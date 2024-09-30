Formerly Broke Redditors Explain Which 'Poor People' Hacks They Still Use

Some of us are fortunate enough to be able to say that we are in far better circumstances than we were in a few years ago, perhaps financially or in our career field or in our love life.

But even when life starts to feel a little more abundant, a lot of us still use some of the same hacks we used when we were in a darker place, especially when it comes to saving money if we were poor.

Because honestly, even if you have the money to spare, why would you waste it if you don't have to?

Taking notes, Redditor Lucifuture asked:

"Ex-poor people of Reddit, what poor people life hacks do you still do even though you aren't still poor?"





The Best Deals

"I research for like 30 minutes before making any online purchase to make sure I'm getting the best deal while stacking the highest cashback and making sure I'm using the right credit card with the best offers."

"All this to save $30 that I throw away in five seconds when I'm drunk."

- Misterymoon

Cooking In Bulk

"Make a big pot of chili and eat it for days. It tastes better the day after it's made anyway!"

- BeanMachine1313

"This explains my husband’s cooking habits. The man could eat the same meal for weeks without complaining."

- KingsRansom79

"I’m a foodie but will also fall into cycles of this. I think society has conditioned us to think that EVERY meal must be DELICIOUS and for some reason can’t also be in the same genre as food you just ate in the last three days."

"Once you realize that’s some arbitrary social entitlement, you can eat much cheaper and healthier."

- ThroJSimpson

Matching Socks

"Buy a bunch of identical socks. If one wears out or gets a hole, I can throw away only that one sock."

- dustofdeath

"I didn't realize this is a frugal tip. I thought it was common sense. So frustrating the men's socks are packaged that way, but a women's three-pack has three different colors."

- PBnSyes

Every. Last. Ounce.

"I cut open my lotion, toothpaste, and other products to make sure I use every ounce!"

- ImHere4TheGiggles

"Haha, my wife thinks I’m insane for this. We are fine financially but d**mit, there is at least a week of lotion and toothpaste in there!"

"I switched to bars of shaving soap for this reason. I do not trust pressurized cans!"

- ididntseeitcoming

Go To The Library

"I got a library card to save some money. I haven’t had a streaming service in a while."

- bitter-coffee

"Get the app Libby, and depending on your library, Hoopla and Kanopy, too."

- AndHerSailsAreInRags

"Some libraries also let you rent free passes to local museums and attractions! Also tools and other things! And it supports your local library. Win-win-win-win-win!"

- ChiAnndego

They're Still In Great Shape!

"I still reuse my ziplock bags… and grocery bags… and paper bags… and you get the idea."

- lucyfell

"Yup, I've got a bunch of ziplocks drying in the dish rack after being washed tonight."

- kiwi_flow

Prices vs. Portions

"I will never in my life buy candy at the cash register of the supermarket. If I am tempted, I will simply walk back into the store and buy a whole bag. But I'm not paying one and a half euros for a single snickers when I can buy a six-pack for three and a half euros in the back of the store."

- Th3_Accountant

"Ahh, I'm the other way around."

"If I buy the pack of six, I will eat it. If I only buy one, I'm good with the one. But that's a portion control pattern, not a smart money move."

- Schnitzelkraut

Repurposed Jars And Containers

"Save lots of containers for other uses… storing/ sorting screws, etc."

- Caddy000

"I'm an old man now. I still have 200+ Gerber glass baby food jars I use for 'stuff' from when my daughter was a baby. Had them for 30+ years. Awesome save. Thanking my wife."

- explorthis

"I only own pickle jars that I use for glasses, much to the chagrin of my Beverly Hills friend who came over for wine."

- 0ctobermorning

Romanticize Basic Meals

"Recipe like it's gourmet food. who knew adding an egg could make a meal so fancy? Never letting that go."

- hugjoyful

"One time, I was watching an episode of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.' Captain Pike described his recipe for breakfast leftover spaghetti. Cold leftover spaghetti, olive oil, Parmesan cheese, and an egg."

"Heat olive oil in a skillet, throw in the spaghetti, cook for around 30 seconds, then crack an egg and add as much Parmesan as you want. Ready in less than a minute."

