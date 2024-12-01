Skip to content
Chef Sparks Debate After Claiming That 'Fine Dining' Is A 'Scam' In Viral TikTok Rant

TikToker and chef @adivunsolicited spoke out about why he believes that eating at super expensive restaurants is a "scam."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanDec 01, 2024
We've all heard the phrase, "You get what you pay for," and it at least used to be true that a quality product or a quality experience would cost more than the affordable options.

But now it seems that you can have a quality product, a quality experience, or a quality creator, but you're not likely to get all three at the same time.

This is proving to be true across the restaurant industry, as TikTokers like chef @adivunsolicited have pointed out that high prices do not necessarily mean good food.

The TikToker cut right to the chase:

"When are we going to admit to ourselves that fine dining is a scam?"
"I come from a family of cooks, and I'm a cook, so when it comes to going out to eat, I don't do it often."
"But when I do, I'm very hypercritical of the food, in addition to the ambience and all that you're getting...and, you know, the cost of food and how much food costs when you go to these places."

He was disgusted while trying to celebrate his cousin's birthday.

"I'm in Miami for my cousin's birthday, and we went to this renowned restaurant that took time to get reservations at."
"We all go... The bill comes out to a double-digit number with three zeroes after."
"It was a big, very high bill."

Some were quick to argue that the price of fine dining is reflective of the unparalleled experience.

While TikToker @adivunsolicited could agree that the "ambiance" and the "experience" are included in that price, he also understands what it costs to purchase food and to make high-quality dishes, and he argued that the price still was not reflective of the meal.

The chef explained:

"The food did not match what we were paying for."
"The menu had tomatoes done five different ways. They had the Parmesan, which was this small tomato with a small piece of eggplant on it, sprinkled with truffle-infused parmesan. That sh*t was for $45."
"What are we paying for?! I believe it's a social experiment for people who are rich or want to be perceived as wealthy or want to be in the mix to feel better about themselves."
"We left that place and went for drinks, and in two hours, we were all hungry. Not even two hours later, and we were all hungry, and what did we get? Pizza! And that pizza was better than the four- or five-course meal that I had."
"Fine dining is a scam. As someone who likes food and who understands how much food costs and what good food costs to make, there's no reason one dish should be $100."

You can watch the video here:

@adivunsolicited

paying thousands of dollars for a dinner and being hungry after should be a crime 😩😩😩 fine dining is a scam #relateable #foodreview #foodie #finedining #scam #blacktiktok

Fellow TikTokers agreed with the chef's incentives, many stating they'd rather eat at home.

While it's nice to imagine that if we invest money into going to a nice restaurant, we should have a better experience if we spend more money, it seems there is much more to it than a transactional return on investment.

