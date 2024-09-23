Singer Troye Sivan Calls Out 'Genuinely Homophobic' Gossip About Why He's On Tour

And if you never experienced this disciplinary consequence, well, good on you.

However, teachers will often exploit their position and unfairly send students out of the classroom for a minor grievance.



The internet didn't disappoint with providing examples of this when RedditorDilophosaurusMilk asked:



"What is the dumbest thing you got sent to the principal's office for as a kid?"

Sometimes, doing the right thing is the wrong thing.



A Good Deed Punished

"My friend broke his wrist (obviously broken) on the playground, and I ran inside to help the teacher find an icepack. It took at least 5 minutes before I lost my patience and ran inside because around a year earlier, I came across one while cleaning the principal's office (that was deserved, tho)."

"Because kids weren’t allowed to go inside during recess (while I helped both the teacher and my friend), I had to stay at the principal's office and had detention for a week…"

– DeporterAcadiens

Young Caretaker



"Back in junior high one of my classmates passed out while sitting outside on the bench during lunchtime."

"One of her friends stayed with her in the office till the other girl's mom came to get her, so the friend was 10-15 minutes late to class."

"The teacher asked her why she was late, and she told her what happened."

"I'll never forget that old bat's response: 'Why? You're not her mother.' "

– Historical_Gur_3054

Lesson In Retaliating

"For getting beat up."

"I kid you not, the principal once told me that if I don't fight, I won't get in trouble. I let this kid bully me and punch me repeatedly in the face, just to avoid getting in trouble. I was still sent to the principal's office, and then told by him that I was in a fight so I'm getting suspended, even though I didn't fight."

"From his point of view, by getting punched in the face, I'm involved in the fight."

"I never trusted authorities again after that."

– Former_Range_1730

Undeserved Punishment



"Similar situation, I was knocked unconscious by someone who felt that I didn’t deserve to be on the lacrosse team."

"After being checked out by the school nurse, my mother and I were told that I was being suspended even though 'the other boy said that he did it completely and fully without provocation and he admitted as such.' ”

– Rhana

If it's offensive, it is worthy of discipline.

Fashion Faux Pas



"I once got sent to the principal's office for wearing mismatched socks. Apparently, it was a 'distraction.' "

– Ellymoree

"That's wild. Reminds me of an episode of Monk. Tony Shalhoub's character couldn't focus on solving a crime because an officer's mismatched socks were triggering his OCD so that officer was sent home. Good show."

– OP

Sometimes, there is just no justice.

Harassed By A Teacher



"Oh 😡🙋🏼♀️.... Let me tell you why I got sent to the principal's office in 7th grade...my shop teacher walked up to me and kissed my hand then, KISSED MY MOUTH. I slapped his face, and he told me to go to the principal's office! This was in front of every single kid in that class!!"

"The principal called my mom, I remember she was in that office within less than 10mins flat. I called that shop teacher down to the office, and they told me to wait outside the office with the school secretary."

"I'm 50 years old, and I can STILL hear my mother screaming/ripping them a new a**hole. I was moved to Home Ec Class. My mom made a police report- her boyfriend was a cop. Nothing else ever came of it. That teacher left the school at the end of the year."

– Wyo911

Suspicious Media

"I'll always remember the time I took the Madagascar CD to school to exchange it for the Ice Age CD with a friend in 9th grade. The CDs didn't have covers, and when the principal caught us exchanging them, he assumed the worst and called our parents to school."

"But then, when the principal opened the CD on his desktop, it was playing Madagascar! My parents were annoyed for being called to school for no reason, and the principal had to apologize. This all happened in India, and it was quite an unforgettable experience!"

– Apprehensive_Day_654

Playing With Food

"They served dinner rolls in the cafeteria at lunch. About 4th grade, a teacher sent me to the principal's office for sticking my finger in my roll. Not throwing it at anyone. Just sitting there bored and playing with my food. I got five licks from the principal. Even at the time I thought this is ridiculous. Still do."

"This was back in the days when if you got in trouble at school you didn’t dare tell your parents and you hoped they didn’t find out because you’d just get in more trouble at home."

– Justbeingme_92

Rotten Apple

"High School - eating an apple in the hallway before homeroom. the VP wanted me to throw it out and i refused because i didn't want to waste food. got detention. was released as soon as the busses left. had to find a ride home."

"at lunch i found the worst looking, bruised, mushy apple i could find and brought it to detention with me. left it on her desk."

– IceeEwe

Fleeing A Threat



"Running to a trusted teacher's room when a girl was chasing me with a freaking shiv. wtf, he literally said, well, you should've gone to the gym coach (it happened in the locker room after pe). I asked him what the hell did he think I was going to do, stop and consider who to go to first? I was about to be stabbed, you idiot."

"I actually said those exact words, this memory is so strong it's like it happened yesterday. He just stood there slack-jawed and then, without saying anything else, said, 'Ok, go back to class.' What a dimwit."

– Opening-End-7346



Other times, the punishment may have been understandable.

Coin Slice

"In 6th grade, I cut a dime in half on a paper cutter, and was given a week of in school suspension for ‘making weapons’. The school was in DC, and the principal also called the Secret Service for ‘defacing money.' "

"An agent actually showed up! He spoke to me for all of 30 seconds, basically saying I’d have been smarter to use it at an ice cream truck, and half a dime is no use to anyone."

"A science teacher who took a shine to me later told me that the agent spent half an hour with the principal, explaining that his call was stupid, an absolute waste of time, and not to do it again. Made that week in ISS go a little easier for me."

– Wax_and_Wane

Witch Hunt

"I got interested in the Salem witch trials when I was about 11, and as a fast reader who hyper-fixates, I had checked several books out of the library on the topic to read. I kept these books on my desk and carried them around while doing my research."

"One of the other kids in my class went crying to the principal that I was a witch, so I got called into the principal's office to explain my choice of reading."

"Thankfully the principal took one look at my books, saw that they were all non-fiction/history, and pretty much laughed me out of the office. (For context, this was the early 90s, so the Satanic panic was still going fairly strong.)"

– Beshelar



I have a naturally resonant voice that always gets me into trouble.

I wasn't necessarily sent to the principal's office, but I did have to stay after school for detention on more than two occasions because I was talking in class involuntarily loudly.

My middle school classmates weren't necessarily always quiet during class. They always talked about their weekend plans or who they thought was cute as their amorous feelings were taking shape.

Unfortunately, whenever I casually tried to engage in hushed conversations, I didn't know how to control my voice, and I often peeved the teachers and embarrassed the students. As a result of the interruption I had to deal with the consequences of that.

Sigh. At least I was able to make a theatrical career out of it eventually.

