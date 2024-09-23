Skip to content

Melania Gets Brutal Reminder After Launching New Christmas Ornament Grift

New Jersey's Official X Account Just Started A Hilarious Feud With Pennsylvania—And Oh Dear

New Jersey Pennsylvania welcome signs with overlay tweet from @jimbofication that reads "oh nj wants to fight"
Paul Souders/GettyImages, wellesenterprises/GettyImages

The official X account of the state of New Jersey just dragged Pennsylvania hard in a single tweet about the "saddest place on Earth"—and Pennsylvanians are up in arms.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiSep 23, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

New Jersey got feisty and skewered neighboring Pennsylvania with a dig in response to a tweet asking where the "saddest place on earth" might be.

The tagline is a riff on Disneyland's designation as "The Happiest Place on Earth," which Creepy.org's X account invoked to get responses for the following inquiry:

"If Disneyland is the 'happiest' place on Earth, where do you think is the 'saddest' place on earth?"

While social media users humored the account that explores the "creepy side of the world" with irreverently hilarious comments, the official X account for the state of New Jersey joined in and provided its "saddest place" pick with a graphic that spoke for itself.

It was a map of the state of Pennsylvania.

Yeah, NJ went there.

Needless to say, Pennsylvanians were seething and sent retaliatory strikes against the Garden State.

@t4bletennis/X




Meanwhile, social media users grabbed some popcorn.



Some begged to differ.


Others savaged NJ with plenty of shade.





One Pennsylvanian thought it was a game well played.

This wasn't the first time NJ fired first shots at its neighbors.

When Connecticut revealed new road signs recently, including one that indicated the state was the "Pizza Capital of the United States," the official NJ X account said, "I don't think so."

The account tagged U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and asked:

"Is it legal to lie on road signs @SecretaryPete ?? asking for a friend."

With NJ's recent jab at the Keystone State, it all comes down to this: Are you Team NJ or Team PA?

