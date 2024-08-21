Skip to content
Alex Jones Just Shared Putin's Offer Of 'Safe Haven' In Russia For Conservatives—And Boy Bye!

Alex Jones
Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

The conspiracy theorist shared a decree from Russian President Vladimir Putin inviting foreign citizens 'trying to escape Western liberal ideals' to apply for temporary residence in Russia—and people are encouraging Jones to take Putin up on his offer.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 21, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

Infowars host and noted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was widely mocked after posting an offer apparently extended by Vladimir Putin giving "safe haven" to foreign citizens "trying to escape Western liberal ideals."

Jones shared the decree, which allows those opposed to the “destructive neoliberal ideological agenda” at home to seek “humanitarian support” from abroad, specifically the Russian authorities.

Jones shared the decree with his followers on X, apparently urging them to flee to a place that, to hear the Kremlin tell it, doesn't "impose an unhealthy attitude on its citizens":

"BREAKING: PUTIN JUST DROPPED A BOMBSHELL DECREE—INVITING PEOPLE FROM ACROSS THE GLOBE WHO ARE FED UP WITH THE GLOBALIST, NEOLIBERAL NIGHTMARE TO SEEK SANCTUARY IN TRADITIONAL RUSSIA!"
"This new decree blows the lid off the establishment's agenda, letting freedom-loving folks bypass the usual bureaucratic nonsense like language tests or history exams. If you're ready to reject the insane policies of your home countries that push these destructive, anti-human, neoliberal agendas, Russia is rolling out the red carpet!"
"The Russian government is about to compile a list of countries poisoning minds with these twisted ideals, and the Foreign Ministry is gearing up to issue visas to true patriots as soon as September! It's time to stand up for spiritual and moral values!"

You can see his post below.

Jones' post comes just a couple of months after relatives of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting urged a bankruptcy judge to liquidate Jones' media company, including Infowars, rather than allowing him to reorganize his business. This move comes as they aim to collect $1.5 billion in lawsuit verdicts against him.

Lawyers for the families filed an emergency motion in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston in June. They argued that Jones' Free Speech Systems has "no prospect" of obtaining court approval for a reorganization plan and has "failed to demonstrate any hope of beginning to satisfy" the legal claims. These claims stem from Jones' assertions that the 2012 school shooting was a hoax.

So Jones has plenty of reasons to want to take up Putin's offer—though he wasn't necessarily prepared for all the critics ready to help him pack.



Jones himself claimed in the replies to his original post that he would "never abandon ship," but declared:

If liquidation proceeds, Jones, based in Austin, Texas, may be required to sell most of his assets, including his company. However, he would likely be allowed to keep his home and other personal belongings exempt from bankruptcy liquidation.

The proceeds from the sale would be distributed to his creditors, including the Sandy Hook families. As of now, there is no agreement or court ruling on the specifics of how liquidation would be implemented in Jones' cases.

Both Jones and Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy reorganization following the lawsuits won by the Sandy Hook families in Texas and Connecticut.

The families claimed defamation and emotional distress due to Jones' false assertions that the 2012 school shooting, which resulted in the deaths of 20 first graders and six educators, was staged by crisis actors to promote gun control laws.

Over the past several months, Jones' lawyers have been unable to reach a settlement with the attorneys representing the Sandy Hook families regarding the bankruptcy cases. Recently, Jones' lawyer indicated in court that the cases appear to be heading toward liquidation or withdrawal.

