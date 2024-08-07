People Confess The Worst Thing Someone Ever Said To Them On A Date

As much as we might like to give people the benefit of the doubt and say that people are generally nice, we've all had some terrible things said to us in our lives.

But being turned into a target during a first date tends to feel especially terrible.

Already cringing, Redditor ItsCJBitxh asked:

"What's the worst thing a guy or girl said to you on a date?"





Ulterior Motive Revealed

"They said, 'Let me see your bank account.'"

"Nope nope nope."

- The-golden-god678

Happy Valentine's Dayyyy... I Miss My Ex.

"I had a guy tell me on our first Valentine's Day together that the best relationship he ever had was with his ex, and if she ever wised up, he'd go back to her."

"I was rather stunned for a moment and then said, 'The ex that dumped you for a coworker? Yep, the image of perfection.'"

"Within an hour, he drove me home, there was a lot of awkward silence, and I said it was over."

"It just amazes me how some people think it's okay to say things like that. I guess he was trying to be honest about his feelings, but then why date to begin with?"

- aliceeeeeia

Grossly Pre-gaming

"'I'm working my way up to f**king you.'"

"He said this after showing up drunk."

"Then he proceeded to drink more."

- BigOleFerret

"That's gross and embarrassing... for him. You deserve better!"

- Silly-Leading711

By The Way...

"'You know, I don't usually think fat girls are pretty, but you look great!'"

"This, importantly, was NOT said to me by the person I was on a date with."

"This was said to me by a random 80-year-old man who decided to INTERRUPT MY DATE."

- weshallbekind

Now That We're On The Same Page...

"Ohhh... This is a DATE."

- FlatFurffKnocker

"I’ve been on the other side of this. She said, 'I’m a bit nervous,' to which I replied,' Why?'"

"And she asked, 'You’re not?' And THAT's when I realized it was a first date."

"I didn’t say anything, but I felt terrible about misreading the situation SO badly."

- sixpigeons

How Dare You?

"As soon as I stepped out of the car, she said, 'Oh! Too short!' and started laughing."

"That was right at the beginning of the date, too."

- weshallbekind

"Dang, get back in the car and leave!"

- ClownfishSoup

Scare Tactics

"This wasn't me, but my brother had an interest in 'the weird girl' in his class."

"He went on exactly one date with her, to which she ended the night saying, 'You would make a handsome corpse.'"

"The plot twist? She is my wife's cousin, and this happened before we got together."

- madara1890

"OOF. She may have been intentionally trying to scare him off. It's moments like that that I'd play along and try an equally weird line like, 'Wanna wrestle in those dark woods over there?'"

- thecwestions

"She actually disclosed to me that was her intention. The problem is that my brother is a slow-witted dips**t and tried to make the most of the situation."

- madara1890

What A Trashy Thing To Say

"This was a Tinder date, and he found out I was half Asian. He said, 'Well, I only like the half of you that’s white.' GIRL, WHAT."

- stripedjade

"I'm so sorry; what the f**k?!"

- endzeitpfeadl

"So nice of the garbage to take itself out!"

- Claris-chang

Misery Loves Company

"She just launched into this rant of, 'Yeah, I got let go because I guess I have 'resting b***h face'?'"

"This was right after she insisted that we switch restaurants and started complaining about the restaurant SHE picked out."

"No words were shared on the way home, and no texts were exchanged after I dropped her grumpy a** off, either."

- Skiddds

"Ahh, yes, the common counterpart to 'resting b***h face': 'active b***h personality,' also known as, 'ungrateful for literally everything.' Impossible to date."

- MyNameIsBaronRotza

A Sign: How They Treat Employees

"She was rude about the food and toward the servers and hostess at the restaurant. It was a small family joint that I loved."

"I paid and never spoke to her again."

- momaye

Creepier By The Minute

"Nothing. He literally said nothing. I was freshly divorced. He was an older friend of a friend. Our mutual friend talked him up and set up a blind date for us at a dinner party."

"He didn't say a word, just grinned and stared at me. I'm an introvert myself, so I can appreciate being laconic. I tried everything to get him to say something. How old are you kids? Grin. How long have you been divorced? Grin."

"I felt bad for the guy, but a little creeped out, too."

- mustbethedragon

"I had this happen on a fixed-up double date. The guy just sat there all night. He never spoke to me or his friends who set it up."

"He called me the next day and begged me to give him another chance. He said that he wasn't able to speak to me on the blind date because he had been 'stunned' by my beauty. Strike two."

"I wasn't interested in giving him a chance to strike out a third time."

- SocksJockey

Uninterested Second Opinion

"He asked me which girl he should go on a next date with and even showed me pics of different girls and asked my opinion on them."

"And then he had the audacity to text me sometime later when I was already in a relationship. Bro doesn't know what game he is playing."

- _mr_taco_

Very Mixed Signals

"She said, 'I have a boyfriend,' after inviting me on a date, rubbing my leg inches away from my member, sitting in my lap, and hugging me."

"When she was whispering in my ear, I tried to kiss her, and she pulled away, saying she had a boyfriend. I am still confused to this day."

- Vaganhope_UAE

"She was just being friendly, bro (sarcastic comment)."

- ractthrowaway

It's no wonder that these Redditors felt the sting of these rude comments. Some of these were painful to read.

If there's a silver lining anywhere here, it's the fact that these mean people revealed who they really were, and they didn't even take an entire date to reveal the truth.

At least these Redditors can say that they got to move on without spending any more time on these bullies.