials."



– jvdefgm



Niche Ads



"Look at the advertisements in Architectural Digest and other high end magazines. You’ll see high-end things that are not advertised elsewhere."



– Limp_Distribution



"Even that is fairly low on the list of high-end goods."

"Want the real 'Crème de la crème' ? Get lucky enough to attend the launch of the latest version of a private jet. Invite only type of events, where you already have a history of buying similarly exclusive goods."

– Man_About-Town







If you have friends in high places, they'll let you in on their secrets, too.

For me, ignorance is bliss. I fear discovering appealing things that are realistically unattainable in my lifetime would be similar to opening Pandora's Box.

What about you? Are there some things you can learn to live without once you've learned of their existence but necessarily can't afford?





