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Drew Barrymore Gets Emotional Talking About Her Post-Pregnancy Body Insecurities—And Fans Are Applauding Her Candor

Drew Barrymore reacts during an emotional “Scared to Wear” segment
@thedrewbarrymoreshow/TikTok

In a recent "Scared to Wear" segment on her show, Drew Barrymore tearfully opened up about her insecurities after having two C-sections—and fans are praising her for keeping it real.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossApr 13, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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In an emotional segment titled “Scared to Wear,” Drew Barrymore opened up about her insecurities with disarming honesty. The actor and host is a mother of two daughters, Olive, 13, and Frankie, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore became visibly emotional while speaking with a viewer undergoing a style makeover after struggling with self-image.

As the conversation deepened, Barrymore connected the viewer’s experience to her own:

“The other day I was walking down the street, and I’ve had two C-sections, and I’m so wrecked down there… I can’t wear a lot of different types of pants.”

The moment unfolded during the Monday, April 6 episode, when Barrymore, 51, spoke candidly about the lasting physical and emotional effects of pregnancy and surgery. The viewer, Dawn, had been navigating their own self-image after significant weight loss, prompting Barrymore to share more of her experience.

She described a recent moment of vulnerability in public:

"But the other day I was walking around, and I had this shorter shirt on, and I couldn’t keep my jacket closed. And I was walking around like ‘I don’t want anyone to see this.’ “

Barrymore has built a reputation for her openness, often discussing topics many shy away from. In recent weeks, that has included perimenopause and the unpredictable changes that come with it.

Barrymore opened up about how aging and motherhood have changed her body:

“And I so get when you have kids, and you have a busy life, and your body changes and you get older, and things just aren’t the same. I totally get it.

You can view the emotional moment here:


@thedrewbarrymoreshow

Drew gets emotional talking about her clothing insecurities after having kids 🥹 #drewbarrymore #fashion #style #parents #parentsoftiktok

The conversation continued with co-host Ross Matthews, who asked whether anything over the weekend had contributed to Barrymore feeling “puffed.” Her answer highlighted just how unpredictable this stage of life can be.

Barrymore gave a perimenopause update to Matthews:

“I was about to hit my one-year mark for my period and get right into menopause, where I belong … I got it. I got it. I’m at 11 months. So I go back down to zero.”

Barrymore, who has been candid about navigating perimenopause, added that sharing these experiences on air has helped her feel more grounded.

She explained why vulnerability brings her relief:

“I felt a lot better having shared how I was feeling, because now at least you know where I’m at.”

Off-screen, Barrymore continues to co-parent Olive and Frankie with Kopelman. The pair married in 2012 and divorced in 2016.

The segment quickly resonated online, with viewers praising Barrymore’s candor. Many described her comments as “raw” and “authentic,” applauding her willingness to speak openly about body image, aging, and motherhood.

You can view the reactions here:

@entertainmentashley/TikTok

@spicy_fire_moon/TikTok

@ladytrolley/TikTok

@user974191734585/TikTok

@shalinisparkle/TikTok

@waynedoyle5/TikTok

@tiffvortex/TikTok

@re_bowden1978/TikTok

@kylescreates/TikTok

@regsd1976/TikTok

@stripesbeauty/TikTok

@ihopbabs/TikTok

The moment comes as The Drew Barrymore Show continues its strong run. The daytime series has been renewed by CBS Media Ventures for seasons 7 and 8, extending through the 2027–2028 television season.

This particular renewal stands out in today’s shifting daytime landscape. The format has faced mounting pressure from the economics of first-run syndication and the rise of lower-cost digital alternatives, including video podcasts.

Against that backdrop, Barrymore’s continued success—and her willingness to center deeply personal conversations—continues to resonate with audiences.



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