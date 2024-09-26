Skip to content
Texas Democrat Lays Out How Trump & Vance Would React If They 'Met Jesus Today'—And Yep, That Tracks

Screenshot of James Talarico; Donald Trump and J.D. Vance
@jamestalarico/X; Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic Texas State Rep. James Talarico laid out in a powerful speech how Trump, Vance and Christian nationalists are the antithesis of Jesus—and how he thinks they'd react if they were to meet him today.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 26, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

Texas State Democratic Representative James Talarico laid out in a powerful speech how former President Donald Trump, his running mate J.D. Vance, and Christian nationalists are the antithesis of Jesus Christ—and pointed out how they'd likely react if they were to meet him today.

Despite his adultery, dishonesty, criminal behavior, and other personal shortcomings, Trump claims to be a Christian and has actively sought the support of the evangelical community. He has delivered on his pledges to appoint conservative Christian judges to senior positions, a move that has been instrumental in restricting women’s reproductive rights and solidifying his base.

However, a subset of Christian nationalists, estimated to make up around 10% of the U.S. population, stands out by advocating for Christianity to be the official and dominant religion of the country.

None of their ideas are rooted in the gospel, which Talarico pointed out in the following remarks that stressed what Trump, Vance, and their supporters would actually think about Jesus if he showed up right now:

"Christian nationalists have taken Trump as their new Christ because he's everything the first one was not. Jesus was poor, Trump is rich. Jesus was meek, Trump is a bully. Jesus lost, and Trump is obsessed with winning."
"I honestly think that if Donald Trump and J.D. Vance met Jesus today, they would ridicule him as a single, childless hippie. In fact, Donald Trump Jr. explicitly rejected Jesus' Sermon on the Mount—he said turning the other cheek 'has got us nothing.'"
"How did we get to the point where loving your enemy is 'weak' and loving your neighbor is 'woke'? I mean, they are literally rejecting the central teachings of Jesus because those teachings don't serve their own self-interest."
"Christian nationalism is not about the way of Jesus; it's about the pursuit of power."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Many concurred with his remarks.



Talarico made headlines last year for a speech he gave in which he opposed a proposed bill that would require the display of the Ten Commandments in every Texas classroom.

Talarico has led the opposition to the proposed Senate Bill 1515, accusing Texas Republicans of "trying to force public schools" to display the scripture. A Christian himself, Talarico has called such displays "idolatrous."

At the time, Talarico said his "concern is instead of bringing a bill that will feed the hungry, clothe the naked, heal the sick, we instead mandate that people put up a poster.” He noted that the bill's "exclusionary" and "arrogant" nature "are diametrically opposed to the teachings of Jesus."

