Mom-To-Be Calls Out Bakery For Ruining Gender Reveal Surprise With Voicemail About Cake

Screenshots from morbidmama7's TikTok videos
@morbidmama7/TikTok

Pregnant TikToker @morbidmama7 was stunned to get a voicemail from the bakery making her gender reveal cake in which an employee gave away the sex of her baby by talking about the filling of the cake.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 27, 2024
While everyone has their own opinion about gender reveal parties, no one can deny that the moment when parents-to-be find out if they'll have a boy or a girl is a big moment. Even if they're not planning to raise them like massively stereotyped princesses and construction truck drivers, it can be a magical moment.

So when parents have that moment taken away from them, either by a gender reveal fail or a ruined surprise, it's disheartening.

TikToker and mom-to-be, Ariel, who's known as the Morbid Mama on the platform, recently shared a video on her platform, in which she played the shocking recording of a voicemail message left by the bakery that was supposed to create her upcoming gender reveal cake.

Ariel had put the order in herself, and the instructions were clear: She wanted a lemon curd cake with either raspberries or strawberries for a girl, or blackberries or blueberries for a boy.

Despite the relatively straight-forward instructions, the baker behind the cake called and said:

"Hi Ariel, this is [redacted] decorator at the [redacted] bakery. Please give me a call regarding your order."
"You ordered a single lemon with blackberry we don't have blackberry filling. The only thing that actually makes the lemon single lemon is the lemon curd...and you want a gender reveal, so we need to talk about the cake. Give me a call."

You can watch the video here:

@morbidmama7

imagine paying $$, walking into the bakery with a sealed envelope from a doctor, currating a whole special, intimate moment with you & your partner... just to have some random, careless woman ruin it with a single voicemail... thaaaanks... if my eyes are red it's cause I've been crying all morning 🖤🖤 #genderrevealfail #genderreveal #emotions #pregnant #altmom

Fellow TikTokers were enraged and empathetic over the ruined gender reveal moment.

@morbidmama7/TikTok

@morbidmama7/TikTok

@morbidmama7/TikTok

@morbidmama7/TikTok

@morbidmama7/TikTok

The Morbid Mama originally ordered the cake because she wanted to share this special moment of finding out the sex of her baby with just her boyfriend in the room with her. The couple had also planned to cut and reveal the cake, along with their genuine surprise, as a video to later send to their extended family members.

Because the two of them already knew what was waiting inside the cake thanks to the voicemail, they were not surprised when they cut into the cake—but they did their best to perform a gender reveal and voice their excitement over their future little boy so that their family members would still have a video to enjoy.

Ariel's boyfriend said:

"Surprise surprise!"

Ariel quipped:

"It's a surprise...for not us!"

You can watch the gender reveal cake-cutting video here:

@morbidmama7

this is what I sent my family for my gender reveal after the baker completely ruined it for us 🖤🖤🖤 #pregnant #altmom #genderreveal #genderrevealfail

Fellow TikTokers found themselves not only peeved for the couple but also for what appeared to be a poorly-constructed cake. It was beautifully yellow, like a lemon curd cake should be, but the filling inside was incredibly lackluster and simply...lacking.

Some TikTokers quipped:

@morbidmama7/TikTok

@morbidmama7/TikTok

@morbidmama7/TikTok

@morbidmama7/TikTok

@morbidmama7/TikTok

@morbidmama7/TikTok

But what bothered fellow TikTokers the most was that the phone call that ruined the gender reveal did not need to happen at all.

The baker had called because she misread the instructions, which not only stated that she shouldn't call the client and reveal the filling of the cake, but that she also had options for what to put in the filling. Since the baby was a boy, the client wanted either blackberries or blueberries. If the bakery didn't have one fruit, they could use another fruit instead.

Instead of simply using blueberries, the baker had called to discuss the absence of blackberries...but based on the cutting of the cake, the bakery had blackberries after all, making the phone call completely and utterly moot.

The TikToker went into more detail about how specific, yet simple, her instructions were in a storytime video:

@morbidmama7

Replying to @anabell_calloway here's the full story!! *phew* 😬

To say that the Morbid Mama's followers were furious on her behalf would be an understatement.

@morbidmama7/TikTok

@morbidmama7/TikTok

@morbidmama7/TikTok

@morbidmama7/TikTok

Fortunately, the couple received a full refund and apology for the owner of the bakery, as well as the employee who originally took the order. That employee explained exactly what she had written on the order sheet, and it was clear it was not her fault.

The baker behind the gender reveal mistake, however, gave a "lackluster" apology, according to Ariel, and also continued to make excuses about the use of blackberries in the cake, instead of paying attention to the most important part of the order sheet, which was not to reveal the filling to the client.

It's incredibly unfortunate that this special moment was taken away from the Morbid Mama and her boyfriend, though it is lovely to see that they are excited about their future son.

While the baker behind the gender reveal cake ruined the surprise, we hope that the cake was delicious and that the happy couple has the most wonderful life with their little boy.

Screenshots from hannah_bhiatt's TikTok video
Mom Sparks Debate After Showing How Many Dirty Diapers She Leaves Around The House In A Day

Two people laughing while kissing
People Who Got Back With An Ex Explain How It Turned Out

