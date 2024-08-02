Diver Hilariously Imagines What Olympic Sports Would Look Like On High Dive In Impressive TikTok

Skip to content

Simone Biles Hilariously Shades Donald Trump After Her Gold Medal Win

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if every Olympic event took place on a high dive? No? Yeah most of us probably haven't.

But one person who has is Canadian diver and TikToker Molly Carlson, and she decided to actually film a video showing what it might be like—and it is hilarious.

From gymnastics to soccer, Carlson recreated several events on a high dive at a pool, all of which of course ended with her falling into the water.

@mollycarlson

This would be dramatic 🤪🏆 #ParisOlympics

First up, a boxing bout in which Carlson gets knocked out and falls backward into the pool. Next was gymnastics, where Carlson did a balance-beam cartwheel and then backflipped into the pool.

She didn't quite stick the landing, because, you know, it was into water, but her form was great all the same!

But it's the track and field events where Carlson's methods really shone. She covered several of them, from the long jump and hurdles to shot put—which of course ended with her falling into the water because of the momentum of her throw.

Even fencing—using pool noodles, naturally—was included, as was archery, wherein Carlson of course played the arrow shooting out over the high dive into the pool.

The silly video has gone wildly viral and was even featured on France's France 2 television station, which is covering the 2024 Paris Olympic games.

On TikTok, people found Carlson's video equal parts hilarious and impressive for the effort she put into lugging all that sporting equipment up to the diving platform.

@olivia_mummi/TikTok

@kanders15/TikTok

@pew.pew.pew0.0/TikTok

@purplemermaid16/TikTok

@pheebisphruity/TikTok

@aviator_chloe/TikTok

@allydiefe827/TikTok

@.it.is.a.mystery/TikTok

@oelloch/TikTok

@lentrom/TikTok

Carlson is not competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but she is in attendance. And she's a decorated diver who just placed second in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

Perhaps she'll be at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics to launch equestrian diving or something. We look forward to it!

