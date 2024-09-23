Skip to content
Singer Troye Sivan Calls Out 'Genuinely Homophobic' Gossip About Why He's On Tour

Sivan called out a blind item—or a piece of gossip that doesn't directly name the people involved—for claiming that he is "just happy to be on the road and hitting Grindr at every stop."

By Koh Mochizuki Sep 23, 2024
Out music artist and actor Troye Sivan called out a circulating blind item, a piece of celebrity gossip, that made a "genuinely homophobic" claim about his alleged motivation for going on tour.

The Australian singer/songwriter, known for hits like "Rush" and "Get Me Started," recently kicked off his co-headlining Sweat Tour with British pop hitmaker Charli XCX in Detroit.

According to Buzzfeed, TikToker @celebriteablinds_ read the piece of anonymous gossip in a now-deleted video. The trash-talking allegations about Sivan and Charli originally appeared on the Crazy Days and Nightsblog on September 11 under the subject "Tour & Drugs."

The blind item claimed Charli's label was "getting ticked off" due to alleged low ticket sales and that the singer was being instructed by her label "to post to her social media about the tour, but she can't be bothered because she is partying too much."

The gossip also made a presumption about Sivan's LGBTQ+ lifestyle, writing:

"His label doesn't contribute at all to his tour, so he doesn't really care about sales."
"He is just happy to be on the road and hitting Grindr at every stop."

Sivan was not about to let the accusation slide.

@troyesivan

#stitch with @Celebritea Blinds

The 29-year-old stitched @celebriteablinds_'s TikTok and posted a video reaction to the sex-shaming accusation.

"Straight people are getting way too comfortable. I released an album. I am touring the album with Charlie XCX," he said, referring to his third studio album, Something To Give Each Other, released in October 2023.

He continued:

"We are playing 22 shows across the country that are 95% sold out, by the way, the only city that we're flopping in is Nashville, and it's at 78%."
"To say that I am touring the country to go on Grindr at every stop, that's genuinely homophobic. It's a stereotype. Don't sex shame me."

He made one thing about his personal sex life very clear.

"First of all, I don't need to travel the country to get laid. I can get laid wherever I want. I can get laid in LA," he said, and clarified once again:

"I'm going on tour because I released an album, because people are buying tickets to come to see the show. So f'k you."

He concluded the clip with a "general note" aimed at homophobic heterosexuals co-opting gay labels.

"If you say twink, where you meant to say f**got, that's still a slur," said the singer, clarifying, "That's like our word. I don't think straight people should be using that."

Social media was here for Sivan's clapback, starting with Grindr.

The North American Sweat Tour kicked off on September 14, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan, and will conclude on October 23, 2024, in Seattle, Washington.

Sivan and Charli spawned a successful collaborative relationship in 2018 after working together on their song "1999," followed by the release of "2099" the next year.

