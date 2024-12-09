Skip to content
Pete Davidson Stuns Fans By Revealing Just How Little New 'SNL' Cast Members Make

Pete Davidson
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fans of the iconic late night sketch show were surprised by the comedian's claim about how much new cast members make per episode when he was asked what he splurged on with his first paycheck.

AB Keith
By AB KeithDec 09, 2024
Pete Davidson's recent revelation about how much new SNL cast members make per episode is no laughing matter.

The comedian made the claim during a quick interview by New York magazine when he was asked about his big splurge after getting his first paycheck from the late night sketch show.

Davidson, who was a part of the show from 2014 to 2022, laughed at the question:

“Do you guys know what they pay us?”

He then disclosed:

“It’s like three grand an episode."
"I think I got dinner.”

And he wasn't the only alum who expressed that the term "splurge" was a bit of a stretch.

Jason Sudeikis, who was a writer and cast member from 2003 to 2013 answered:

“You don’t make enough money to make big purchases, so I think New York rent was probably the biggest purchase I made after writing my first year on ‘SNL.’”

Others also shared their big purchases, although many noted they weren't the wisest.

You can watch below.

People in the comments expressed their disappointment that such a large network paid so little.

@nymag/Instagram

@nymag/Instagram

@nymag/Instagram

@nymag/Instagram

Many, however, were quite entertained by the splurge choices.

@nymag/Instagram

@nymag/Instagram

@nymag/Instagram

Of course, several also noted they wouldn't mind a weekly $3k paycheck.

@nymag/Instagram

@nymag/Instagram

@nymag/Instagram

@nymag/Instagram

SNL has yet to comment, but it sure seems that most of the former cast was in the same ferry boat as Pete.

