MTG's Bizarre Tweet Urging Americans To Drink Raw Milk Gets Epically Fact-Checked

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The MAGA Rep. was hit with a massive community note on X after urging people to drink raw milk to "Make America Healthy Again."

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyOct 08, 2024
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan.
Far-right Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has become notorious for trafficking in some of the most idiotic—and bigoted—conspiracy theories out there.

So she's of course a perfect candidate to fall for one of the right's dumbest obsessions: raw milk.

Right-wingers, especially those in the MAGA-sphere, love the stuff, despite the fact that it's often incredibly unsafe and often makes people sick.

Not that we should expect much better out of people who think vaccines make you gay and whatnot—and certainly not Marjorie Taylor Greene, who recently took to X to give her full-throated endorsement of raw milk.

Taylor Greene wrote:

“Raw Milk does a body good. Make America Healthy Again!”

Oh brother.

Raw milk has become one of the latest chapters in the right-wing's culture wars and one of the latest ways the crunchy-hippiness of the far left, where raw milk has long been a "wellness" staple, has met up with the far right, who believe warnings about raw milk's dangers are part of the government's efforts to deceive them and regulation of dairy is tyranny.

What takes this idiotic culture war to something beyond parody, however, is that many far-right influencers advise you to boil raw milk before drinking it—which is literally just pasteurization, a process that is by default a part of the processing of milk you buy at the grocery store, and is, in fact, the opposite of "raw," and is the very process right-wingers claim is infringing on their freedom.

Anyway, the science is that raw milk is often dangerous enough that it can literally kill you. And as MTG"s very idiotic tweet gained more traction, a novel-length Community Note quickly appeared below it citing everything from the CDC to the Cleveland Clinic to Harvard University.

The Community Note reads:

"Raw milk consumption is linked to a number of foodborne illnesses (e.g., Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, E. coli, Listeria, Brucella, and Salmonella) that can result in serious complications and death."

These pathogens can cause everything from diarrhea and vomiting to serious diseases like Guillain-Barré syndrome or kidney failure, which can be fatal. Not that the cohort that thinks injecting horse dewormer is a cure for COVID can be reasoned with.

Many people online were quick to scold MTG and call out how dangerously deluded she is on myriad topics.







Anyway, never forget that dying of easily-avoided foodborne pathogens is freedom, sheeple!