"I went, 'Hey, wait a minute...'"

"I tried it the next morning. It was delicious."

- visibell

Bolognese For Days

"Make a big pot of bolognese. Portion and freeze. The base makes chili, lasagna, spaghetti bolognese, and tacos."

- Xr8e

"I'm Italian and I do the same. Whenever minced meat is on sale i cook a big pot of bolognese, portion, and freeze it. Sometimes I also make Béchamel and freeze trays of lasagne."

- Liscetta

"This is a great idea. I've made beef bolognese but never thought of just making up the sauce and having it ready. Without the meat added, it should last a week in the fridge, right?"

- PBnSyes

Large Quantities Of Condiments

"I still hoard every condiment packet like they’re gold... you never know when you’ll need a free side of ketchup for your fries."

- boo_aur

"My boyfriend had leftover fries and we only had the ketchup packets from Cane's. They were very dark and the liquid was separating. Just not palatable."

"He was upset we didn't have any other ketchup."

"I remembered we had a can of tomato paste and figured I could make ketchup. I added water, vinegar, honey, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and sugar and cooked it on medium-low for 20 minutes. Perfect ketchup! Gonna use the rest for meatloaf."

- mercypillow27

Don't Leave Behind The Leftovers

"We eat out now. But you best believe we'll have leftovers and those leftovers last me lunch and dinner for the next two days."

"Before I used to eat until I was full. Now I just eat until I'm not hungry. The latter takes a lot less food than I realized.

Portions at restaurants are generally pretty big so it's been easier to just eat half of the entree and take the rest home. If I find that it's not enough for the next meal, I can just supplement it with some rice or frozen veggies to make it more complete."

- Deseptikons

"Advice for anyone looking to start this: Bring a leftover container with you. Put half of your food into the container before you even start eating."

- JoeyJoeJoeJrShab

Giddy Up

"I still take hotel shampoos and soaps, disposable chopsticks from restaurants, wet wipes and condiments from random food places, and whatever that horsey sauce is from Arby's that nobody ever eats... If it was free, guaranteed I've got some in a drawer at my house."

- FortuneTellingBoobs

"Umm, horsey sauce is amazing. My grandmother, God rest her soul, taught me that."

- Ok-Club259

"I would also take the wad of napkins from anywhere. They're free too, and you never know when you'll need them. They always come in the clutch when you sneeze, clean up messes, etc."

"My partner always thinks it's funny when I stash any remaining napkins in his glove compartment, but then if our kids spill something later, he's grateful they're there, like, pick a lane, dude!"

- Blk_Cat_15

From Rich To Wealthy

"I grow vegetables in my garden from seed and put up the produce like grandma used to do."

"There is a change jar on the dresser where all the coins go. Roll 'em up and take em to the bank."

"Buy practical things and buy them for life."

- DanielleAntenucci

"People joke about my 'grow' operation, but it's just that. Four LED grow lights over a shelf in the basement. Four rectangular Chinese food containers fit under each. Each container holds two one-inch six-cell starter trays. Nearly 200 vegetables, herbs, and flowers in very little space. And the seed packs are stored in a small box in the fridge, they last at least four years."

- UniqueIndividual3579

Fancy Dumpster Diving!

"Rich people throw out amazing stuff. If you know someone with a truck, you can go around the wealthy areas on garbage day and get all sorts of furniture, appliances, and clothing. A little cleaning and maybe a few minor repairs, and you have lots of stuff to use or sell."

- UnsafeBarista

"My son and his four roommates furnished their university apartment from items left at the curb on bulky item pickup week. They had more couches than kitchen chairs."

- PBnSyes

"Also, at the end of the college semester, go to rich girl dorm dumpsters. They are incredibly wasteful, and throw out perfectly good stuff rather than move it."

- pennyauntie





While most of these are related to food in some way, these are impressive behaviors that not only will save a person some money, but it will remind them the importance of not wasting food and other products, buying good-quality items, and generally being mindful about what they buy and consume, as opposed to just throwing money away because they can.