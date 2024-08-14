'Catfish' Host Shares Update After Breaking His Neck In Scary Bike Accident: 'I'm Lucky To Be Here'

Warning: Article contains graphic images of medical trauma.
Nev Schulman, the host of MTV's Catfish, shared a poignant update on Instagram following his near-death experience from a truck collision while riding a bike on the way to pick up his son from school.
The 39-year-old producer known for his 2010 documentary film Catfish prefaced his post by describing the perfect day he spent with his family the day before to highlight how drastically life can change in an instant.
"I went fishing with my family on Sunday. It was incredible, my son’s idea," wrote Schulman.
He said it was "one of those days that just work." Schulman and his family managed to find a boat, catch some fish—many of which they tossed back in the water "because they were just too cute."
"A day full of love and wonder in the way only calm days in nature with family can be," he said.
Schulman continued:
"Monday was not a day like that. Monday was a day where I learned what 'before the accident' really means."
"And Monday gave weight to just how lucky I was to have Sunday. It’s true what they say - life can change in an instant."
Although he wasn't able to make it to the school, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise.
Schulman recalled:
"I never made it to pick up my son from school on the bike. In fact in some ways, I’m glad I didn’t. I was alone on impact."
"Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious."
"Maybe I was fine (I wasn’t). Maybe I can still do my long run on Thursday (I couldn’t)."
He continued:
"I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures."
The accompanying carousel of photos showed an x-ray of his severe neck injury.
@nevschulman/Instagram
"I’m not paralyzed," he assured.
"My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS. The incredible knowledge and care from everyone in the medical community has been so remarkable."
"Starting with the EMS and on to the Southampton Emergency Room and the Stony Brook ICU."
@nevschulman/Instagram
He remained aware of his tremendous luck surviving the accident.
"It’s hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again," said Schulman.
@nevschulman/Instagram
"I’m lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery."
Schulman had a newfound appreciation for never taking anything in life for granted.
"I’m really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude," he wrote. "For the big and little things before the accident, and now everything moving forward."
@nevschulman/Instagram
He added:
"We hadn’t planned on fishing last Sunday and my instinct was to say no to scramble-planning a day trip, but looking back a week later, I’m so glad I said yes. ❤️"
@nevschulman/Instagram
You can see the full post with video footage showing Schulman in recovery.
Colleagues and fans were relieved to hear he survived, and they sent him well wishes for a speedy recovery.
Schulman is married to Laura Perlongo, whom he met through Instagram after he messaged her to go out on a date on his motorcycle.
They dated briefly, broke up, and got back together after Perlongo got pregnant with their first child "accidentally on purpose," according to her 2016 blog.
The couple tied the knot on July 22, 2017 following the birth of their first daughter, Cleo James, on October 21, 2016.
Schulman and Perlongo have two more children, Beau Bobby Bruce, 5, and their youngest, Cy Monroe, 2.
Here's to a quick recovery and more perfect days fishing with your family, Nev.