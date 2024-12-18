Skip to content

People Divulge The Insults That Went Way Too Far

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Clay Aiken Opens Up About Losing '50 Percent' Of His Fans After Coming Out In 2008

Clay Aiken
Michael Simon/Getty Images

The American Idol runner-up reflected on his coming out journey to People magazine as he returns to music following a 12-year hiatus.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsDec 18, 2024
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Clay Aiken, the singer who got his start as the runner-up in the second season of American Idol, is back.

As part of his deliberate return to the music scene after a hiatus that involved multiple political runs in his home state of North Carolina, Aiken talked with People about how his career was impacted by his 2008 coming out during an interview about the birth of his son Parker.

Aiken said that he was able to see the immediate impact of his coming out in plummeting ticket sales to Spamalot!, a musical that he was in at the time.

The singer told People:

“The first four months that I was in, the show was selling out, standing room only. You can actually look at the ticket sales the week after that cover came out.”
"It went from selling very well to the week after the cover came out, the ticket sales dropped. ‘Spamalot’ ended up closing a few months after that.”

Aiken's burgeoning musical career came to a screeching halt, and he chose to pursue other areas of interest, including politics.

Now, Aiken has recently released an album of holiday songs called Christmas Bells are Ringing.

While remaining justifiably disappointed by the public's reaction in 2008, he said he had hope for artists of today.

“A lot of people who come out now end up having boosts in popularity because of it ... That’s mind-blowing to me because it’s the opposite of what happened when I came out.”
"But it means that there’s progress and it means that as a country, we’re headed in the right direction.”

A lot of folks pointed out that it wasn't exactly a surprise when he came out in 2008.

@kate2479/Instagram

@shimmer0327/Instagram

Other people had harsh criticism for those folks.

@4bradgorman/Instagram

Fans recognized that Aiken's career suffered after he came out.

nanaintheoc/Instagram

And they had thoughts about the fans he lost along the way.

@charlottebronte29/Instagram

@mdehond/Instagram

@lauren031595/Instagram

@dhutch2017/Instagram

People sang praises for Aiken's voice, which is what won him so many fans in the first place.

@mjensen783/Instagram

@masonsmommy62814/Instagram

@sbeth1027/Instagram

@gummiwise/Instagram


@renny_rey2660/Instagram

Aiken recently talked to ABC News’ Phil Lipof about this new chapter in his music career.

And fans are excited for Aiken's return.

@abcnewslive/Instagram

@abcnewslive/Instagram

@abcnewslive/Instagram

@abcnewslive/Instagram

@abcnewslive/Instagram

Here's hoping Aiken's comeback will bring him everything he deserves.

Latest News

More from News/lgbtq

Shon Barnes
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Police Chief Rips MAGA Transphobes For Spreading Rumor That Wisconsin Shooter Was Trans

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes criticized transphobes who spread a false rumor that the teenage shooter who killed a student and a teacher and injured six others at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday was transgender.

The shooter, a 15-year-old girl identified during a press conference on Monday night, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound when officers arrived at the school and died en route to the hospital.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sesame Street characters
HBO

Parents Fretting After HBO Announces It Will No Longer Air New 'Sesame Street' Episodes

Parents are saddened at the news of HBO abandoning Sesame Street, leaving the long-running beloved children's program without a platform for airing new episodes.

HBO and Max announced they will no longer stream new episodes as its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, is tailoring its programming strategy more towards adult and family viewers instead of kids.

Keep ReadingShow less
Liz Cheney; Donald Trump
Sarah Rice/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Liz Cheney Calls Out 'Cruel And Vindictive' Trump After GOP Report Recommends Investigating Her

Former Wyoming Republican Representative Liz Cheney called President-elect Donald Trump a "cruel and vindictive man," saying he and his GOP allies are spearheading an effort to cover up the truth of Trump's actions during the January 6 insurrection, the day a mob of Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on the false premise the 2020 election was stolen.

Cheney's words were a response to the news that Georgia Republican Representative Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, released a report accusing her of misconduct during her tenure on the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection.

Keep ReadingShow less
Luigi Mangione; Diddy
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images, Dave Benett/Getty Images for TAO Group Hospitality

Internet Stunned To Learn Luigi Mangione And Diddy's Lawyers Are Actually A Married Couple

The attorneys representing clients in two separate high-profile criminal cases happened to be a married couple, and the internet is baffled over the connection.

The lawyer representing Luigi Mangione, the key suspect in the shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is New York lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Rosie O'Donnell; Donald Trump
@rosie/TikTok; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Rosie O'Donnell Slams 'Time' For Naming Trump 'Man Of The Year' In Blistering TikTok Rant

Actor and comedian Rosie O'Donnell shared a nearly 10-minute rant on TikTok calling out Time magazine for naming President-elect Donald Trump as their "Person of the Year"—she referred to it as "Man of the Year"—saying that the publication “normalized Trump” by giving him this year's honor.

O'Donnell criticized the media for not calling Trump what he is:

Keep ReadingShow less