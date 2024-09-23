New Jersey's Official X Account Just Started A Hilarious Feud With Pennsylvania—And Oh Dear

New Jersey got feisty and skewered neighboring Pennsylvania with a dig in response to a tweet asking where the "saddest place on earth" might be.
The tagline is a riff on Disneyland's designation as "The Happiest Place on Earth," which Creepy.org's X account invoked to get responses for the following inquiry:
"If Disneyland is the 'happiest' place on Earth, where do you think is the 'saddest' place on earth?"
While social media users humored the account that explores the "creepy side of the world" with irreverently hilarious comments, the official X account for the state of New Jersey joined in and provided its "saddest place" pick with a graphic that spoke for itself.
It was a map of the state of Pennsylvania.
Yeah, NJ went there.
Needless to say, Pennsylvanians were seething and sent retaliatory strikes against the Garden State.
@t4bletennis/X
Meanwhile, social media users grabbed some popcorn.
Some begged to differ.
Others savaged NJ with plenty of shade.
One Pennsylvanian thought it was a game well played.
This wasn't the first time NJ fired first shots at its neighbors.
When Connecticut revealed new road signs recently, including one that indicated the state was the "Pizza Capital of the United States," the official NJ X account said, "I don't think so."
The account tagged U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and asked:
"Is it legal to lie on road signs @SecretaryPete ?? asking for a friend."
With NJ's recent jab at the Keystone State, it all comes down to this: Are you Team NJ or Team PA?