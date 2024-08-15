A New Wax Figure Of Taylor Swift Was Just Unveiled In Germany—And Fans Are Not Impressed

Fans of Taylor Swift were not impressed after the Panoptikum Museum in Hamburg, Germany unveiled their wax likeness of the pop star

The figure is adorned in a blue sequinned outfit, with its hands forming a heart symbol. The creation took approximately seven months to complete. Swift herself has not commented on the creation; she is currently making more stops on her worldwide Eras Tour and is selling out shows in London.

A photo of the Swift waxwork, dubbed "Taylor Smith" by some critical social media users, quickly made its way online.





@TheSwiftSociety/X

A few unimpressed Swifties said the statue didn't look at all like Swift, saying it looked like "Ashley."





But first, who is Ashley?

Ashley is none other than former Florida nurse Ashley Leechin, who is known for her physical resemblance to Swift and has had fillers, botox, and a septoplasty to appear more like a lookalike. Some Swifties have criticized Leechin, believing she excessively impersonates Swift and has adopted the singer's mannerisms and lifestyle to an unhealthy degree.

It became clear pretty quickly that Swift's fans didn't care for the wax figure at all.





This isn't the first time a wax figure has raised eyebrows for not resembling the celebrity it claims to portray.

In 2021, the Berlin branch of the iconic Madame Tussaud's wax museum faced widespread mockery after unveiling its wax figure of pop star Rihanna, which was described as "at best, British pop singer and actress Lily Allen with an addiction to tanning beds and a tinted foundation habit costing thousands of dollars a day."

Similarly, Ripley's Believe It Or Not! made headlines earlier this spring for its wax figure of singer Lady Gaga ahead of her starring role as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to 2019's Joker. At the time, social media users joked that the statue wasn't exactly helping the film's marketing campaign considering it looks nothing like her.