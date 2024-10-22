Skip to content

Charlamagne Tha God Laughs In Lara Trump's Face After She Claims Trump Isn't 'Racist'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Aaron Rodgers Appeared To Pick His Nose And Eat It During Game—And NFL Fans Are Grossed Out

Aaron Rodgers appearing to pick his nose and eat it
NBC

The New York Jets quarterback was caught on camera seemingly picking his nose before appearing to eat his boogers during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday—and yikes.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyOct 22, 2024
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

If you're one of the many people who are not big fans of NFL player Aaron Rodgers, this is your moment, because Sunday's game included a Rodgers moment that has gone viral—for all the wrong reasons.

Not because of a play during the New York Jets quarterback's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but rather a clip of Rodgers relaxing on the sidelines.

While picking his nose and eating it. At least, that's what the clip seems to show. Surely (hopefully) there's some other explanation. But hoo boy...the clip really is something right out of a kindergarten classroom.

Now to be fair, it's not like Rodgers was two knuckles deep like your little brother in the back of the station wagon back in the day. He wasn't excavating big giant boogers and having a feast.

It was more of a simple scratch around the edges of the nostril, like one would do for an itch. But then as soon as he's done he seems to shove his fingers directly in his mouth before looking around, possibly to make sure nobody saw what he'd just done.

Rodgers has long been controversial given his bizarre right-wing conspiracy theory views and anti-vaxx nonsense—as well as that whole scandal where he lied about being vaccinated and then played a game while positive for COVID.

But sideline booger-eating? Well let's just say that's a scandal that both sides of the political spectrum can agree is hilarious.

And there was no shortage of mockery of Rodgers for it on social media.




Perhaps booger-eating is just the newest unhinged right-wing wellness practice, and it'll help Rodgers lead the Jets to defeating the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Take that haters!

Latest News

Screenshot of Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Donald Trump
2024 Election

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Offers Hilariously NSFW Call To Voters To Reject Trump In Epic Viral Video

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Liam Payne's Sister Reveals She Found Out About His Death From News Alert On Her Phone
@np2788/Instagram

Liam Payne's Sister Reveals She Found Out About His Death From News Alert On Her Phone

One Direction fans are mourning the tragic loss of band member Liam Payne after the singer fell to his death from a hotel in Buenos Aires last Wednesday.

Tributes from Payne's One Direction bandmates and fans have been pouring in as the news of his sudden death at age 31 rocked the industry.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joni Mitchell; Donald Trump
Amy Sussman/WireImage; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Joni Mitchell Fans Go Wild After She Says 'F**k Donald Trump' During Hollywood Bowl Concert

Iconic singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell's fans went wild after she put former President Donald Trump on blast during a concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday—and reminded her fans how important it is for them to vote.

After performing “Dog Eat Dog,” a song about the powerful who “lie, cheat, skim, scam,” Mitchell added a pointed remark following the line about “big-wig financiers,” saying, “Like Donald Trump.” Once the song ended, she delved further, sharing her thoughts on the Republican presidential candidate.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Barack Obama; Donald Trump
PBS; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Harris Rally Erupts In Cheers After Obama Uses Trump's Favorite Line Of Attack Against Him

A crowd of Vice President Kamala Harris's supporters erupted in cheers after former President Barack Obama expertly pointed out during a speech how former President Donald Trump's gripe that Harris had the opportunity to get things done as vice president for the past four years can also be applied to Trump himself.

Obama pointed out that Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance do not actually have answers addressing specific policy issues and instead rely on anti-immigration rhetoric to scare people into voting for them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman smiling and appearing bashful
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

People Reveal The Nicest Compliments They've Ever Received

/We can all agree that it technically costs nothing to be kind to someone instead of ignoring them or bringing them down.

But we often forget just how powerful our kindest acts can be and how the nice things we say can stick with people.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman shrugging with both hands out
Chris/Unsplash

People Break Down The Worst 'I Hate To Break It To You' Moments They've Experienced

No one likes a dreadful reality check. It can seem like the recipient is uninformed or naive.

However, nothing's worse than someone who doesn't just come right out and reveal the truth about a particular matter.

Keep ReadingShow less