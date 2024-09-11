Skip to content
Stephen Colbert Hilariously Reacts To Trump Threatening To 'Punish' Him If He's Elected

Screenshot of Stephen Colbert; Donald Trump
@colbertlateshow/Instagram; Spencer Platt/Getty Images

After 'Rolling Stone' published an article naming Colbert as someone Trump wants to 'punish' due to his late night jokes if he's elected president, Colbert gushed about the 'honor.'

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 11, 2024
Alan Herrera

Late Show host Stephen Colbert had a hilarious reaction to the news that former President Donald Trump is threatening to "punish" comedians who've criticized him in the event he wins November's presidential election.

The news came by way of Rolling Stone, which reported that Trump has been “venting about the need to punish late-night comedians for giving ‘illegal’ campaign contributions to the Democratic Party — in the form of jokes and on-air satire.”

The outlet noted:

"There’s no nemesis too small. The tally even includes late-night comics who’ve pissed him off. As president, Trump briefly attempted to get Justice officials to twist campaign finance laws and the federal equal-time rule to declare that anti-Trump material broadcast by Saturday Night Live, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and others was somehow illegal."

Colbert thought the news was downright funny and issued the following response on the air as audience members chanted his name:

"Just when you think it couldn't get worse, it will. Reminds me of the poorly received sequel Predator 2. A racist predator. He doesn't want every skull."

He donned a fake nose and mustache and said:

"Really? Wow. Wonder who he's talking about."
“Finally, I made an enemies list! I mean, obviously, there’s no guarantee I’ll be arrested, but it’s an honor just to be nominated.”
“No doubt it’ll all be decided this weekend in Los Angeles when whoever wins the Emmy for best talk show will be sent to a camp. And the gulag goes to... So to my old colleague Jon Stewart, I just want you to know I voted for you. Of course, if Jon wins, he’s only incarcerated on Mondays.”

You can see his response below.

Others joined him in mocking Trump.

Colbert isn't the only late-night television host to remark on the Rolling Stone article.

Speaking on his own show, Jimmy Kimmel joked:

“I’m glad it’s funny to you! He wants to lock up the late-night hosts? How would this work for Jon Stewart? Would he only go to jail on Mondays? There’s a lot to figure out.”

The news of Trump's plans to "punish" late-night hosts came after Trump threatened individuals he claims are engaged in unethical conduct tied to voting in the 2024 election with prison time, insinuating without proof that the election could be rigged against him.

His statement, shared on Truth Social, marks his clearest indication yet that he will not accept the November outcome if defeated. However, despite what Trump said, cases of voter fraud are exceptionally rare.

