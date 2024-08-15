Brutal New 'Back To School' Ad Featuring Donald Trump As A Bus Driver Is Going Viral—And Hoo Boy

A new political ad demonstrating why U.S. voters shouldn't cast their ballot for former Republican President Donald Trump has gone viral.
Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell of California used his campaign to fund the anti-Trump ad featuring a Trump impersonator at the helm of a school bus.
The clip starts with a mother sending her daughter off to school at the bus stop, lovingly telling her to "have a great day at school."
Things turn ominous as the yellow school bus pulls up and the door opens to reveal "Trump" at the wheel.
He touts his accomplishments like being a "dictator on day one", overturning "Roe v. Wade ", and predicting "fire, fury" and "bloodbath" if he is not elected.
The mother turns to the young child and says, "You know what honey? I'm gonna drive you today."
Trump shrugs off the rejection and continues down the road and knocks over nearby garbage bins on the street as he composes a social media post on his phone, referring to himself as “A Very Stable Genius!!!!!”
The ad ends with a tagline, asking parents:
"If you wouldn't trust him with your kid, why would you trust him with your country?
Swalwell, who previously ran in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries, shared the ad on X and doubled down on the message in the caption:
"It’s BACK TO SCHOOL time in America."
"And if we don’t trust Trump with our kids, we can’t trust him with our country."
You can see the ad here.
Social media users gave it a huge thumbs-up.
The clip Swalwell spearheaded was created by writer-producer David Grae, editor Michael Lim, and composer W.G. Snuffy Walden as part of an effort along with congressional Democrats to appeal to a younger generation of Democrats.
It was released on various high-profile social media platforms ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago from August 19–22.
The ad also serves as a reminder of Trump's erratic behavior by using the metaphor of a school bus to demonstrate that he could jeopardize the future of our democracy if he were to lead the country for a second term.