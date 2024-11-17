Mom Hilariously Predicts Everything Her Toddlers Say In Cute Viral TikTok

When we think of an "absentee parent," we can too easily think of examples of a parent who isn't around, who isn't engaged with their kids, and who spends too much time in front of a screen.

But when we think of a committed and engaged parent, it can be easy to forget just how pure, adorable, and honestly hilarious it can be.

Mom and TikToker @haileyosbrne reminded everyone what it meant for kids to be truly seen in a series of videos in which she predicted what her toddlers' responses would be to the things that she said. Not only did she impersonate their words, but she matched their timing and likely their facial expressions, before giggling to herself about the interaction.

While asking one of her toddlers about having eggs for breakfast, she tilted her head and with a quizzical expression, mouthed:

"Sunny side up eggs?!"

When offering for the same toddler to help stir while cooking, she accurately mouthed:

"Oh, yeah, babyyy!"

Later while at the store, she offered to get more peanut butter, and then anticipated:

"Peanut butter jelly time! Peanut butter jelly time!

While in the car, the mom gestured to a sign, and then waited:

"That's the biggest sign I ever saw!"

You can watch the full video here:

@haileyosbrne Last one is still my favroite👶🏻😭 haha here are this weeks predictions! I added a few from the last video that got taken down😒 #momlife #sahm #momsoftiktok #toddlermom #momtok #mom #funnytoddler #toddlermom #toddlers

Some TikTokers shared their favorite moments from the video.

TikTokers were stunned by the mom's accuracy, from knowing her kids' timing, words, and facial expressions.

While some were more fixated on this, some couldn't get over the children's responses.

Others were impressed that the mom knew her kids so well that she was able to do this.

It's one thing to know a few phrases that a child uses all the time, or if they use the word "chicken" instead of "kitchen," but it feels like another thing entirely for a mom to be able to predict responses like this in so many different scenarios.

In the comments, the TikToker stated that she'd been doing a series of these videos for a while, but that this particular video was a fan favorite.

Here's another video from a recent trip to Target:

@haileyosbrne Watch me start losing patience lol ive had so many kind comments about what a good mom i am, but i do in fact get worn down by my toddlers in the store🙃 did an early prediction AND let you hear them talk after a couple to show the haters its not a voice over😤 @target #momlife #mom #sahm #momsoftiktok #momtok #funnytoddler #motherhood #parenting

She also pointed out that she sometimes got the responses "wrong," by either getting the timing slightly wrong, phrasing the response slightly incorrectly, or offering one response that her toddler sometimes used at a time when they chose to use another one.

Despite being somewhat off with the timing and phrasing, however, this still shows so much commitment and attention to detail from this mom.