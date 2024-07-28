Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Fed-Up Teacher Of 24 Years Reveals Why She's Decided To Quit In Eye-Opening Viral TikTok

Screenshots from @fitpeanut's TikTok video
@fitpeanut/TikTok

Teacher and TikToker @fitpeanut explained in a viral video how the way people currently parent their kids has led her to quit the profession.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 28, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

It's no secret that the public education system is far from perfect and that students often have to lean on their classrooms when their home environment is lacking.

But teachers have been becoming increasingly loud about the fact that the teacher landscape has changed dramatically, too—and for many teachers, it's simply too impossible of a job to continue.

Teacher and TikToker @fitpeanut shared in a long series of TikTok videos about the truth and difficulties of teaching and, more pointedly, why she is leaving the profession.

The TikToker has filmed 180 "The Truth about Teaching" videos to date, but her two most popular videos are about why she decided to quit teaching, and the day that she officially retired.

You can watch the video from the day before her resignation here:

"I have seen education change in 24 years, and it hasn't changed for the better. And a lot of it has to do with parenting or lack thereof."
" Parents don't appear to be teaching their children the basic life skills, such as how to self-regulate, how to act in social situations, how to speak to an adult, how to manage their emotions, and how to respect physical boundaries."
"As of late, we have become such a feelings-based society, so instead of teaching their child how to become empowered or practicing a little bit of tough love, they acquiesce because some of these kids have been reared to be overly fragile."
"Teaching is a dying profession. I, for one, have 24 years of experience, and I am leaving. Another experienced teacher bites the dust."
@fitpeanut

#teachertox #teachersoftiktok #teachertrend #teachertokusa #teachertruth #teacherquittok #foryou #teachersquitting #teachershortage #fyp #teachersbelike #imateacher #teacherlife #teachersquittalk #teacherstiktok #

You can watch the video the day of her resignation here:

"I have been doing this, like I said, for a very long time. My goal was to make it to the end of the year before I 'retired,' but I can't."
"I am here making this video, and I am speaking to you, the parents."
"Parents, you need to get off the backs of your teachers."
"I am leaving this profession because the societal expectations of teachers are out of control."
@fitpeanut

#teacherstiktok #teachersquitting #foryou #teacherburnout #teach #education #teacher

Needless to say, the TikTok video divided viewers, and the conversation was nothing short of heated.

There were those who strongly agreed with the former teacher, stating that conditions were far too difficult, unstable and demanding for teachers to do anything beyond "babysit" at this point.

But others felt that teachers should have already understood what they were getting into, to do the job they were hired to do, and to not give up on "their kids."

Some were empathetic of the former teacher's feelings and understood why she was quitting.

@fitpeanut/TikTok

@fitpeanut/TikTok

@fitpeanut/TikTok

@fitpeanut/TikTok

@fitpeanut/TikTok

@fitpeanut/TikTok

@fitpeanut/TikTok

@fitpeanut/TikTok

@fitpeanut/TikTok

@fitpeanut/TikTok

But others called her out for "whining," not doing her job and generally being a part of the problem.

@fitpeanut/TikTok

@fitpeanut/TikTok

@fitpeanut/TikTok

@fitpeanut/TikTok

@fitpeanut/TikTok

@fitpeanut/TikTok

@fitpeanut/TikTok

@fitpeanut/TikTok

@fitpeanut/TikTok

@fitpeanut/TikTok

This is one of those hot button topics that everyone has an opinion on and everyone gets super intense over expressing those opinions.

That's part of the problem, honestly.

If we could create a safe space where teachers, parents, administrators and even students could talk about what they like and don't like about the current education system, we might make progress toward something far better for everyone.

Latest News

Screenshots from @itscontrarymary's TikTok video
Viral Tiktok Videos

TikToker Goes Viral With Natural Hack For Keeping Mosquitoes Away Better Than Repellents

A Man in a suit walking away.
Trending

The Fastest People Have Ever Seen A Coworker Quit

More from Trending/viral-tiktok-videos

Donald Trump; Kamala Harris
Brandon Bell/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images

Harris Campaign Perfectly Shames '78-Year-Old Criminal' Trump Over 'Weird' Fox Appearance

In a snarky press release, Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign criticized former President Donald Trump following his "quite weird" Fox News appearance.

On Thursday, the campaign released a press release titled “Statement on a 78-Year-Old Criminal’s Fox News Appearance" in response to Trump's Thursday appearance on Fox and Friends, following President Biden's Wednesday speech in which he officially passed the torch to VP Kamala Harris.

Keep ReadingShow less
Keanu Reeves; Reeves as Neo in "The Matrix"
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Warners Bros.

Keanu Reeves Gets Choked Up Talking About How 'The Matrix' 'Changed My Life'

All-around Hollywood good guy Keanu Reeves got visibly emotional when he reflected on the legacy of TheMatrix, which is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The 59-year-old Canadian actor, known for many of his action films as well as for his philanthropy and affable persona off-camera, sat down with Stephen Colbert on his Late Show to promote his latest project, a novel written in collaboration with author China Miéville called The Book of Elsewhere.

Keep ReadingShow less
Taylor Swift; Ryan Reynolds
Gregor Fischer/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney

Taylor Swift Just Perfectly Trolled Ryan Reynolds With A Post Hyping 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Unstoppable mega music star Taylor Swift brilliantly trolled her Hollywood bestie Ryan Reynolds in a post while celebrating the long-anticipated July 26 release of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Swift, who is close to wrapping up the European leg of her record-smashing The Eras Tour before returning for her final U.S. leg, posted a group photo on her Instagram story.

Keep ReadingShow less
passenger waiting due to the global communications outage caused by CrowdStrike
Hesham Elsherif/Anadolu via Getty Images

CrowdStrike Offers Customers $10 Gift Cards To Apologize For Outage—Except They Don't Work

CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity firm responsible for a faulty upgrade that resulted in a worldwide outage for Windows devices last week, is saying they're sorry to customers with a $10 Uber Eats gift card.

There is one problem, though.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jennifer Aniston; J.D. Vance
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston Rips JD Vance Over His 'Childless Cat Ladies' Rant In Rare Political Post

Friends star Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram stories to call out former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance over his 2021 criticism of "childless cat ladies" trying to make America "miserable."

At the time, Vance told then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the country is run by “Democrats… corporate oligarchs… a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices they made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”

Keep ReadingShow less