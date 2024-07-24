Ryan Reynolds Just Revealed The Name Of His Fourth Child At 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Premiere

While thanking his family at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York on Monday, Ryan Reynolds revealed the name of his and Blake Lively's fourth child.
The couple, who share James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, had yet to share details of their youngest child born in February 2023.
But thanks to Reynolds' speech at the premiere, the world now knows the name of their youngest is Olin.
Thanking his family for their support, the actor shared:
“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here."
“I want to thank my kids — James, Inez, Betty, Olin — who are here."
"I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life.”
You can watch below.
People on social media approved.
A few even joked that Taylor Swift has her work cut out for her with this name as the singer included the names James, Inez and Betty in her 2020 album Folklore.
In fact, Reynolds himself joked on Today in May:
“We’ll say this. We’re still waiting, so Taylor, let’s maybe start."
"You know, (she’s a) prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here?"
"And lazy’s not a word I’d attach to Taylor.”
It looks like she finally came through.