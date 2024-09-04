Skip to content

Brutal New Ad Uses The Words Of Trump's Own 'Friends' Against Him—And Oof!

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Billy Corgan Shows Off His 'Port Wine' Birthmarks To Highlight Body Positivity In Powerful Post

Billy Corgan
Timothy Norris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman showed off the birthmarks on his arm and hand on Instagram on Monday with a powerful message of body positivity and embracing your differences.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiSep 04, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan shared a photo of the birthmarks on his arm in an effort to embrace the uniqueness that makes each of us special in a powerful Instagram post embracing body positivity.

The 57-year-old singer and songwriter, a member of the Smashing Pumpkins since 1988, posted a photo of him proudly displaying his "port wine" birthmarks on his left forearm.

"I’m a fan of body positivity movements because at the end of the day it is about celebrating what makes us ‘us,' " he wrote.


@billycorgan/Instagram


In the post's second slide, Corgan shared a screenshot of model Carlotta Bertotti, who overcame her appearance insecurities to embrace the blue-grey spot on the side of her face marked by a benign skin condition called the Nevus of Ota.

Since sharing her story with the world, Bertotti has amassed a devoted social media following, inspiring them to celebrate their "flaws" as their uniqueness.

Corgan continued:

"So as you see, here is a beautiful young woman (@carlotta_bertotti ) with a birthmark who has embraced her ‘difference’ with grace."

Like Bertotti, who used to try concealing the mark on her face with elaborate makeup routines to fit in before embracing her perceived imperfection, Corgan opened up about his early insecurity.

He said:

"My point being that my whole life I’ve endeavoured to hide my ‘port wine’ birthmarks because as you can imagine I was teased unmercifully about them as a child."
"So much so that people who have known me for a decade are shocked when they finally ‘see it’.'"

Corgan said his birthmarks still cause concern.

"Even now strangers will stop me on the street not because they recognize me but because they think something is wrong with me that requires medical attention," he said.

Some of the questions he's been asked about his skin discoloration were:

"Is that a burn?"
"Are you sick?"
"Is it contagious?"
"Does it hurt?"

He concluded his post with a "positive message for the day," which was:

"Whoever you are, I hope you find peace with who you are because: I would like to know that person and no one else."

Corgan's post was met with overwhelming support.

@billycorgan/Instagram

@billycorgan/Instagram

@billycorgan/Instagram

@billycorgan/Instagram

@billycorgan/Instagram

@billycorgan/Instagram

@billycorgan/Instagram

@billycorgan/Instagram

@billycorgan/Instagram

@billycorgan/Instagram

People with birthmarks often are subjected to whispers and being stared at in public, which can negatively impact self-esteem and emotional well-being.

As a result, those affected often experience social anxiety, as they are constantly worried about what people may be thinking about them, as Corgan mentioned in his post.

His message is powerful because, in addition to smashing pumpkins on stage, he's destroying the stigma and discrimination associated with birthmarks, and we're totally here for it.

Latest News

More from Popular

Elon Musk
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Elon Musk Slammed After Retweeting Post Claiming Only 'High Status Males' Should Run Government

Billionaire Elon Musk is facing criticism after sharing a post that claims "women and low T men" shouldn't have any decision-making power in government.

The rant, initially posted on 4chan and later shared as a screenshot on X by the right-wing account Autism Capital, rehashes misogynistic talking points while mocking low-testosterone men:

Keep ReadingShow less
Jimmy McCain; Donald Trump
Kevin Lamarque/AFP via Getty Images; Mark Wilson/Getty Images

John McCain's Son Rips Trump's Arlington Cemetery Campaign Event As A 'Violation'

1st Lieutenant Jimmy McCain ripped into former President Donald Trump following reports that two of Trump's staffers "verbally abused and pushed" an Arlington National Cemetery official who attempted to stop them from filming in an area with recent U.S. military casualties.

Jimmy McCain, the youngest son of the late Arizona Republican Senator John McCain who has served in the military for 17 years, said the Trump campaign's conduct "blows me away" in remarks to CNN:

Keep ReadingShow less
Jaryd Clifford on the ground after race
Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Paralympic Runner In Tears After Being Stripped Of Medal Following 'Critical Mistake' At End Of Race

Australian Paralympic runner Jaryd Clifford said he was "devastated" after being stripped of his bronze medal in the T13 5000-meter final for vision-impaired athletes.

Clifford took to Instagram to share his heartbreak after it was determined that the tether to his guide Matt Clarke was released just shy of the finish line, resulting in disqualification.

Keep ReadingShow less
woman being photographed by group of photographers
Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash

People Describe Their Nicest Run-Ins With A Celebrity

I live in a very remote, rural area, so there aren't a lot of celebrities walking about.

I've met Stephen King, Lea DeLaria and a number of politicians, but that's pretty much it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark Hamill; Donald Trump
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Mark Hamill Just Trolled Trump Hard By Giving Him A Brutal New First Name—And It's Epic

Hollywood icon Mark Hamill came up with a new nickname for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, and it has fans applauding.

Amid Trump's repeated refusals to correctly pronounce Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' name correctly, Hamill proposed an alternate pronunciation of Trump's.

Keep ReadingShow less