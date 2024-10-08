MTG's Bizarre Tweet Urging Americans To Drink Raw Milk Gets Epically Fact-Checked

Maybe that's why there's so much conflict between them.

The other generations still around are The Greatest Generation (1901-1927), Gen Z (1997-2012), and Gen Alpha (2013-2025).

Each generation has seen major changes.

Since 1901, horses and trains were replaced with automobiles and airplanes as the major forms of travel. TV was invented, the film industry expanded from a novelty to a global entertainment empire, and telephones became our primary means of communication.

The internet and computers didn't exist in 1901 or in any meaningful capacity 1981.

Social media? Cell phones? Streaming services? Smart phones? Apps?

None of those existed when I was in college in the late 80s, but now I'm using them every day.

But a TV with knobs and dials, a radio with an antenna, a cassette player, a landline phone? I haven't used any of those in years.

Reddit user DioriteLover asked:

"What is likely to die along with the baby boomers generation?"

Printed Newspapers

"Newspapers."

"Only boomers get them now, they are half the size they used to be, and all of the content has been replaced by ads and generic nationwide stuff that's not unique to your area."

~ Suppafly

Baby Boom Mementos

"All things sentimental to the aging are starting to drop in price. Because the younger generation has no attachment to them."

"Dealing with depression glass out of my mother's cabinets now. They are not worth that much anymore. I had a hard time getting relatives to take them."

"Old tractors used to be high dollar because the older folk had money and that's the tractor gramps or dad had. It's the one they learned to use on the farm."

"That generation is going, going, almost gone. I saw a fully restored 50's Allas Chamber tri-wheel tractor sell for 1,500 dollars a year or so ago. The new tires were worth almost that much."

"20 years ago, it would have sold for 20k in a lot worse shape. Ford's have lost half their value in the last decade or so."

"Muscle cars from the 60's are the next ones to lose their value in my opinion. Sports cars from the 80's are starting to gain some value because that generation is trying to relive their youth now."

~ Educational-Ad2063

Waiting Room TVs

"The dominance of television in public spaces (I hope)."

"I can't wait for the day when doctor's offices realize they can just get rid of their TVs and stop paying the cable/satellite fees, it'll make waiting rooms far less obnoxious."

~ DuvalHeart

Aryan Beauty Standard

"That the most beautiful people are all big-breasted, blue-eyed blondes."

"Instead, people will find appeal in a variety of different looks."

~ RedRing86

Cable News

"Cable news networks."

~ ocarina97

"Hopefully including the channels that call themselves news, but are really just lightly hidden propaganda machines."

~ Velorian-Steel

Elvis Fandom

"Elvis fandom—not listening to the music, but memorabilia and pilgrimages to Memphis."

"Attendance at Graceland has been steadily declining for years because his Boomer fans are dying off."

~ originalchaosinabox

Harley-Davidson

"It's looking like Harley-Davidson might not make it through: attempts to vary their advertising towards younger demographics seem to just piss off their rusted on supporters, so they're stuck between getting money now and trying to make it later."

"Personally, I'm not that upset to see a company die when all they have are outdated designs that they charge a premium for due to an image that people can no longer relate to."

"If you're an exec at H-D, you gotta be sweating bullets over being simultaneously a boomer brand young people dislike, and too woke to keep for the older, more traditional crowd."

~ Personal-Magician311

Cellphone Holders

"The cellphone holder that clips onto the belt."

~ Junior-ME14

Timeshares

"Timeshares. I worked in corporate for one of the largest timeshare companies in the world, and I left believing that it was absolutely a scam. Employee benefits were amazing, but the sales people will absolutely lie to you to secure a sale."

"We used to get A LOT of inquiries on exit options—these companies will put your unit on a resale market, but it’ll never get sold. This will force people to exit via third party for a faster exit, but the third party market is littered with scams."

"I’ve had to deal with so many timeshare owners who are out $50,000+ because they explored the third party resale market and never actually exited."

"If you own a timeshare and are exploring exit options via third parties, please do not send someone money for them to help get your timeshare sold. It’s a scam, and the scammers will obtain your personal information."

~ DaMilkGod

Porcelain Figurines

"Porcelain figurine collections."

~ nonesuchnotion

"Funko Pops are the new Precious Moments."

~ greenbeangrape

"Pokémon cards are the new stamp collections."

~ RevoOps

ALL CAPS

"TEXT MESSAGES AND FACEBOOK POSTS IN ALL CAPS. -LOVE, GRANDMA

~ Worchestershshhhrrer

Saving The Nice Dishes

"Fancy,unused fine china dish sets."

~ thundering-horse

"Yes! Just take the plates out and use them."

"You have friends over? Fancy plates!

"Your dog graduated from obedience school? Fancy plates!"

"You tried a new recipe? Fancy plate that sh*t up!"

~ Go_Plate_326

Mystery Salary

"Not listing the salary on a job posting."

~ NoeyCannoli

Formal Living Rooms

"Formal living rooms, with furniture you're not allowed to sit on."

~ vbpatel & vpblackheart

"Having a normal living room that is used every day and then another pristine 'living room' that no one is allowed to go in."

~ Head-Impress1818

Current Powers That Be

"95% of our current national politicians."

~ Entire-Inflation-627

"I think eventually there will be enough momentum to put term limits and age limits in government office, so I believe in due time that it being the norm to be 60, 70, 80 or even 90 years old and in the government will eventually be a thing of the past."

"Not even really sure if it’s always been a thing or just the Silent Gen and Boomers that absolutely refuse to get out of office even when they have Alzheimer’s and dementia."

~ Unlikely-Distance-41

What would you add to the list?