Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Brutal New 'Back To School' Ad Featuring Donald Trump As A Bus Driver Is Going Viral—And Hoo Boy

Anti-Trump "Back To School" ad
@ericswalwell/X

Rep. Eric Swalwell released a new ad asking parents why they would trust Trump 'with your country' if they wouldn't trust him with their kids.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiAug 15, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

A new political ad demonstrating why U.S. voters shouldn't cast their ballot for former Republican President Donald Trump has gone viral.

Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell of California used his campaign to fund the anti-Trump ad featuring a Trump impersonator at the helm of a school bus.

The clip starts with a mother sending her daughter off to school at the bus stop, lovingly telling her to "have a great day at school."

Things turn ominous as the yellow school bus pulls up and the door opens to reveal "Trump" at the wheel.

He touts his accomplishments like being a "dictator on day one", overturning "Roe v. Wade ", and predicting "fire, fury" and "bloodbath" if he is not elected.

The mother turns to the young child and says, "You know what honey? I'm gonna drive you today."

Trump shrugs off the rejection and continues down the road and knocks over nearby garbage bins on the street as he composes a social media post on his phone, referring to himself as “A Very Stable Genius!!!!!”

The ad ends with a tagline, asking parents:

"If you wouldn't trust him with your kid, why would you trust him with your country?

Swalwell, who previously ran in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries, shared the ad on X and doubled down on the message in the caption:

"It’s BACK TO SCHOOL time in America."
"And if we don’t trust Trump with our kids, we can’t trust him with our country."

You can see the ad here.

Social media users gave it a huge thumbs-up.









The clip Swalwell spearheaded was created by writer-producer David Grae, editor Michael Lim, and composer W.G. Snuffy Walden as part of an effort along with congressional Democrats to appeal to a younger generation of Democrats.

It was released on various high-profile social media platforms ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago from August 19–22.

The ad also serves as a reminder of Trump's erratic behavior by using the metaphor of a school bus to demonstrate that he could jeopardize the future of our democracy if he were to lead the country for a second term.

Latest News

More from Popular

Taylor Swift
Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

A New Wax Figure Of Taylor Swift Was Just Unveiled In Germany—And Fans Are Not Impressed

Fans of Taylor Swift were not impressed after the Panoptikum Museum in Hamburg, Germany unveiled their wax likeness of the pop star

The figure is adorned in a blue sequinned outfit, with its hands forming a heart symbol. The creation took approximately seven months to complete. Swift herself has not commented on the creation; she is currently making more stops on her worldwide Eras Tour and is selling out shows in London.

Keep ReadingShow less
Fede Alvarez; Ridley Scott
Mike Marsland/WireImage; Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

'Alien: Romulus' Director Shares Hilariously Blunt Note He Got From Ridley Scott On First Day Of Filming

Director Fede Alvarez has big shoes to fill as the director of the next installment in the Alien franchise—and if he didn't already know it, he does now.

Director Ridley Scott practically forged his entire career directing the franchise's first installment, 1979's sci-fi horror classic Alien, and made both it and himself the stuff of legend.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kirk Cameron
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Kirk Cameron Ripped After Claiming Public School Turns Kids Into 'Drag Queens' And 'Strippers'

Former Growing Pains star Kirk Cameron—a prominent figure among the religious far-right—was criticized after launching into a screed about the alleged dangers of public schools, claiming they turn children into "drag queens" and "strippers."

In a conversation with evangelical podcaster Elizabeth Johnston, he said:

Keep ReadingShow less
Person getting a tattoo
Photo by Maixent Viau on Unsplash

People Describe The Dumbest Tattoos They've Ever Seen

Tattoos are one of those things that, while they technically can be removed, are a pretty permanent decision to make.

After all, it's on your body, and depending on where it's placed, not only will other people see it, but they'll assume that it's highly representative of some aspect of your personality.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Nate Byrne giving weather forecast
ABC News Australia

Australian Meteorologist Praised For How He Handled Panic Attack During Live TV Report

People online are praising ABC News Australia meteorologist Nate Byrne for the way he handled a panic attack he experienced while giving a live weather report.

On Monday, Byrne was delivering the morning forecast when he paused and told viewers he needed to "stop for a second," telling them he was having a panic attack.

Keep ReadingShow less