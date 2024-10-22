Aaron Rodgers Appeared To Pick His Nose And Eat It During Game—And NFL Fans Are Grossed Out

If you're one of the many people who are not big fans of NFL player Aaron Rodgers, this is your moment, because Sunday's game included a Rodgers moment that has gone viral—for all the wrong reasons.
Not because of a play during the New York Jets quarterback's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but rather a clip of Rodgers relaxing on the sidelines.
While picking his nose and eating it. At least, that's what the clip seems to show. Surely (hopefully) there's some other explanation. But hoo boy...the clip really is something right out of a kindergarten classroom.
Now to be fair, it's not like Rodgers was two knuckles deep like your little brother in the back of the station wagon back in the day. He wasn't excavating big giant boogers and having a feast.
It was more of a simple scratch around the edges of the nostril, like one would do for an itch. But then as soon as he's done he seems to shove his fingers directly in his mouth before looking around, possibly to make sure nobody saw what he'd just done.
Rodgers has long been controversial given his bizarre right-wing conspiracy theory views and anti-vaxx nonsense—as well as that whole scandal where he lied about being vaccinated and then played a game while positive for COVID.
But sideline booger-eating? Well let's just say that's a scandal that both sides of the political spectrum can agree is hilarious.
And there was no shortage of mockery of Rodgers for it on social media.
Perhaps booger-eating is just the newest unhinged right-wing wellness practice, and it'll help Rodgers lead the Jets to defeating the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Take that haters!