Bath & Body Works Apologizes And Pulls Candle After Packaging Is Compared To KKK Hood

Bath & Body Works store
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The company apologized after social media users pointed out how a snowflake design on the packaging of their "Snowed In" candle resembles the hood of a Ku Klux Klan member.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyOct 16, 2024
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
Retailer Bath & Body Works is in hot water after releasing a candle with packaging that many felt evoked the Ku Klux Klan.

The candle, called "Snowed In," was a large three-wick candle meant to evoke winter vibes, with a label made to look like a paper cut-out snowflake.

But the snowflake's conical points each have two holes... which kind of look like eyeholes... which kind of makes the whole thing look like a glittering array of *gulp* KKK hoods.

The candle appeared on the retailer's website only briefly and was quickly pulled after a firestorm immediately erupted. The candle's design may have escaped Bath & Body Works' notice, but many people online immediately recognized the resemblance.

At first blush, the controversy may seem overwrought. But several people online posted side-by-side images of the candle and an actual Klansman in one of the group's instantly recognizable hoods and...well the resemblance really IS pretty uncanny.

It's a pretty arresting and shocking image, to be honest. The Klan, of course, is one of the country's "oldest and most infamous" hate groups, in the words of the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks extremist hate groups.

The group and its imagery are weighted with the kind of astonishingly cruel and macabre racist history that provokes a visceral reaction in pretty much anyone these days.

Bath & Body Works says the candle was simply a mistake. In a statement to CNN, the company said:

“At Bath and Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make—even those that are unintentional like this one."
"We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward.”

But given how uncanny the resemblance was, many online were left questioning how the candle ever made it to market.



But many others felt like the uproar was completely overwrought—especially accusations that Bath & Body Works made the mistake on purpose.



At the end of the day it's just a candle with a paper snowflake on the label. But it's hard not to feel like this is just the latest example of what tends to happen when your team isn't diverse enough that there's at least ONE person in the room to say, "hey, uh, that looks like a Klan hood."

Lesson learned?

A young man looks uninterested during a job interview with a brunette woman.
People Share Red Flags To Look Out For During A Job Interview

Distribution center early morning in Burnsville, North Carolina
ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump; screenshot from video of stranded MAGA crowd in the night desert.
Mario Tama/Getty Images, @GRAFTACUS/Instagram

Kamala Harris; Donald Trump
Alex Wong/Getty Images; Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Elon Musk; interior of the Robovan
Tesla

NYC Restaurant Called Out For Allegedly Eating Half Of Customer's Homemade Birthday Cake
@ryannordheimer/Instagram

