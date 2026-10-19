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Paul McCartney's Hilarious Impression Of Current Pop Music Has Fans Screaming

Amy Poehler; Paul McCartney
Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Music icon Paul McCartney had Amy Poehler and fans cracking up after sharing his impression of modern pop music on Poehler's Good Hang podcast—and it's hilariously accurate.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyOct 19, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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You could say Sir Paul McCartney knows a thing or two about pop music, as the former frontman of one of the most iconic pop acts of all time, The Beatles.

And when it comes to today's pop music? Let's just say he's not a huge fan!

McCartney is going viral after giving his two cents on what today's pop music sounds like while being interviewed by Amy Poehler on her Good Hang podcast.

And well, it's downright hilarious—and extremely on point for anyone with taste!

Asked by Poehler what he thinks of today's music, he didn't give the typical old person answer of "too loud" or anything you might expect.

Instead, McCartney basically said he finds it all dumb and boring! He told Poehler that he finds much of today's tunes "banal" which Poehler agreed with.

But then he did an impression of how every song today sounds that was so absurd—and so absurdly on point—it has the internet screaming.

Along with a little shimmy, McCartney sang:

"I want your hoo hoo! Huh huh!"

When Poehler erupted into hysterics, McCartney quipped:

"This could be a hit!"

You gotta admit it is kinda catchy, so much so that people online joked that the silly tune was stuck in their heads. Earworm alert!

And pretty much everyone online was mesmerized by the clip,.

Even the likes of Ben Stiller reposted it, and tons of people shared Stiller's enthusiasm, whether it was for the somehow catchily absurd tune or his bizarre little dance moves.


One popular online remixer account even turned McCartney's lark into an actual pop song.

Of course, modern pop fandom is nothing if not deranged, so there was also plenty of anger that came McCartney's way from today's "stans" who had a lot of "shut up old man" energy to throw McCartney's way.

Those criticisms might be over the top, but some of the others definitely weren't. Because the thing is, "I want your hoo hoo!"? Well... is that really that far from some of the songs McCartney wrote in the '60s?

After all, the exact style of catchy, silly pop tunes was basically a staple of the 1960s when the Beatles rose to prominence—largely by helping invent that very style in the first place.

Plenty of people were quick to point out that many of the most iconic The Beatles songs that McCartney wrote, like "I Wanna Hold Your Hand," "Twist and Shout," "She Loves You" are dead-on examples of what he was mocking.




Even Poehler herself couldn't let it slide. She playfully ribbed McCartney by saying:

"This from the man who gave us 'She Loves Me Yeah, Yeah, Yeah.' So I mean, 'doth protest.'"

Poehler's good-natured ribbing didn't seem to sit well with Sir McCartney, however. He shut right up and looked low-key annoyed!

But two things can be true at once! He can still be right and have a pedigree of exactly what he was criticizing, just from a different era. After all, shouldn't pop music have progressed beyond it's more primitive origins?

Whatever the case, while the imitators might be many, there's nothing quite like the original, and Sir Paul will always have that!

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